Amid good, bad and ugly of flying, U.S. airlines deliver improved experience in 2016

The Wall Street Journal rated Alaska Airlines as tops in service for the fourth straight year. Alaska Airlines operates one flight out of Tampa International Airport: to Seattle. [Associated Press file photo]

Having flown on six different airplanes in the past month or so, I can't say I am overcome with warm and cuddly memories of soaring above the clouds.

Nearly every plane was filled to capacity. Weather woes forced canceled, delayed and re-routed flights. Holiday travel meant lots of little kids, bless them all, which materialized as extra decibels in flight.

And some of the newer planes, while certainly cleaner, felt somehow more flimsy with seat backs made ever thinner — presumably to squeeze in more seats. Engine noise was also louder, it seemed, which might reflect thinner fuselages in the ongoing spirit to make planes as light as possible to save money on fuel.

My whining aside, my wife and I got where we needed to go (to Las Vegas, Sacramento, Denver, Washington, D.C.), and, of course, Tampa) with relative comfort, without misplaced bags and reasonably on time.

Thanks, Southwest and JetBlue.

U.S. airline industry statistics in 2016 support our experience. Nationwide, fewer flights arrived late and fewer bags were lost last year. Best of all, there were fewer complaints registered with the U.S. Transportation Department.

Canceled flights? Down 21 percent — despite last summer's serious computer systems woes encountered by Delta and Southwest. And four of every five flights arrived on-time, a slight improvement over 2015.

Even Tampa International Airport, which somehow manages to keep growing its passenger business amidst a massive multi-year construction project, seems to be running a tight ship.

TIA's latest data (November 2016 versus November 2015) show an uptick in inbound and outbound passengers to 1,597,554, up just under 2 percent, or more than 29,000 fliers, in that period.

What drove those passenger gains at Tampa International? Discount airline Frontier boosted its passenger count by nearly 14,000 (more than 36 percent), adding new routes to Cincinnati and Las Vegas and seeing strong increases in passenger numbers on flights to Denver and Philadelphia.

Air Canada Rouge, the vacation airline subsidiary of Air Canada, also gained passengers after switching to a widebody 767 on its Toronto flights from a narrow-body Airbus.

Southwest, the No. 1 carrier at TIA, along with American and Delta all posted passenger gains, as well.

A few airlines saw declines. British Airways, in the year of Brexit and sharp drops in the value of the British pound, cut back by five flights, resulting in a 13 percent decline in passengers. Its passenger count at Orlando was also down 12 percent. Cayman Airways and low-cost Canadian carrier WestJet also registered double digit percentage declines at TIA, though neither airline operates a high-volume business here.

Which major airlines are perceived as good service providers? Which are bad? The U.S. Department of Transportation collects industry data on consumer complaints, airline stats on lost baggage, cancelled flights and a myriad of other data points. Veteran Wall Street Journal airline industry reporter Scott McCartney this week also published his own ranking of airlines based on multiple industry watchdog firms.

The Journal ranking gives a top service rating for the fourth straight year to Alaska Airlines, just ahead of Delta. The bad news? For now, Alaska Airlines flies from Tampa to only one destination — Seattle, its hometown (despite the airline name).

In contrast, American fared worst among nine ranked airlines, mishandling almost twice the number of bags and canceling nearly three times as many flights as Delta. The good news is that American improved over 2015, narrowing the gap between the nine "best" and "worst" rated airlines.

Finally, let's touch on airline safety. The AirlineRatings.com web site, which ranks airline safety worldwide, lists 38 mostly obscure overseas airlines as the least safe in the world. None are U.S.-based. Australia's Qantas Airlines continues its remarkable track record of never having suffered a fatal crash.

Among U.S. airlines, those airlines with the safest track records include Hawaiian Airlines (which has never suffered a fatal crash), Alaska, JetBlue, United and Delta. Four of those airlines operate at Tampa International.

Happy and safe flying in 2017.

Contact Robert Trigaux at rtrigaux@tampabay.com. Follow @venturetampabay.