Pasco Business digest for Jan. 6

Business digest

Briefly

Blog makes top 100 list: Feedspot, a modern RSS reader platform that allows users to keep up with news and content from multiple websites, has named the Florida Small Business Development Center at University of South Florida blog to its 2016 "Top 100 Small Business Blogs on the Web" list. "We have worked hard over the past two years to create content that our small business clients need, in the form of expert articles, video segments and downloadable info graphics," said Stacey Pierce-Dadd, marketing and communications officer at the USF center. The center serves entrepreneurs in Hernando, Pasco, Desoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Highlands, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. For information, visit SBDCTampaBay.com.

New RaceTrac coming: Bexley by Newland Communities will welcome a RaceTrac to the newly opened Pasco County master-planned community in Land O'Lakes. It is the second business to announce development plans in Bexley. SpringHill Suites by Marriott released plans for a hotel last month. Construction will begin in 2017, and the business is expected to open in 2018.

Business groups form partnership: Pasco Hernando SCORE and Pasco Economic Development Council have formed a partnership to work with businesses in Pasco County. The SCORE chapter, formed in 1979, is dedicated to entrepreneur education and the success of small businesses. The Pasco EDC was created in 1987 to foster economic vitality and business development opportunities in Pasco. "SCORE has always been a strong partner of Pasco EDC, and this agreement helps both organizations better serve the business community" says Bill Cronin, president/CEO of the Pasco EDC. With the partnership, Pasco Hernando SCORE and the Pasco EDC plan to develop a series of interrelated programs to stimulate and nurture small business growth and development, resulting in more knowledgeable, better-prepared entrepreneurs in Pasco County.

Events

COMMON GROUNDS PITCH BREAKFAST: The SMARTstart Pasco Business Incubator will have its Common Grounds Startup series from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the SMARTstart Pasco Business Incubator, 37837 Meridian Ave., Dade City. Each month, two individuals present five-minute pitches and introduce their business ideas to the entrepreneurial community in Pasco County. Each pitch is followed by a question-and-answer period. To register, visit smartstartpasco.com or call (352) 437-4861.

OPEN HOUSE: The SMARTstart Pasco Business Incubator will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at 37837 Meridian Ave., Dade City. SMARTstart is a program of the Pasco Economic Development Council in partnership with several resource organizations. For information, call (352) 437-4861.

GET READY TO LAUNCH A BUSINESS: SMARTstart Pasco Business Incubator and the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce will co-host the next 10-week SMARTstart CO.STARTERS session from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, beginning Jan. 19, at the chamber office, 16540 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 105, Lutz. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Jan. 13. Led by a trained coach in a small, supportive group setting, attendees will gain insights, relationships and tools needed to turn business ideas into action. The sessions are ideal for established business owners wanting to take their company to the next level or aspiring entrepreneurs looking to launch their first business. The cost is $295 and includes 10 weeks of instruction and materials. To register, visit smartstartpasco.com.

BUSINESS AND HEALTH EXPO: The West Pasco Chamber of Commerce and the Gulf View Square mall will present Business and Health Expo 2017, to kick off Business Development Week, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at the mall, 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Health fair vendors will be at the north end of the mall, and other vendors will be clustered in the center of the mall. The event will include business presentations, entertainment, drawings and sidewalk sales. The event is free and open to the public.

REGISTER NOW FOR BUSINESS COMPETITION: Applications are now being accepted to take part in the Pasco Economic Development Council's third annual SMARTstart Challenge business pitch competition. During the competition, which will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Saint Leo University's TECO Hall, 33701 State Road 52, St. Leo, in conjunction with Saint Leo University's student business plan competition, local entrepreneurs will compete for a cash prize and a six-month, on-site membership in one of the SMARTstart Pasco business incubators. Applications, available at smartstartpasco.com, are due by Jan. 6. A review team will evaluate the applications and select up to 10 businesses for oral presentations on Jan. 19. Those chosen to compete will have five minutes to present their business or idea to a panel of judges. Five or six finalists will be selected for the final competition on Feb. 9. For information, call (352) 437-4861.

