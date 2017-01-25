Hernando County real estate transactions for Jan. 27, 2017

BROOKSVILLE

14408 Buczak Rd., to Kenny Young by Lori A. Smith, $334,000, 12/29/2016.

4271 Baudelaire Ct., to Klara A. Maringas by Russell Young & Russel Young, $230,000, 12/28/2016.

779 Alpine Thistle Dr., to Amy M. Keane & Michael P. Keane by Manuel Felipe Jimenez & Isabel Cristina Dominguez, $170,000, 12/14/2016.

3643 Fantasy Way, to Adelaide Benvengo & John Benvengo by Home Specialists Pa Florida & Ronald King Construction Inc, $169,800, 12/30/2016.

920 Moonlight Ln., to Gregory Scott Harris & Cynthia Harris by Michele V. Nicosia, $160,000, 12/21/2016.

15485 Saratoga Dr., to Joshua G. Carlson & Rebecca J. Carlson by Maria And Odette Inc, $150,000, 12/19/2016.

15136 Willowood Ln., to Daniel Benaducci by Deborah G. Lamell & Whatmore Deborah G. Whitfield, $144,000, 12/28/2016.

1351 Candlelight Blvd., to Jerry Michael Patterson & Shirley Jean Patterson by Karen Louise Greenway, $138,000, 12/29/2016.

15570 Durango Cir., to Humberto Rosales & Francia Regina Rosales by Toolawattee Singh & Ravindra Parasram, $137,000, 12/16/2016.

8429 Southern Charm Cir., to Pablo Suarez & Juliana Osorio by Elm Land Trust Holdings & E Loans Mortgage Inc, $124,000, 12/23/2016.

14344 Holly Hammock Ln., to Robert A. Rarden & Lois M. Rarden by Stephen E. Mcdaniel, $122,500, 12/27/2016.

16300 Friendly Rd., to Carol J. Sweeney & Samuel C. Harkey by Carl W. Queen, $102,500, 12/30/2016.

222 Alpine Cir., to John W. Barker & April Barker by Katie A. Mossa, $89,000, 12/22/2016.

31104 Park Ridge Dr., to Santos Construction Group LLC by Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, $80,000, 11/22/2016.

14329 Edgeknoll St., to Susan G. Meakim by Barbara A. Macvicar & Sean Macvicar, $79,500, 12/13/2016.

14921 Rialto Ave., to James Poole by Richard A. Digard & Catherine A. Digard, $65,000, 12/29/2016.

15220 Brookridge Blvd., to Carole J. Lewis by Bob Allen Suiter & Amelia L. Suiter, $62,000, 12/21/2016.

18203 Nicholas Ave., to Thomas G. Carr by 21st Mortgage Corporation, $61,000, 12/06/2016.

15280 Milton Ave., to Weldon Hobbs & Darlene Hobbs by Sandra M.Hodges & James R. Mclamb, $60,000, 12/15/2016.

21395 Lincoln Rd., to Michael Rattay by Sally L. Lawrence & Sally L. Williams, $60,000, 12/22/2016.

8188 Ridge Dale Ave., to Beverly E. Morris by Karl A. Maass, $57,500, 12/28/2016.

14838 Rialto Ave., to James R. Armstrong & Kathern T. Armstrong by Travis Michael Jenkins & Todd Michael Jenkins, $52,000, 12/28/2016.

21505 Campbell Dr., to Peter Marks & Marks Kathleen Gronlund by Raymond Wallace & Joyce Wallace, $52,000, 12/30/2016.

27311 Warner Ave., to David Perez Hernandez by Richard J. Sutton & Marlene A. Casselberry, $49,900, 12/22/2016.

27319 Dale Ave., to Duane Johnson by Marlene A. Casselberry Trustee & Marlene A Casselberry Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, $49,900, 12/27/2016.

