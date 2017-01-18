Abandoned golf course near Zephyrhills targeted for homes

ZEPHYRHILLS — Tampa-based Kolter Land Partners has a contract to purchase the abandoned Hidden Creek golf course outside the city and turn it into a 300-home neighborhood.

The former course, on the north side of Eiland Boulevard west of Dean Dairy Road, shut down at least nine years ago, neighbors said. It has been used occasionally in the meantime as a site for mud run races, and as pasture land.

The land sits between the football field for Zephyrhills Christian School and the Greens at Hidden Creek neighborhood. Its entrance is blocked by a metal gate and a "no trespassing'' sign, protecting a weed-choked monument sign that used to welcome golfers to the course.

"I've lived here nine years, and it's never been a working golf course,'' said Kenneth Hudgins, president of the Greens at Hidden Creek Homeowners Association.

Hudgins said he didn't believe neighbors would object to the property being redeveloped.

"I think a neighborhood comparable to what we have, that's fine, too.''