Hernando County real estate transactions for Feb. 24, 2017

BROOKSVILLE

2499 Culbreath Rd., to Robert Philip Gowing & Gowing Lynda Pasho by Diane J. Mccarthy & Robert W. Mccarthy, $400,000, 01/12/2017.

25022 Lanark Rd., to Carol S. Prunty & Gary Prunty by Madison Trust Company & Lynne Broderick, $250,000, 01/13/2017.

26311 Willow St., to Fabian M. Hernandez Castillo by Harold Wayne Crescent & Linda Elaine Crescent, $240,000, 12/30/2016.

31283 Stoney Brook Dr., to Katherine R. Rizzo by Anthony M. Shrader, $159,500, 01/12/2017.

15364 Perimeter Dr., to Manuel Jose Liste Reyes by Thomas D. Aldridge & Linda S. Aldridge, $156,000, 01/12/2017.

16289 Cherokee Rd., to Joyce M. Schneider by Betty J. Bowman & Donald L. Bowman Atty In Fact, $147,100, 01/23/2017.

1505 Sabra Dr., to Christopher Allan Teele by Randolph Mazourek, $124,000, 01/13/2017.

404 Darby Ln., to Sammy D. Bickett & Candice V. Bickett by Paul Atilio Zambrano, $104,900, 01/12/2017.

8109 Little Tee Ln., to Dan D. Thompson & Patricia L. Thompson by Mary A. Hawkins & Larry V. Hawkins, $62,500, 01/17/2017.

8170 Dinsmore St., to Real Estate Florida Group Inc by Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc & Seattle Bank, $59,900, 01/06/2017.

27168 Fernery Ave., to Douglas G. Doane by Franklin Run LLC, $46,500, 01/24/2017.

15360 Brookridge Blvd., to Edward D. Leitsch & M. Lynn Leitsch by Theresa J. Perry & Deborah F. Perry, $45,000, 01/25/2017.

7557 Fairlane Ave., to Stanley J. Kane by J. Sullivanedward, $44,900, 01/18/2017.

8035 Fairlane Ave., to Hans Blumberg & Julia Blumberg by Alana D. Snifka, $42,500, 01/17/2017.

SPRING HILL

12324 Padron Blvd., to Damon S. Drake & Amanda M. Drake by Joseph M. Crima, $287,600, 01/18/2017.

4644 Lake In The Woods Dr., to Kevin Edwards & Amanda Edwards by Marsha Ende & John Baker, $269,000, 01/20/2017.

4668 Secretariat Run, to James Allen Young by Robert D. Apkarian & Martha Sue Apkarian, $265,000, 01/20/2017.

5000 Secretariat Run, to Anthony M. Selvaggio & Waite Virginia Brown by Cecile Hundley, $230,000, 01/18/2017.

5052 Florentine Ct., to James E. Schumacher & Christina Schumacher by Scot E. Hill Succ Trustee & Edward A Hill Revocable Living Trust, $229,900, 01/19/2017.

1064 Florian Way, to Michael S. Thomas & Julie A. Thomas by Donata Elizabeth Williams, $213,500, 01/23/2017.

2343 Glenridge Dr., to Charlene Vassal by Michael R. Hatala & Russell A. Hoover, $213,000, 01/24/2017.

5610 Legend Hills Ln., to Tyler Robert Paneson by Of Florida State & County Hernando, $160,000, 01/24/2017.

9483 Northvale St., to Michael Martin & Martin Janet Demarco by Elm Land Trust Holdings & E Loans Mortgage Inc, $159,000, 01/17/2017.

5423 Baffin Cir., to Susan Zeone by Sherry L. Churchill & James M. Dooley, $157,500, 01/18/2017.

5200 Dellbrook Ave., to Henrilia A. Bayonne by Miguel Tordesillas, $156,000, 01/12/2017.

4060 Casino Ct., to Tommie Morris & Julia Morris by Ervin K. Baker, $152,000, 01/19/2017.

2016 Alameda Dr., to Brian T. Ames & Deborah A. Ames by Viola Pace & Thomas W. Pace, $148,500, 01/24/2017.

4104 Lema Dr., to Ronald J. Mariano & Judith A. Mariano by Sandra L. Schlaver & Sandra L Schlaver Revocable Trust, $132,900, 01/13/2017.

2399 Holston Ave., to Troy A. Schuldt Jr. & Lauren Mixon by Kenneth D. Donat & Brenda Kay Donat, $125,000, 01/13/2017.

2464 Keeport Dr., to Patsy Boog & Douglas Boog by Chadwick C. Roland & Heather M. Roland, $116,000, 01/27/2017.

2182 Wingfoot Ct., to Michael J. Fechter & Linda E. Fechter by Frances M. Kasdan, $110,600, 01/21/2017.

2173 Danforth Rd., to Cynthia Martin & Richard D. Martin by Charles T. Bowman & Karen S. Bowman, $105,000, 01/16/2017.

2212 Rio Cir., to Michael O. Zara by Howard R. Woop, $104,000, 01/19/2017.

13810 Cooper Rd., to Tinman Property Group LLC by Timothy W. Dodge, $100,000, 01/12/2017.

7073 Covewood Dr., to Robert M. Capaz by Stefan Fett & Edith Fett, $90,000, 01/27/2017.

4694 Crescent Rd., to Samuel J. Wood & Barbara J. Wood by Lowell John Scott LLC, $78,000, 01/13/2017.

5335 Lowell Ave., to Victory R&r LLC by Infinite Trust LLC, $77,500, 01/20/2017.

4623 Tiburon Ave., to Ricardo Nazario by Cynthia Peters, $77,000, 01/18/2017.

12614 Elgin Blvd., to Jose Perez by Giulio Basso & Ann Basso, $72,500, 01/13/2017.

14258 Highgrove Rd., to Gary Laporte & Diane Laporte by Faye Elizabeth Campbell, $70,000, 01/20/2017.

6414 Nature Preserve Ln., to John L. Dirienzo Jr. & Marietta Dirienzo by Anne B. Johnson & Andrea J. Lippincott, $63,000, 01/18/2017.

468 Edgehill Ave., to Allan A. Romano by Michael Belo, $60,000, 01/24/2017.

9502 Lakeview Ct., to Michael Joseph Pannone & Lisa Jennifer Pannone by Wells Fargo Bank Na, $50,500, 12/23/2016.

7180 Spring Hill Dr., to George Rodriguez by Savings Fund Society Fsb Wilmington & Christiana Trust, $43,000, 01/19/2017.

WEEKI WACHEE

9103 Justine Dr., to Robert Wayne Wilson & Patricia Leavitt Wilson by Leonard H. Newkirk & Barbara S. Newkirk, $297,000, 01/13/2017.

6138 Island Dr., to Magdelena E. Calhoun by Roger D. Alvar Jr., $140,000, 01/19/2017.

13355 Sooty Tern Ave., to Maria Bouzianis by Pr Real Estate Group Inc & Ana C. Pieronowski, $138,500, 01/18/2017.

9283 French Quarters Cir., to Melissa Bock by Mary L. Schuster & Mary L. Landon, $106,000, 01/20/2017.

11439 Fulmar Rd., to John A. Esposito & Diane C. Esposito by Suntrust Mortgage Inc, $99,000, 01/18/2017.

11312 Gidget Ct., to Robert Singleton by Douglas J. Nelson & Lisa Nelson, $98,000, 01/10/2017.

8179 Sturbridge Ct., to Richard D. Heiner & Maureen D. Heiner by Joan L. Stokes, $66,100, 01/24/2017.