11157 Salina St., to Eileen Mott & James Mott by Household Finance Corporation, $45,000, 12/16/2016.

26458 Lambeth Rd., to Premier Property Associates LLC by Brenda J. Cowell, $40,000, 11/23/2016.

SPRING HILL

4318 River Birch Dr., to Joshua Andrew Wallace by Joseph T. Mignoli & Jenevieve Mignoli, $275,000, 12/09/2016.

5448 Championship Cup Ln., to Kevin P. Kouzes & Celita M. Kouzes by Robert R. Rittmueller & Pamela J. Rittmueller, $260,000, 12/15/2016.

9108 Gallup Cir., to Gerald M. Waig & Marjorie M. Waig by Amelia Noel Aimes & Ronald Aimes, $234,900, 12/16/2016.

13468 Princewood Ct., to Ariston Shiver & Makendra Shiver by Kted2 LLC, $232,000, 12/22/2016.

1164 Bolander Ave., to James A. Tarro Jr. & Kathleen L. Tarro by Landelle Edgar & James Edgar, $220,000, 12/30/2016.

192 Preston Hollow Dr., to Raymond F. Devoe & Tracy L. Devoe by Phyllis A. Murray & Phyilis A. Murray, $211,000, 12/20/2016.

11350 Copley Ct., to Kenneth W. Cotton & Elaine F. Cotton by Philip Schechter & Barbara E. Schechter, $184,000, 12/22/2016.

13295 Don Loop, to Christian A. Leon by Sean E.Hengesbach & Dorothy M Gianelli Revocable Living Trust, $181,000, 12/23/2016.

13209 Drayton Dr., to Jose Carlos Soto Hector by Sunshine State Deals Inc, $180,000, 12/22/2016.

2251 Terrace View Ln., to Michael D. Apone & Mary Ann Martinelli by Michael H. Beverly & Sharon K. Beverly, $174,900, 12/22/2016.

1486 Shady Brook Ct., to Virgil Rolfsrud by Sonia M. Price, $172,600, 12/12/2016.

7487 Alhambra Ct., to James A. Borowicz Jr. & Amy I. Borowicz by Alfred J. Costa Jr. & Judith R. Costa, $170,000, 12/22/2016.

4995 Kirkwood Ave., to Todd R. Hart & Mary Cottrell by James E. Schumacher & Christina Schumacher, $165,900, 12/29/2016.

4321 High Ridge Ave., to Gary F. Froller & Angelina Dedaj by Chester P. Maher & Viengxay Maher, $164,000, 12/02/2016.

1459 Gables Ave., to William Proia by Sharon Wagner & Mark Wagner, $162,000, 12/21/2016.

10416 Bedford Rd., to Susan Publicover by Allen Wayne Smith, $149,500, 12/27/2016.

12260 Ronald St., to Hp Florida I LLC by Odr Investments LLC, $142,000, 12/21/2016.

11603 Norvell Rd., to Stephen Gaska & Rosemary Gaska by Joseph Pitman LLC, $141,000, 12/28/2016.

1063 Vista Fina Ct., to Nigest Tiruneh Fenta & Hector Santos by Catherine Bond, $139,900, 12/27/2016.

13038 Linden Dr., to Javier Lizama & Sylvia Lizama by Maronda Homes Inc, $139,900, 12/21/2016.

4306 High Ridge Ave., to Gail L. Kozlowski by Mcmunn Company Inc, $134,000, 12/28/2016.

7285 Prince George Ct., to Daniel J. Mcbride & Martha S. Mcbride by John C. Vain & Kathleen D. Vain, $132,500, 12/20/2016.

9003 Blaine Rd., to Gary L. Bishop by Donna M. Idle & Mark Idle, $131,500, 12/30/2016.

1080 Vista Fina Ct., to Raymond J. Benson & Barbara A. Benson by David Gapske & Eliza Gapske, $130,000, 12/30/2016.

1205 Oldsmar Ave., to Joseph M. Agostinacchio by Michael R. Sbarro & Frank E. Sbarro, $130,000, 12/19/2016.

4290 Goldcoast Ave., to Alan Michael Odom & Jayne Williams Odom by Donald L. Halsell & Laura P. Halsell, $130,000, 12/28/2016.

