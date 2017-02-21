Pasco County real estate transactions for Feb. 24, 2017

DADE CITY

9801 Pine Leaf Ln., to Mary Mashke & Michael M. Mashke by Mary Wyline Mcmillan & Wyline W. Mcmillan, $288,000, 1/20/2017.

13941 13th St., to Eileen B. Swonger by Dale S. Joiner & Jeanne Whitney Joiner, $169,000, 1/30/2017.

37100 Bailey Hill Rd., to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust & U S Bank Trust Na Trustee by Blanca V. Rodriguez & Elido A. Rodriguez, $110,000, 1/30/2017.

37302 Embassy Park Ln., to Nancy K. Schrader by Ariana L. Leonard & Ariana L. Rodriguez, $66,000, 1/28/2017.

29129 Johnston Rd. Lot 2624, to Jennifer Jackson & Stephen Jackson by Richard Allen Walker & Steven Lane Walker, $65,000, 1/26/2017.

37007 North Ave., to Joellyn A. Morales & Russell A. Paul by Andrea M. Cross, $58,100, 1/17/2017.

HOLIDAY

2708 Ravendale Ln., to Lori A. Beckstrom & Vernon Beckstrom by Janice I. Giles, $260,000, 1/27/2017.

2355 Triggerfish Ct., to Rhonda Stamas by Knab Family Living Trust & Jacob F. Knab, $224,000, 1/27/2017.

2030 Sugarbush Dr., to Albert Joseph Drumheller by Kevin C. Leatham & Susan M. Leatham, $173,900, 1/31/2017.

3523 Chattsworth Ct., to Marianne D. Anderson by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $160,000, 1/23/2017.

4627 Tropical Ln., to Elizabeth Dickey by Construction Coropration Valdovinos, $115,000, 1/16/2017.

4334 Sunray Dr., to Sandra Abini by William Pierre & Pierre William, $108,000, 1/31/2017.

3538 Garfield Dr., to Abilio Monteiro Alves & Magda Gessy Maluf Monteiro Alves by Michelle A. Koranek, $86,000, 1/27/2017.

3200 Sutton Pl., to Luz Helena Loizeaux & Scot Loizeaux by Torcana Usa Inc, $79,900, 1/27/2017.

3135 Buckner Ct., to Carol Schoeneman by Fletcher Glenda M, $75,000, 1/27/2017.

4010 Scarlet Maple Dr., to Luiz F. F. Garcia & Elizabeth Scheffer by Luc Senecal & Pierre Germain Senecal, $74,000, 1/20/2017.

1051 Conoley Ln., to Heba Fayez Mohareb & Mina Mourad Mohareb by Mary Ann Dyer & Constance Mclaughlin, $67,000, 1/26/2017.

3836 Bywater Dr., to Gary E. Miller by Kirk A. Kresge, $56,000, 1/27/2017.

4315 Tahitian Gardens Cir. Apt E, to Gerald J. Dubay & Kathleen Dubay by Nancy P. Toth, $55,300, 1/31/2017.

2107 Maureen Dr., to Brian Mcauley & Dorothy H. Mcauley by Lehman Xs Trust & U S Bank National Association Trustee, $47,500, 1/26/2017.

2103 Waterview Dr., to Sandra K. Miller & Wayne I. Miller by Fred Barthe, $40,000, 1/31/2017.

HUDSON

6531 Seaview Blvd., to Janos Dobolan by Gleason Helen Revocable Trust & Gleason Helen Trustee, $200,000, 1/25/2017.

8218 Melissa Ct., to Andresa Monaco & Gerald Patrick Nicoletti Jr. by Richard L. Kroll, $182,400, 1/30/2017.

10815 Kitten Trl, to Dawn Lewis & Wendall Lewis by Christopher S. Kraengel & Kimberly J. Kraengel, $173,000, 1/31/2017.

8301 Roxboro Dr., to Frank W. Siefert & Ursula E. Siefert by Louis Martinkovic, $167,000, 1/27/2017.

12612 White Bluff Rd., to Nickonas A. Karterouliotis by Michael O. Harrod & Noris G. Harrod, $163,000, 1/25/2017.

8530 Ashbury Dr., to Denise Marie Gray & Herbert Jay Gray by Jean Jung & Patricia Jung Atty In Fact, $158,000, 1/19/2017.

12153 Shadow Ridge Blvd., to Laurent L. Four & Four Elizabeth L. Semerjian by Christa Broughton & James C. Broughton, $147,900, 1/31/2017.

12216 Southbridge Ter., to John Kurpiel & Maria Kurpiel by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $145,400, 1/30/2017.

14105 Agua Clara Dr., to Andrea L. Plakias & Carla J. Plakias by Arra Concetta P Revocable Joint Living Trust & Arra John Trustee, $112,500, 1/9/2017.

12805 Willowdale Way, to Bri Real Estate Investments LLC by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $81,500, 1/26/2017.

