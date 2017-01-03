Hernando County real estate transactions for Jan. 6, 2017

BROOKSVILLE

12317 Magnetic Dr., to Seborn E. Blackburn by Philip Bomhoff Jr. Trustee & Hilde Terstiege Revocable Living Trust, $330,000, 11/29/2016.

5009 Gevalia Dr., to Cathy S. Dziedzic & Steven J. Dziedzic by Yvonne Lee Wise Trustee & Yvonne Lee Wise, $248,000, 12/08/2016.

5003 Gevalia Dr., to Derek Pebler & Cynthia Pebler by Joseph W. Swanson & Judith L. Swanson, $235,000, 12/12/2016.

4329 Baseball Pond Rd., to Lucinda D. Ballard by Domer S. Anderson & Domer Slater Anderson, $150,000, 11/15/2016.

526 Colonial Dr., to T & T Development LLC by Bank Of New York Mellon & Bank Of New York, $139,200, 12/06/2016.

8573 Silverbell Loop, to Jonathan Senkus by Thanh Thi Vo, $139,000, 12/06/2016.

1291 Candlelight Blvd., to Carlette N. Woods by Juan Vasquez & Jacqueline A. Vasquez, $137,000, 12/02/2016.

9350 American Ln., to Margaret Janine Pylant by U S Bank Trust Na & Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, $130,000, 11/15/2016.

12116 Timber Ln., to Mark C. Halloran & Martha C. Halloran by Larry Post Jr. & Felicia Post, $129,000, 12/05/2016.

8380 Silverbell Loop, to Stacey N. Eudy by Elizabeth K. Bendl & Elizabeth Keady Mitchell, $120,000, 10/28/2016.

21403 Snow Hill Rd., to Debra Carringer by Sheila D. Jones & William M. Jones, $95,000, 11/15/2016.

16295 Palacky St., to Karen Mary Vogel by Alison L. Dale & Alison L. Dornacher, $60,000, 11/14/2016.

12257 Evantide Ave., to Daniel Salinas by Dolores M. Weaver & Randolph M. Weaver Atty In Fact, $59,000, 11/28/2016.

8450 Weatherford Ave., to Gary L. Stephenson & Rose L. Stephenson by John Robert Hopton & Michael Stanley Hopton, $50,000, 12/01/2016.

2092 Culbreath Rd. Lot C75, to Larry G. Breedlove & Suzanne Breedlove by Louise Bell & Elizabeth Louise Bell, $43,500, 12/07/2016.

14198 Edmonds St., to Rrcap Sfr LLC by Dc Residential Acquisition Company LLC, $42,400, 11/29/2016.

SPRING HILL

7449 Royal Oak Dr., to Nancy E. Thomas Minich & Minich Nancy E. Thomas by Joseph Braccio, $250,000, 11/15/2016.

11167 Monarch St., to Javier Ojeda Chenard & Yael P. Chenard by Jose L. Falto & Lisa Falto, $240,000, 12/09/2016.

1121 Larkin Rd., to Henry Grossman & Laura Grossman by Rebecca Marzen & Lee Marzen, $230,000, 12/01/2016.

502 Tierra Dr., to Paul Kenneth Brown Ii. & Christine Elisabeth Brown by Regina Malisa & Branko Malisa, $230,000, 12/07/2016.

13249 Linzia Ln., to Sharon Anita Pope & Bill Pope Jr. by Idgs Inc, $214,000, 12/01/2016.

1048 Tournament Dr., to Robert Andersen & Lisa Andersen by Barbara K. Quist & Barbara K Quist Revocable Trust, $197,000, 12/06/2016.

4531 Secretariat Run, to Rachael Patterson & Brian Patterson by Good Shepherd Leasing Corporation, $190,000, 12/12/2016.

464 Castille Dr., to Robert E. Wright by Carl E. Braun & Carolyn L. Braun, $190,000, 12/07/2016.

1410 Bavon Ave., to Joseph E. Ulmer & Jan A. Ulmer by Robert M. Patino, $185,000, 12/06/2016.

2189 Orchard Park Dr., to Jerome Bruno by Klugey Holdings LLC, $179,000, 12/12/2016.

12174 Glancy Ln., to Ricky Richardson & Cindy Richardson by Bernard J. Gehle & Paula S. Gehle, $173,000, 11/30/2016.

11299 Rainbow Woods Loop, to Ryan Grant by Shelli Tijerina, $168,000, 12/02/2016.

11320 Riddle Dr., to Matthew J. Rotoli & Rotoli Gretchen by Gregory S. Garman & Rebecca S. Webster, $166,000, 12/01/2016.