7433 Nature Walk Dr., to John D. Grosz Trustee & John D Grosz Irrovocable Trust by Robert W. Belknap & Beatrice M. Belknap, $130,000, 12/27/2016.

5579 Pillar Ave., to Rhonda Jean Maley & Joseph Francis Maley by Dennis M. Martin & Barbara E. Martin, $129,900, 12/20/2016.

4717 Elwood Rd., to James T. Neace & Doris M. Neace by Victory R&r LLC, $125,000, 12/27/2016.

8090 Kimberly Ave., to Deborah A. Murray by Barbara A. Lemois & Roger Lemois, $122,000, 12/21/2016.

1515 Meadow Lark Rd., to Rebecca Ann Buckner by Matthew Jacob Rubin & Jenny Marie Rubin, $120,000, 12/15/2016.

4123 Beaumont Loop, to Huy & Phu Investments LLC by Rafael Rey, $120,000, 12/15/2016.

1388 Bolger Ave., to Brett Bisard & Kelsey Johnston by Patrick Pasculli, $118,000, 12/30/2016.

8141 Pinehurst Dr., to Gary W. Kelton & Glenda R. Kelton by James T. Johnson Sr. & Nancy J. Johnson, $118,000, 12/15/2016.

5684 Cactus Cir., to Grace M. Stewart by Sarah Bono & Emanual J. Bono, $117,900, 12/29/2016.

11177 Elgin Blvd., to Lloyd S. Gallagher & Maureen B. Gallagher by Adam Rollins, $117,000, 12/28/2016.

9064 Vicksburg Rd., to Shawn M. Gerstenmyer & Jillian Chopyak by Leonard Baione & Georgianne Cunningham Revocable Trust, $116,000, 12/24/2016.

6081 Elcona Ct., to Larry Peter Lambert & Sarah Helene Lambert by Kathryn Sayers & William Stevenson, $114,900, 12/20/2016.

298 Fairmont Dr., to Kristen J. Hogrefe by Melvin A. Begeska & Arline L. Begeska, $114,500, 12/28/2016.

4505 Devonshire Ave., to Carson L. Schaller by Stephen T. Grabert & Carole Grabert, $106,000, 12/20/2016.

12011 Topaz St., to Charles V. Henry by Paul Ryan & Ryan Dorothee Marie Aube, $104,900, 12/30/2016.

8220 Philatelic Dr., to Brian Patnaude by Dominga Perez Rivera & Efrain Bravo Villanueva, $101,000, 12/09/2016.

2052 Meredith Dr., to George William Cervasio by Thomas S. Cacciatore & Thomas A. Cacciatore, $100,000, 12/12/2016.

2475 Landover Blvd., to Mupr 3 Assets LLC by Shawn C. Philbert & Jerone L. Philbert, $98,000, 12/22/2016.

6389 Putters Cir., to Ronald D. Hogan & Carol Hogan by Barbara J. Turnbull & John W. Turnbull, $95,000, 12/23/2016.

4145 Valley Brook Ct., to Asset Trust Holdings LLC & 4145 Valley Brook Court Land Trust by Margaret A. Webb, $94,900, 12/20/2016.

6440 Nature Preserve Ln., to Linda Joan Stacey by Dana M. Paronto & Brenda L. Paronto, $93,000, 12/30/2016.

3484 El Prado Ave., to Amanda Jo Taylor & Joseph B. Yeatts by George Medina & Medina Trust, $92,000, 12/23/2016.

1155 Overland Dr., to Michael R. Richard & Destiny N. Richard by Patricia N. Richard & Lifetime Success Properties Inc, $90,000, 12/30/2016.

10440 Clingman St., to Sara Leza Durham by Miles F. Merrill & Suzanne B. Merrill Atty In Fact, $87,800, 12/29/2016.

3130 Cloudcroft Ave., to Roberto Rodriguez Jr. by Lenore A. Tramaglia & Virginia A. Goldstein, $86,600, 12/28/2016.

2223 Forester Way, to James Andrew Tymon Jr. by Richard Ferrone & Nancy Ferrone, $85,000, 12/05/2016.

11409 Blythville Rd., to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc & Movement Mortgage LLC by Gary F. Froller & Angelina Dedaj, $84,000, 12/21/2016.

