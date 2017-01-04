DeWitt: Increase in impact fees would let the good times keep rolling

If your Realtor friends served anything less than top-shelf booze at their holiday parties, they were holding out on you. Chances are, they had a very good year.

The volume of home sales in November in Hernando County, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up a whopping 19 percent from 12 months earlier.

The median price for homes jumped 17.2 percent from the same time in 2015, to $140,500.

The average time homes spent on the market fell. Future listings climbed.

Look deeper in this report from the Hernando County Association of Realtors and you'll see more good news, not only for the economy but for the community.

Cash purchases are down while conventionally financed transactions are up. That means fewer renters, fewer individual and corporate investors in it just for the money, and more homes occupied by owners who have a long-term interest in their houses and neighborhoods — and in the county.

"I have seen a large influx of people who want to live in the house they buy," said Vladimir Hucko, a veteran Spring Hill Realtor who recently moved to Tampa but still does most of his business in Hernando. "It's a very good sign because of the pride of ownership. Owners take better care of their properties."

This trend is also a sign that more residents can qualify for loans, even harder-to-obtain new construction loans, which had long presented an obstacle to progress in the last sector of the market to recover from the bust of the previous decade — construction of single-family homes.

Banks were so risk-averse for so long, said veteran Hernando County builder Mark Alexander, that until recently they set onerous terms on construction loans, often requiring, for example, down payments of 50 percent.

Now some of these institutions are offering loans that demand the traditional 20 percent down payments.

Combined with the gradual clearing of the market of bargain-basement sinkhole and foreclosed homes and, in turn, a return to prices that allow new houses to compete with existing ones, easier financing points to the coming, finally, of a robust housing industry.

"People have pretty good credit. They are getting good prices for their homes up north," Alexander said. "They are starting to look like the old customers again."

Among other signs of this trend, said Jeanne Gavish, the incoming president of the Association of Realtors, both local and out-of-town builders are buying up lots for spec homes.

They can't come fast enough, she said, to address the most obvious potential pitfall in the market — the lack of inventory. The 1,003 homes available at the end of October represented about half of the six-month inventory that is considered ideal.

The obvious question to ask with so many signs showing things heading in the right direction: How do we keep them going that way?

The answer is one that will strike some as the opposite of a holiday celebration, the ultimate buzz-kill: reasonable impact fees.

True, the County Commission restored school and transportation impact fees in March, but at a level not close to the amount needed for growth to pay for itself.

The school impact fee on a new single-family home, for example, is now $2,133. That is touted as a 50 percent discount, but it's actually far deeper than that. It's half of the old, obsolete fee, while the true burden of a home — the cost of building and outfitting classrooms for the number of children likely to live there — is nearly $7,000, according to a 2013 study by a consultant hired by the Hernando County School District.

It's safe to say that the costs here are not so different from those in Pasco County, where the School Board is pushing for a bump in impact fees to more than $10,000.

True, our schools are not bursting at the seams as some of Pasco's are. And the fact that home construction has remained so flat for so long — only 533 permits were issued in Hernando for single-family homes in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 — indicates that there was some justification for these breaks in recent years.

But the booming construction in Pasco, which has long imposed far-higher fees than Hernando, also shows that these fees don't make or break the industry.

What they really do is allow investment in the community, the roads, schools and parks that make will make Hernando an easier sell for buyers and for the right kind of buyers — the ones who want a solid community, a good place to live and work and raise kids.

Impact fees don't mean an end to celebrations. They are the best way to ensure that the party continues year after year.

Contact Dan DeWitt at ddewitt@tampabay.com; follow @ddewitttimes.