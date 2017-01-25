Armature Works cancels weddings, events in early 2017 amid ongoing construction

When Kristen Sweeney came across the Tampa Armature Works website by chance last year, something told her the historic red brick building along the Hillsborough River would be the perfect backdrop for her wedding reception on May 6, 2017.

Luckily for her, the event hall at the Armature Works, a key component to the Heights 43-acre mixed use redevelopment near Water Works Park, was already booking events in anticipation of the building's grand opening in early 2017.

But months after signing a contract, Armature Works staff would later cancel Sweeney's contract, and several other weddings and events, because of ongoing construction.

"They said they were booking events as early as February," said Sweeney, who grew up in Tampa Bay but now lives in Boston with her fiance. "We felt based on the timeline they described and the bookings they already had in place they would be ready in plenty of time for us."

Tampa-based Soho Capital plans to transform the 68,000-square-foot historic Armature Works building into an in-house market, co-work space, two restaurants and event hall. The Heights developers also broke ground late last year on the Pearl, a four-building, 314-unit apartment community with 28,500 square feet of retail space adjacent to Armature Works.

Overall, the Heights redevelopment could amount to an $800 million-plus project, developers have said.

Since Soho Capital announced their latest plans for the Heights property last year, the company has been marketing the Armature Works building as a premier event and wedding venue and taking bookings for the 2017 year.

"The Armature Works project remains on track. In December, we decided to push back reservations until late summer," said Adam Harden, principal of the real estate company, in a statement. "However, in an abundance of caution, we decided it would be best to eliminate the possibility that we might have to give someone a relatively short timeframe to change their venue if there were any delays in opening. With this in mind, we let the people who made reservations for events in May know we would help them find an alternative venue."

Harden declined to comment on how many events were canceled or rescheduled or respond to any questions beyond an emailed statement.

It's not uncommon for major real estate projects to face construction delays. But that's not what irked Sweeney so much.

"We had been on alert since November when we heard they had canceled some earlier events," Sweeney said. "Then in December, I got a voicemail from them that said, 'Call me.'"

Sweeney said she and her fiance had to cancel their plans to spend New Year's Eve in New York City and extend their stay in Florida after the holidays to find a replacement venue in the area. They were able to book the Morean Center for Clay at the Morean Arts Center on the same date.

"We were looking for a place that had an urban feel, and that's why we liked the Armature Works so much," she said. "The space was beautiful. They did offer to rebook our wedding for a different date, but we declined."

"It was really stressful and a lot of extra work, not just for us, but for everyone involved to make accommodations for us," Sweeney said. In addition to the venue, she had to hire a caterer to make up for services the Armature Works had promised in its contract. "We just want people to be aware of what can happen."

The only review of the Armature Works building on Yelp is from another bride-to-be who had to cancel her wedding reception there.

"I have had my heart broken by this 'venue'… Not only once, but twice and it's not even open," wrote Heidi M., from Columbus, Ohio. The post did not include the bride's full name.

"My wedding was originally planned to be March 4. I loved the vision that Armature Works was bringing to life. It was exactly what we dreamt of and more," she wrote on Yelp.com earlier this month. "I found out back in September, six months before our wedding date, that Armature Works was not opening on time. This caused our (and many others) wedding dates to be moved out. This is after all of our save dates had been mailed out to our guests. Getting married in March (the most common month in Florida) and finding out six months before the wedding, did not give us time to find another venue available for the same date."

So she moved her wedding date back to June 3.

"Here we are again, six months before our wedding being told, the venue will 'probably' not be complete," she wrote. "I am speechless, all I can say is that this place is completely unreliable, irresponsible and are extremely careless. Not only was the most important day of our lives impacted by this company but they have impacted all our guests and many other families."