1325 Melville Ave., to Jose W. Diaz Padilla & Esther Marrero by Cheryl A. Tracy, $165,000, 12/02/2016.

4011 Braemere Dr., to Jason V. David by Braemere Investments LLC, $164,900, 11/28/2016.

9096 Jena Rd., to Wade A. Hardy by Alfredo Colon Jr. & Johanna L. Colon, $159,000, 12/06/2016.

5109 Harbinger Rd., to Darryl F. Johns & Katherine A. Johns by Peter Stanzione & Evelyn Stanzione, $153,000, 11/23/2016.

11160 Montcalm Rd., to Matthew R. Galhouse by Ralph Pepe & Evelyn T. Pepe, $152,000, 12/01/2016.

10498 Lansfield St., to Kelly Raab by Vincent F. Koehler, $147,500, 12/12/2016.

1431 Mariner Blvd., to Yuneysi Delgado Dominguez & Andy Gonzalez by Rachael Patterson & Brian Patterson, $142,000, 12/08/2016.

6242 Gainsboro Ave., to Raul Gonzalez & Lissette J. Gonzalez by Miriam Marrero & Juan J. Aviles, $142,000, 12/02/2016.

6057 Mountain Way Ave., to Ronald C. Cable & Ruth A. Cable by Robert Noland & Lorri B. Noland, $136,900, 12/05/2016.

6467 Landover Blvd., to Shawn V. Morrison by Sandra L. Mckevitt, $134,900, 11/30/2016.

4110 Charmwood Ave., to Brooke A. Correa & Nicholas Correa by Sally T. Marucci & Anthony P. Marucci, $131,800, 12/05/2016.

2209 Godfrey Ave., to Rrcap Sfr LLC by Dc Residential Acquisition Company LLC, $131,100, 11/29/2016.

6393 Lost Tree Ln., to John Gregor Riach & Eila Marian Riach by David J. Dwyer & Margaret C. Dwyer, $130,000, 12/07/2016.

11131 Heathrow Ave., to David Fredericks by Wells Fargo Bank Na & Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 Fxd2 Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007 Fxd2, $125,600, 11/28/2016.

2292 Godfrey Ave., to Mairiam Marrero by Steven P. Pascullo, $105,000, 12/02/2016.

7035 Mayhill Ct., to Howard Spain by U S Bank Na & Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007 5, $105,000, 11/30/2016.

11236 Redgate St., to Brian D. Risk & Terri L. Risk by Patrick E. Morris & Theresa M. Morris, $104,500, 12/06/2016.

10109 Blackburn St., to Anthony J. Formoso by Jerry L. Welch, $99,000, 12/09/2016.

6348 Hillview Rd., to Michael Maciejowski by Donald R. Owen, $98,000, 12/09/2016.

6761 Pearleaf Ct., to Robert A. Techter & Cheryl A. Techter by Robert Schall, $95,000, 11/18/2016.

3137 Cloister Ct., to Lisa Harling Raynes by Bernice Spieckerman & Keneth Spieckerman, $85,000, 12/05/2016.

14155 Candia St., to Carrie Marie Gournaris by U S Bank Trust Na & Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, $84,000, 12/08/2016.

4313 Riviera Ct., to Jerome D. Lacitignola & Tammy Lacitignola by Kimberly Ann Danner, $82,500, 12/06/2016.

5367 Franconia Ave., to Casey L. Hughes by Alfredo Colon & Estelle Colon, $70,000, 12/07/2016.

5338 Harbinger Rd., to Rrcap Sfr LLC by Dc Residential Acquistion Company LLC, $68,000, 11/29/2016.

4627 Deltona Blvd., to Douglas L. Lynch & Heather M. Lynch by Despina Rapitis & Despina Rapitis, $59,500, 12/02/2016.

11023 Heathwood Ave., to S. Bedisatnam Trustee & K. Bedibalbir Trustee by William F. Davis Jr. & Mary A. Davis, $55,000, 12/02/2016.

8421 Cameo St., to Robert Triola & Debra E. Triola by James Chantler, $54,000, 12/05/2016.

1348 Clovis Ln., to Sunshine State Deals Inc & 1348 Clovis Lane Land Trust by Frank Hall, $50,000, 11/25/2016.

3251 Gretna Dr., to Aleppo Properties LLC by Richard F. Caires Sr. & 2011 Richard F Caires Trust, $44,800, 12/08/2016.

WEEKI WACHEE

8346 Madrid Rd., to Robert R. Russo Jr. by Sheryl A. Marino, $196,000, 11/30/2016.

7230 Galloway Rd., to Elsa Vasquez by Claude K. Mooney & Debbie M. Mooney, $126,000, 12/02/2016.

9406 Mississippi Run, to Louis Chabut by Donna Quinn, $119,000, 12/02/2016.

7511 Heather Walk Dr., to Robert V. Corrigan by Shirley A. Bento & Charles P. Bento III., $93,000, 11/30/2016.

13355 Sooty Tern Ave., to Pr Real Estate Group Inc by Keith J. Fallon & April E. Fallon, $89,900, 11/29/2016.

7696 St. Andrews Blvd., to Rrcap Sfr LLC by Dc Residential Acquisition Company LLC, $45,100, 11/29/2016.