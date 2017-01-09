Pasco Business digest for Jan. 13

Business digest

Events

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT WEEK EVENTS: Several events are scheduled during the West Pasco Chamber of Commerce's 24th annual Business Development Week, Jan. 21 to 27. The theme is "Target Your Success." Many events are free and open to the public:

• Business & Health Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21, Gulf View Square mall, 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Free.

• Kickoff luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23, Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. $30. RSVP by Jan. 18.

• LinkedIn online training program, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Jan. 23, New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. Free.

• Applications to Enhance Team Collaboration workshop, 8 to 9:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus, Room R-151, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. Free.

• Cyber Security workshop, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 24, Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus, Room R-151, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. Free.

• Successful Women in Business luncheon workshop, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus, Room R-151, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. $10. RSVP by Jan. 20.

• Growth Strategies workshop, 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Jan. 24, Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus, Room R-151, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. Free.

• Target the Right Person for the Right Job workshop, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25, Marchman Technical College, 7825 Campus Drive, New Port Richey. Free.

• Education Day luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Marchman Technical College, 7825 Campus Drive, New Port Richey. $13. RSVP by Jan. 23.

• QuickBooks 1, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Jan. 25, Marchman Technical College, 7825 Campus Drive, New Port Richey. Free.

• QuickBooks 2, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25, Marchman Technical College, 7825 Campus Drive, New Port Richey. Free.

• Success Stories breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m. Jan. 26, Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity. $10. RSVP by Jan. 23.

• Get Your Business News Published lunch and learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26, Catches Waterfront Grille, 7811 Bayview St., Port Richey. $12. RSVP by Jan. 23.

• Target Your Success networking mixer, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Kickin Wingz, 8702 State Road 52, Hudson. Free.

• Demystifying Digital, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27, Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity. Free.

• Learn How to YouTube, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Jan. 27, Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity. Free.

• Mystery Luncheon Theatre, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Verizon Event Center, 8718 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. $20. Only 60 seats available.

For information, visit westpasco.com or call (727) 842-7651.

OPEN HOUSE: The SMARTstart Pasco Business Incubator will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at 37837 Meridian Ave., Dade City. SMARTstart is a program of the Pasco Economic Development Council in partnership with several resource organizations. For information or to RSVP, call (352) 437-4861.

GET READY TO LAUNCH A BUSINESS: SMARTstart Pasco Business Incubator and the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce will co-host the next 10-week SMARTstart CO.STARTERS session from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, beginning Jan. 19, at the chamber office, 16540 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 105, Lutz. The deadline to register is Jan. 13. A second session, from 1 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday, will begin Jan. 24, at the SMARTstart Pasco Business Incubator, 37837 Meridian Ave., Dade City. The deadline to register is Jan. 20. Led by a trained coach in a small, supportive group setting, attendees will gain insights, relationships and tools needed to turn business ideas into action. The sessions are for established business owners wanting to take their company to the next level or aspiring entrepreneurs looking to launch their first business. The cost is $295 and includes 10 weeks of instruction and materials. To register, visit smartstartpasco.com.

Networking and mixers

• Trinity Positive Business Network: 8:30 a.m. Mondays at Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Call Tony Nalli at (727) 858-7907.

• Women's Connection of New Port Richey: 11:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month (September through May) at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $15 and includes lunch and a speaker. To RSVP, call Linda at (727) 856-4042 or Anita at (727) 863-2126.

• BNI Outlook to Success: 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Verizon Event Center, 8718 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call (727) 815-7744.

• East Pasco Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Fresh Country Cafe, 5518 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Call Nils Lenz at (813) 782-9491.

• Suncoast Women in Networking: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Beef'O'Brady's, 5546 Main St., New Port Richey. Suncoast WIN is a group of professional businesswomen. Membership is $10 per year. Call Myrtle at (727) 934-9993.

• West Pasco Business Association: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 2150 Seven Springs Blvd., Trinity. The group is made up of professionals who promote each other's businesses. Visit westpascobusinessassociation.com.

• Trinity Business Association: 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Fox Hollow Country Club, 10050 Robert Trent Jones Parkway. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Cost is $12. Call Ginny Pierce at (727) 433-4073.

• BNI Platinum: 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Heritage Harbor Golf & Country Club, 19502 Heritage Harbor Parkway, Lutz. Call Bob Nixon at (813) 263-5632.

• Pasco Business Connections: 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Broken Yolk, 3350 Grand Blvd., Holiday. Email noworries@tampabay.rr.com.

• Wednesday Morning Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Hungry Harry's Family Bar-B-Que, 3116 Land O'Lakes Blvd. A short networking presentation will be followed by a chance for all attendees to do a 30-second commercial. The event sponsor is Proly, Laporte & Mulligan P.A. Cost is $7 and includes breakfast. Call the Central Pasco Chamber of Commerce at (813) 909-2722.

• Keep It Local-Trinity Chapter: 8 a.m. Wednesdays at Havana Dreamers Cafe, 3104 Town Ave., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• Pasco Aging Network: 8 to 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Location changes each month. For information or to RSVP, visit pascoagingnetwork.org. PAN is a coalition of agencies and private providers of elder services in Pasco.

• Keep It Local-Wesley Chapel Chapter: 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Lexington Oaks Golf & Country Club, 26133 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Christian Women's Network Chapter: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Free Networking International: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Cantina Laredo, 2000 Piazza Ave., Building 4, Suite 170, Wesley Chapel (at the Shops at Wiregrass). Attendees pay for their own lunch. Call Martine Duncan at (813) 929-6816.

• Keep It Local-New Port Richey Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Odessa/Trinity Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• West Pasco Business Network: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Hibachi Buffet, 10421 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Call Joanne Grassi at (727) 856-9595.

• BNI Eagles: 7:15 a.m. Thursdays at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Clay Henderson at (727) 534-5191.

• BNI Referral Connection: 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant, 22948 State Road 54, Lutz. Call Rob Hamilton at (813) 431-5887.

• Christian Business Connections of Central Pasco: 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Quail Hollow Golf Club, 6225 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel. Cost of $9 per meeting, includes breakfast and beverages. Annual membership dues are $100. Call Rene Van Hout at (813) 300-7511.

• Trinity/West Pasco Chapter of NPI: 7:45 a.m. Thursdays at IHOP, 10740 State Road 54, New Port Richey. Call Rob Marlowe at (727) 847-2424.

• Networking For Your Success: 8 a.m. Thursdays at Lexington Oaks Country Club, 2615 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Cost is $5 and includes a continental breakfast. Annual membership is $79. Call Matt at (813) 782-1777.

• Women-n-Charge: 11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of each month, Pebble Creek Country Club, 10550 Regents Park Dr., Tampa. Cost is $15 for members in advance, $18 for guests and at the door. Call Judy at (813) 600-9848.