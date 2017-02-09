Real estate veterans opens own shop

When Jannie DelRio drives around the Tampa Bay area, she reminisces as she passes by certain buildings and shopping centers.

For nearly 30 years, DelRio has been in commercial real estate, a job that she loves. Over the years, DelRio has enjoyed helping her clients find the perfect retail space for their business.

After working for other commercial real estate companies, DelRio recently decided to start her own business, NorthBridge Commercial Real Estate Group.

Based in Lutz, NorthBridge specializes in shopping center leasing, tenant representation, and consulting services.

DelRio said her company works closely with their clients to find out their needs and help them achieve their goals.

Currently, NorthBridge represents Smoothie King, Firehouse Subs, and new to Florida, Clean Eatz, Dat Dog and Grand Champion BBQ.

For more information about NorthBridge Commercial Real Estate, call (813) 948-3423, or visit northbridgecreg.com.

