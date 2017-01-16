Pasco Business digest for Jan. 20

Business digest

Briefly

FOOD PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCED: Florida Hospital Center Ice recently entered into an agreement with US Foods to be the preferred food partner at its new facility in Wesley Chapel. When opened later this month, Florida Hospital Center Ice will be the largest ice sports facility in the southeastern United States. "US Foods is a well-known brand and we are pleased to have them as a food partner for our great, new facility," said Gordie Zimmermann, the center's managing partner.

Who's news

TOP REALTORS: Coldwell Banker F.I. Grey & Son Residential, 6330 U.S. 19, New Port Richey, has announced its top Realtors for December. Sean Riordan received the awards for Top Listing Agent by Units and Volume. Eric Jenkins was honored with the Top Selling Agent by Units award. Rebecca Duffy and Kristin Mizgorski received the Top Selling Agents by Volume award. Randal Jenkins received the Top Producing Agent by Units award, and Barbara Beck received the Top Producing Agent by Volume award.

(pasbizdigest012017-A)HOSPITAL ELECTS BOARD CHAIRMAN: Dr. Rao Musunuru, a nationally recognized practicing cardiologist, has been elected to serve as chairman of the board of trustees at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson. Musunuru was instrumental in establishing the hospital's nationally acclaimed Heart Institute. He has held several prominent leadership roles at the hospital since 1981, including board member from 1990 to 2004 and from 2013 to 2016. He has received three national awards from the American Heart Association, including National Physician of the Year in 2005.

GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM MANAGER HIRED: Joel Brown has joined the Southwest Florida Water Management District as a government affairs program manager, serving as a liaison for Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Brown will work closely with county governments, municipalities and community organizations. He will work from the district's Tampa Service Office. He can be reached at (813) 985-7481, ext. 2015, or Joel.Brown@WaterMatters.org.

Events

LOCAL FOOD BLOGGER TO GIVE FREE TALK: Kristina Risola, a certified primal health coach, certified rehabilitation counselor and blogger, will give a free informational talk focusing on the paleo autoimmune protocol at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Wright's Nutrition, 6630 U.S. 19, New Port Richey. Risola, who has been living with autoimmune disease her entire life, will debunk common nutrition myths, explain how to use food for healing, and focus on bringing awareness back to the body. To RSVP, call (727) 848-5140.

ECONOMIC FORECAST LUNCHEON: Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo, will give a presentation on the regional economy, along with his analysis and forecast for the year, on Feb. 3 at Florida Hospital Center Ice, 3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Hosted by the Pasco Economic Development Council, networking and registration begin at 11 a.m. A buffet lunch and the presentation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $30 if registered by Jan. 22, or $35 from Jan. 23 to 29. To RSVP, visit pascoedc.com/event/57/2017-Economic-Forecast-Luncheon.

Networking and mixers

• Trinity Positive Business Network: 8:30 a.m. Mondays at Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Call Tony Nalli at (727) 858-7907.

• Women's Connection of New Port Richey: 11:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month (September through May) at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $15 and includes lunch and a speaker. To RSVP, call Linda at (727) 856-4042 or Anita at (727) 863-2126.

• BNI Outlook to Success: 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Verizon Event Center, 8718 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call (727) 815-7744.

• East Pasco Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Fresh Country Cafe, 5518 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Call Nils Lenz at (813) 782-9491.

• Suncoast Women in Networking: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Beef'O'Brady's, 5546 Main St., New Port Richey. Suncoast WIN is a group of professional businesswomen. Membership is $10 per year. Call Myrtle at (727) 934-9993.

• West Pasco Business Association: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 2150 Seven Springs Blvd., Trinity. The group is made up of professionals who promote each other's businesses. Visit westpascobusinessassociation.com.

• Trinity Business Association: 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Fox Hollow Country Club, 10050 Robert Trent Jones Parkway. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Cost is $12. Call Ginny Pierce at (727) 433-4073.

• BNI Platinum: 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Heritage Harbor Golf & Country Club, 19502 Heritage Harbor Parkway, Lutz. Call Bob Nixon at (813) 263-5632.

• Pasco Business Connections: 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Broken Yolk, 3350 Grand Blvd., Holiday. Email noworries@tampabay.rr.com.

• Wednesday Morning Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Hungry Harry's Family Bar-B-Que, 3116 Land O'Lakes Blvd. A short networking presentation will be followed by a chance for all attendees to do a 30-second commercial. The event sponsor is Proly, Laporte & Mulligan P.A. Cost is $7 and includes breakfast. Call the Central Pasco Chamber of Commerce at (813) 909-2722.

• Keep It Local-Trinity Chapter: 8 a.m. Wednesdays at Havana Dreamers Cafe, 3104 Town Ave., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• Pasco Aging Network: 8 to 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Location changes each month. For information or to RSVP, visit pascoagingnetwork.org. PAN is a coalition of agencies and private providers of elder services in Pasco.

• Keep It Local-Wesley Chapel Chapter: 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Lexington Oaks Golf & Country Club, 26133 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Christian Women's Network Chapter: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Free Networking International: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Cantina Laredo, 2000 Piazza Ave., Building 4, Suite 170, Wesley Chapel (at the Shops at Wiregrass). Attendees pay for their own lunch. Call Martine Duncan at (813) 929-6816.

• Keep It Local-New Port Richey Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Odessa/Trinity Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• West Pasco Business Network: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Hibachi Buffet, 10421 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Call Joanne Grassi at (727) 856-9595.

• BNI Eagles: 7:15 a.m. Thursdays at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Clay Henderson at (727) 534-5191.

• BNI Referral Connection: 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant, 22948 State Road 54, Lutz. Call Rob Hamilton at (813) 431-5887.

• Christian Business Connections of Central Pasco: 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Quail Hollow Golf Club, 6225 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel. Cost of $9 per meeting, includes breakfast and beverages. Annual membership dues are $100. Call Rene Van Hout at (813) 300-7511.

• Trinity/West Pasco Chapter of NPI: 7:45 a.m. Thursdays at IHOP, 10740 State Road 54, New Port Richey. Call Rob Marlowe at (727) 847-2424.

• Networking For Your Success: 8 a.m. Thursdays at Lexington Oaks Country Club, 2615 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Cost is $5 and includes a continental breakfast. Annual membership is $79. Call Matt at (813) 782-1777.

• Women-n-Charge: 11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of each month, Pebble Creek Country Club, 10550 Regents Park Dr., Tampa. Cost is $15 for members in advance, $18 for guests and at the door. Call Judy at (813) 600-9848.