9523 Bayside Ct., to Paul B. Gilbreath Jr. & Rika F. Kang by Christopher L. Browder, $79,000, 12/28/2016.

4478 Yorkshire Ave., to Walter E. Acosta by Martin J. Hopkins Trustee & Mary Ann Hopkins Trustee, $77,500, 12/27/2016.

9377 Regatta St., to Dawn Marie Doerr by Nancy L. Augur & Mongillo Nancy L. Augur, $74,000, 12/28/2016.

6377 Holiday Dr., to James P. Henderson & Rebecca J. Henderson by Charles H. Viator III. & Charles H. Viator III. Trustee, $65,900, 12/30/2016.

2229 Whitewood Ave., to Universal Soil Solutions LLC by Olga Mckinley & Olga G. Ramirez Atty In Fact, $63,100, 11/30/2016.

4321 Everett Ave., to Notoya T. Swanston & Kyle D. Swanston by Frank Oliver & Maria F. Oliver, $60,000, 12/22/2016.

10394 Upton St., to Asuncion M. Luttich & Rodolfo Luttich by Ramon A. Torres, $54,500, 12/30/2016.

6346 Cranbrook Ct., to Penelope L. Taurozzi by Suzanne Foreman & Suzanne Orr, $48,000, 12/20/2016.

6281 Kimball Ct., to Sunshine State Deals Inc by Glenn A. Jasen & Kathryn V. Jasen, $47,900, 12/30/2016.

229 Candlewick Ave., to Ellen Hutt & Monte Doty by David P. Marshall & Patricia Ann Marshall, $45,500, 12/23/2016.

WEEKI WACHEE

9278 Butler Blvd., to Bryan Stevenson & Pamela Stevenson by Russell E. Glosser & Rusell E. Glosser, $290,000, 12/29/2016.

6421 Blackbird Ave., to Kenneth D. Lindsey & Cecelia S. Lindsey by Caroline Higginbotham, $270,000, 12/19/2016.

7597 Jomel Dr., to Anita Seremak & Andrzej Seremak by John H. Fields III. & Mary Fields, $222,000, 12/27/2016.

9167 Tarleton Cir., to Susan Galliher by Arthur W. Crawford & Leanne M. Arnfield, $215,000, 12/27/2016.

11421 Petrel Ave., to Howard White & Dina White by Dwight Hettinger, $158,000, 12/28/2016.

6857 E Richard Dr., to Steven R. Brown & Shellaine K. Brown by Fredric N. Miller & Nancy Jo Walbrun, $155,000, 12/29/2016.

6681 River Run Blvd., to Henry H. Touchton & Suzanne L. Touchton by Dale Robert Bole Trustee & Mary Ann Bole Trustee, $152,000, 12/27/2016.

12539 Maleo Rd., to Carmelo Ortiz & Jasmin Cardona by William Francis Misek & William F. Misek, $148,000, 12/20/2016.

7574 Heather Walk Dr., to Janet Nerger & Steven Nerger by Ronald D. Hogan & Carol A. Hogan, $130,000, 12/21/2016.

11280 Fool Duck Ave., to Deborah S. Sparks by Dennis J. Cisek Sr. & Dennis Cisek Sr., $128,000, 12/23/2016.

8672 Heather Blvd., to Elizabeth H. Shuey by Elizabeth R. Evans & Elizabeth R. Nichol, $115,000, 12/28/2016.

7201 Edinburgh Way, to Amber Harberts & Zachary Harberts by William F. Buchanan Jr. Succ Trustee & Peggy A. Buchanan Succ Trustee, $95,900, 12/21/2016.

6051 Waverly Rd., to Charles David Ferraro & Judith W. Ferraro by Patricia G. Lovering & Robert C. Lovering, $82,500, 12/22/2016.

6474 Evanston St., to Andrea Crowder by Gregory M. Folger & Juanita Santos Folger, $53,500, 12/20/2016.