If you have business announcements you would like to share, mail the details to Jean Hamilton, Business Digest, Pasco Times, 11321 U.S. 19, Port Richey, FL 34668. You may also email items to jhamilton@tampabay.com or fax them to (352) 754-6133. Submitted items may be edited for length and clarity. Photos are published as space permits; they will not be returned.

Networking and mixers

• Trinity Positive Business Network: 8:30 a.m. Mondays at Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Call Tony Nalli at (727) 858-7907.

• Women's Connection of New Port Richey: 11:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month (September through May) at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $15 and includes lunch and a speaker. To RSVP, call Linda at (727) 856-4042 or Anita at (727) 863-2126.

• BNI Outlook to Success: 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Verizon Event Center, 8718 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call (727) 815-7744.

• East Pasco Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Fresh Country Cafe, 5518 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Call Nils Lenz at (813) 782-9491.

• Suncoast Women in Networking: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Beef'O'Brady's, 5546 Main St., New Port Richey. Suncoast WIN is a group of professional businesswomen. Membership is $10 per year. Call Myrtle at (727) 934-9993.

• West Pasco Business Association: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 2150 Seven Springs Blvd., Trinity. The group is made up of professionals who promote each other's businesses. Visit westpascobusinessassociation.com.

• Trinity Business Association: 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Fox Hollow Country Club, 10050 Robert Trent Jones Parkway. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Cost is $12. Call Ginny Pierce at (727) 433-4073.

• BNI Platinum: 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Heritage Harbor Golf & Country Club, 19502 Heritage Harbor Parkway, Lutz. Call Bob Nixon at (813) 263-5632.

• Pasco Business Connections: 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Broken Yolk, 3350 Grand Blvd., Holiday. Email noworries@tampabay.rr.com.

• Wednesday Morning Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Hungry Harry's Family Bar-B-Que, 3116 Land O'Lakes Blvd. A short networking presentation will be followed by a chance for all attendees to do a 30-second commercial. The event sponsor is Proly, Laporte & Mulligan P.A. Cost is $7 and includes breakfast. Call the Central Pasco Chamber of Commerce at (813) 909-2722.

• Keep It Local-Trinity Chapter: 8 a.m. Wednesdays at Havana Dreamers Cafe, 3104 Town Ave., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• Pasco Aging Network: 8 to 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Location changes each month. For information or to RSVP, visit pascoagingnetwork.org. PAN is a coalition of agencies and private providers of elder services in Pasco.

• Keep It Local-Wesley Chapel Chapter: 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Lexington Oaks Golf & Country Club, 26133 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Christian Women's Network Chapter: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Free Networking International: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Cantina Laredo, 2000 Piazza Ave., Building 4, Suite 170, Wesley Chapel (at the Shops at Wiregrass). Attendees pay for their own lunch. Call Martine Duncan at (813) 929-6816.

• Keep It Local-New Port Richey Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Odessa/Trinity Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• West Pasco Business Network: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Hibachi Buffet, 10421 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Call Joanne Grassi at (727) 856-9595.

• BNI Eagles: 7:15 a.m. Thursdays at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Clay Henderson at (727) 534-5191.

• BNI Referral Connection: 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant, 22948 State Road 54, Lutz. Call Rob Hamilton at (813) 431-5887.

• Christian Business Connections of Central Pasco: 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Quail Hollow Golf Club, 6225 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel. Cost of $9 per meeting, includes breakfast and beverages. Annual membership dues are $100. Call Rene Van Hout at (813) 300-7511.

• Trinity/West Pasco Chapter of NPI: 7:45 a.m. Thursdays at IHOP, 10740 State Road 54, New Port Richey. Call Rob Marlowe at (727) 847-2424.

• Networking For Your Success: 8 a.m. Thursdays at Lexington Oaks Country Club, 2615 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Cost is $5 and includes a continental breakfast. Annual membership is $79. Call Matt at (813) 782-1777.

• Women-n-Charge: 11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of each month, Pebble Creek Country Club, 10550 Regents Park Dr., Tampa. Cost is $15 for members in advance, $18 for guests and at the door. Call Judy at (813) 600-9848.