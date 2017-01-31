Hernando County real estate transactions for Feb. 2, 2017

BROOKSVILLE

15715 Oakcrest Cir., to Nicholas Smith by Bruce Alan Burbee & Lisa Rae Burbee, $269,500, 12/20/2016.

24351 Mondon Hill Rd., to Michael R. Molyneux & Marcia G. Molyneux by Theresa Flynn & Patrick Flynn, $215,000, 12/19/2016.

6487 Griffin Rd., to John Baldwin & Joanne Baldwin by Agustin Arroyo & Julianne Arroyo, $180,000, 12/16/2016.

1132 Hill Flower Dr., to Walter A. Devenne & Sandra L. Devenne by Evelyn Teresa Marca & Cheryl Weyhrauch, $162,000, 12/30/2016.

1198 Hill Flower Dr., to Maryanne Nicholson by Carl J. Babnik & Marie Babnik, $116,900, 01/03/2017.

8306 Pinewood Ave., to Gregory S. Brown Jr. & Shelly L. Halsey by Clement Merola & Betty Lou Merola, $103,000, 12/30/2016.

14338 Rialto Ave., to Ruth Garrand by William M. Roach & Juanita B. Roach, $76,000, 12/30/2016.

23166 Frontier Way, to Douglas J. Sway & Larry J. Sway by Hsbc Bank Usa Na & Ace Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust, $57,800, 12/21/2016.

8055 Montrose Ave., to John Fermane by Lisa A. Desenso & Deborah A. Monahan, $52,000, 12/21/2016.

25095 Kibler Ln., to Fraocis Oneill & Cindy Oneill by Donald E. Roby & Kristie R. Roby, $43,000, 12/16/2016.

DADE CITY

34342 Whispering Oaks Blvd., to William Allen West & Raeschyle Angela Sue West by Theresa Walsh, $160,000, 12/29/2016.

5584 Fairway Dr., to Thomas R. Laroue Jr. by Bernard T. Cole & Gloria D. Geringer, $155,000, 12/29/2016.

HERNANDO BEACH

3455 Amberjack Dr., to Gary J. Grob & Heidia Grob by Randall S. Thomas & Cynthia Thomas, $330,000, 01/03/2017.

SPRING HILL

5050 Cumberland Ln., to Ronald S. Bondulich & Melanie Bondulich by Ds Sports Tommy & Tom Dietzel Inc, $252,000, 12/30/2016.

11600 New Haven Dr., to Debra Bouton & Marie Bouton by Paul B. Beatt & Sandra L. Beatt, $188,000, 12/28/2016.

498 Rio Vista Ct., to Manuel Ducot by Delores J. Lynch & Richard J. Lynch, $180,000, 01/06/2017.

14711 Edgemere Dr., to John Baker by Josef Malir Sr., $160,000, 12/28/2016.

1008 La Bamba Ct., to Eleftherios Lindiakos by Eleftheria Lindiakos, $150,000, 12/14/2016.

10291 Jordan St., to Terri Lynn Trainum Tracey by Vicky Ansetti, $139,000, 12/29/2016.

11192 Archer Ave., to Elsie Cabrera by Anthony Crescenzo & Crystal Crescenzo, $135,000, 12/29/2016.

5971 Lyon Rd., to Luis Jose Pichirilo by Joseph J. Stuiso & Alida E. Stuiso, $130,000, 12/30/2016.

4453 Gaston St., to James R. Grefe & Jodi Grefe by Ignatius Gargiulo & Linda Gargiulo, $125,000, 12/28/2016.

8196 Wooden Dr., to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc & Suntrust Mortgage Inc by William R. Mann & Patricia L. Mann, $123,000, 12/29/2016.

8389 Durham St., to Melissa Culin by Alesa Burnham, $122,000, 12/30/2016.

7650 Holiday Dr., to Randall G. Lawkin & Roberta C. Lawkin by Us Bank Trust Na & Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, $114,500, 12/30/2016.

2122 New Azora Rd., to Christy A. Pennington by Rene Vanmensel & Joan P. Vanmensel, $114,000, 12/20/2016.

12162 Tallwood St., to Alex T. Lima by Darren E. Petrovich & Christina R. Petrovich, $111,000, 12/29/2016.

2122 Anchor Ave., to Elizabeth Rodriguez by Gilbert Maldonado Jr. & David Maldonado, $105,000, 12/29/2016.

8362 Sunflower Dr., to Kimberly Racer by Lawrence J. Jackson, $105,000, 12/30/2016.

2464 Bonkirk Ave., to Edward J. Pragana & Rosemarie Pragana by Kent Bunton & Hellen Damon, $104,000, 12/30/2016.

5002 Kirkland Ave., to Holly L. Kirchman & Jerry E. Lehman by Roy T. Long & Janet H. Long, $85,000, 12/30/2016.

2088 Anchor Ave., to Heather Marie Lintner by Brandon L. Smith & Heather Smith, $83,000, 12/30/2016.

6337 Radford St., to Graham Keith Baxter by Realty Related Corp, $80,000, 12/16/2016.

8241 Philatelic Dr., to Brenda Kay David And John R Seevers Trust by Investors Lp Mtglq & Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC, $72,500, 12/28/2016.

6315 Mariner Blvd., to S. Hassan Butler & Miranda Butler by Raymond Duncan, $70,200, 01/03/2017.

11429 Adelia St., to Infinite Trust LLC by Hsbc Bank Usa Na & Fremont Home Loan Trust 2006 A Mortgage Backed Certificates Series 2006 A, $62,000, 12/29/2016.

5355 Pierpoint Ave., to Fair Home Deals LLC by Meridian Trust LLC, $59,000, 01/05/2017.

13095 Linden Dr., to Andrew W. Leeman by Barbara I. Supitkowsky & Barbara I. Supitkowsky Trustee, $56,000, 01/06/2017.

WEEKI WACHEE

10241 Calico Warbler Ave., to Dylan Hagar & Mackenzie Hagar by Breanne Hay & Nicholas James Hay, $209,000, 12/30/2016.

11359 Lapwing Rd., to James Bear & Linsay Bear by David E. Ferdon & Leeonie B. Ferdon, $155,000, 12/30/2016.

11086 Labrador Duck Rd., to Anthony L. Aitken & Paula D. Aitken by Bank Of New York Mellon & Cit Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 1, $152,000, 12/30/2016.

11229 Fool Duck Ave., to Despina Ann Demetriou by Cachughes LLC, $111,000, 12/30/2016.