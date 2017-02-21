weather unavailableweather unavailable
Demolition has begun for the old Tampa Tribune building

  • By Alli Knothe, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:04pm

TAMPA — It started with the loading docks.

An excavator has begun tearing down the Tampa Tribune building, the first step in removing the riverfront property that housed the 123-year-old newspaper, which closed after it was purchased by the Tampa Bay Times in May 2016.

Previous coverage: Tampa Bay Times purchases Tampa Tribune

The waterfront property, located on the west side of the Hillsborough River just south of the University of Tampa, was sold to Miami-based Related Group in 2015. The company intends to erect an eight-story, 400-unit apartment complex in its place. A representative for the company could not be reached for comment this morning.

For months, workers have been preparing the site for demolition, removing dumpsters worth of newspapers, desks and office chairs, and ripping out landscaping and asphalt.

Contact Alli Knothe at aknothe@tampabay.com. Follow @KnotheA.

Demolition has begun for the old Tampa Tribune building 02/21/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:04pm]
