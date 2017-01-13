Qachbal's Chocolatier follows path to Ybor

After occupying a storefront in Channelside for 11 years, Qachbal's Chocolatier was forced to find a new home due to the re-development of the area.

On Dec. 11, the family-owned chocolatier and bakery business opened a new storefront in Ybor City at 1821 E. 7th Ave.

"Before I owned the business, I would make these things for family and friends and one day decided it was what I wanted to do," said owner Candy Qachbal. "My grandmother was a cake decorator so a lot of our recipes I learned from family. The chocolate part is all on my own. I learned from trial and error."

Working alongside her two daughters, Melissa Longley and Crystal Kelley and her husband, Mohammed Qachbal, they bake cakes, cinnamon buns and cake pops, serve coffee, truffles, homemade marshmallows and a variety of other desserts.

Though there are some things they can't do in the smaller Ybor space, they're speciality remains: dipping everything in Swiss imported chocolate.

For more information call, (813) 810-2798 or visit, qachbals.com.

