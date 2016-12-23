Michigan man offers a cautionary tale about renting Tampa Bay properties on Craigslist

Like many residents of colder climes, Terry Montgomery and his wife, Beverly, looked forward to spending time in Florida this winter.

So Montgomery went on the computer at his Traverse City, Mich., home recently and began searching for rentals in St. Petersburg, where his daughter, son-in-law and 3- year-old grandson live.

"I tried Craigslist and I pulled up this house, four bedrooms, two bath, right on the water with a screened-in pool, all-kid protected,'' Montgomery said. "It was just perfect for us — that way the kids could bring the boat over and dock it and we could have our grandson with us the whole time.''

The price was good, too, just $200 a night. But when Montgomery asked his kids to drive by the address and take a look, they couldn't find any waterfront house. That was the first clue to Montgomery that he had been the target of yet another Craigslist scam.

With its free ads, Craigslist has been a boon to millions of people buying and selling furniture, cars, clothing, tools, toys, computers and even real estate. But that also makes it a fertile hunting ground for scammers preying on the trusting nature of others. Phony rentals are a such a popular scam that the St. Petersburg Police Department receives an average of one complaint a week.

"A lot of (victims) might deposit money into a bank account but often they realize what's happened somewhere between losing the money and actually getting to the house,'' said Samantha Meservey of the department's community awareness division. If the account is with a U.S. bank, the department notifies authorities in the local jurisdiction; more commonly, the money goes into an overseas account and the scammer is impossible to find.

St. Petersburg police have active investigations into two rental scams, both on Craigslist and both reported to the department in a single week in October. In one case, a man moved in after paying the first month's rent and deposit. A few weeks later, the owner came by to check on the house, which was supposed to be vacant, and discovered the tenant.

In the second instance, a woman deposited money for rent but never received the keys.

When she went by the house, she saw a "for sale'' sign on the lawn and another sign in the front window warning of a Craigslist scam.

Fortunately for Montgomery, his experience with Craigslist never got that far. But he's sharing it as a cautionary tale at a time when many out-of-staters are looking for bay area rentals, including fans coming in for the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game, set for Jan. 9 in Tampa.

After spotting the Craigslist ad, Montgomery emailed the poster. "Martin'' told him he could have the house for the entire month of March for $3,000.

The next day, Montgomery's daughter Hope and son-in-law Jason Ruhe — who own St. Petersburg's popular Brick and Mortar restaurant — drove by the address but didn't see anything resembling the house pictured in the ad.

The address "was a typo error while I was sending you the quote,'' Martin explained by email.

With the correct address — just one digit different but 36 streets away from the address in the ad — Hope and Jason found the house and pronounced it "ideal'' even though people clearly were living there and in the midst of some construction.

Those were temporary renters, Martin claimed.

He asked for a $500 deposit and an additional $200 for cleaning. He also asked Montgomery to complete an application with more information than Montgomery felt comfortable providing.

"I told him, from then on, whatever he wanted from me, I wanted the same from him — I wasn't going to give him my Social Security number,'' said Montgomery, 68, a disabled veteran who once worked in sales. "I didn't hear from him again.''

Suspicious, Montgomery started to do some sleuthing. Through Zillow, he discovered that the house had recently been sold. He called the real estate agent, who told him the new owners were "putting their touches on it but have the complete intention of living there and not renting to anybody.''

Montgomery also phoned a Tampa number in the Craigslist ad. All he got was a voice message asking for the caller's name and saying the subscriber was unavailable.

"What was really bad, I called the St. Pete Police Department in the fraud division,'' Montgomery said. "They said, 'We've got scams going on all the time' and they didn't have time to look into it.''

As of this week, the same ad was still on Craigslist. The address is the same incorrect one that "Martin'' originally gave Montgomery — the place at that address is a nonwaterfront duplex — but the ad has 20 color photos of the waterfront house taken from Zillow or the Multiple Listing Service. A reporter who tried emailing and calling about the ad received no response.

Kathleen Larrison was surprised that her new home has been the target of a Craigslist scam though hardly surprised that such scams occur.

A co-worker, she recalled, tried selling a large amount of furniture on Craigslist and was almost scammed by an out-of state buyer who wanted to pay by cashier's check — always a no-no because such checks can easily be forged. The buyer also wanted her to "buy a bunch of prepaid gas cards'' for the mover in what sounded like another ploy to separate her from her money.

She said the phony rental ad has yet to result in anyone showing up at her front door with a suitcase.

As for the Montgomerys, they are still looking for a reasonably priced rental for March. But this time they're looking on sites like Airbnb that verify personal profiles and listings.