12814 Buckhorn Dr., to George M. Asbate by Janice M. Haddon & Phillip D. Haddon, $74,000, 1/25/2017.

13529 Hicks Rd., to Roger Henn by William R. Giering, $64,000, 1/31/2017.

13534 Outboard Ct., to Darrell Whitlock by Barnley Deborah K. Johnson, $60,000, 1/26/2017.

12905 Wedgewood Way Apt C, to James William Caddell II by Eva C. Barrett & Barrett Eva C Trust, $55,000, 1/30/2017.

10403 Marinette Ave., to Lauren Stankewicz by Christine M. Bizeur & James A. Bizeur, $51,000, 1/26/2017.

LAND O'LAKES

3703 Swans Landing Dr., to Karey A. Larkins & Thomas M. Larkins by Elizabeth Cohen & Ned A. Cohen, $417,000, 1/31/2017.

2753 Blueslate Ct., to Brent Petzoldt & Elizabeth Petzoldt by Brent Pope & Michelle Courtney Vincent Pope, $307,500, 1/19/2017.

18204 Holland House Loop, to Brandon K. Shaw & Laurie Jane Shaw by Jenine T. Crescimanno & Phil Crescimanno, $280,000, 2/1/2017.

17612 Glenapp Dr., to Samy Latif Asaad & Suzy Bazerghi by Kted1 LLC, $222,900, 1/27/2017.

8328 Ponkan Rd., to Connie Carpenter by Barbara Joan Smith, $210,000, 1/20/2017.

25215 Geddy Dr., to Brett Copus & Jordyn Kelly by Christina Gonzalez & Christina M. Lozano, $210,000, 1/31/2017.

3921 Briley Loop, to Jo Ann Marino & Robert Marino by 3921 Briley Loop Land Trust & Bptr LLC Trustee, $195,000, 1/17/2017.

4347 Beaumaris Dr., to Savings Funds Society Fsb Wilmington by Doe Or Any Other Persons In Possession John & James W. Speer, $139,600, 1/31/2017.

4333 Silver Falls Dr., to True Vine Estate LLC by Krapfl Dana M. Frederick & Christopher A. Krapfl, $119,000, 1/31/2017.

22640 Watersedge Blvd. Apt 65, to Stephanie E. Jonsson & Petur M. Sigurdsson by Divine Prosperity LLC, $66,000, 1/19/2017.

LUTZ

24651 Volterra Ct., to Melissa R. Peterson by Michelle Jolly, $249,900, 1/24/2017.

1122 Fox Chapel Dr., to Jael Vazquez & Rafael Vazquez by Bank Of New York Mellon Trustee & Bank Of New York Trustee, $245,500, 1/26/2017.

24337 Mistwood Ct., to Eric Davis & Julie Hay by Andre A. Bergeron & Rose Mary Bergeron, $200,900, 1/31/2017.

23902 Tee Pee Ct., to Carlos M. Vasco & Janet Yntriago by Leonard Anthony Llwewllyn, $200,000, 1/30/2017.

22122 Little Lagoon Ct., to Martha Apkarian & Robert Apkarian by Gypsy Hill South LLC, $150,000, 1/31/2017.

21031 Little Magens Loop, to Nancys Apartment LLC by Sharon Lally, $140,000, 1/26/2017.

NEW PORT RICHEY

1041 Hagen Dr., to Frank E. Touloumis & Maria C. Touloumis by Kathleen M. Bauernschmidt & William G. Bauernschmidt Sr., $415,000, 1/31/2017.

4927 Forestay Ct., to Mary Laure Carpenter & David Swadling by Mary Linda Falakos, $307,000, 1/24/2017.

8639 Ardenwood Ct., to Anna P. Williams & Raymond A. Williams Jr. by Joe Angius & Rosaura Angius, $267,500, 1/27/2017.

9801 Patrician Dr., to Rob Kyle by Michelle Mcdonald & Raymond Tyley Mcdonald, $265,000, 1/30/2017.

1234 Almondwood Dr., to Bruce W. Bouvier & Dianne B. Bouvier by Theodore C. Nebel & Nebel Theodore C Revocable Trust, $260,000, 1/27/2017.

11332 Tayport Loop, to Ana Maria Duran & Louis Duran by Sonia R. Mesias & Mesias Sonia R Family Trust, $245,000, 1/30/2017.

5620 Boone Ct., to Anne E. Francois & Jacob P. Francois by Cynthia Zartman, $235,000, 1/26/2017.

5722 Lonesome Dove Ct., to Angela L. Pankuch & Christopher A. Pankuch by Daniel Firlik, $235,000, 1/27/2017.

3636 Player Dr., to Glenda L. Poland & Steven C. Poland by Don W. Martin & Linda A. Martin, $213,000, 1/26/2017.

11509 Bathgate Ct., to Robert Pileggi by Boguslawa Czupak & William Czupak Sr., $205,000, 1/27/2017.

8338 Night Owl Ct., to Giovana C. Agudelo & Juan C. Agudelo by James B. Witmer & Lauren E. Witmer, $199,900, 1/30/2017.

3630 Spring Valley Dr., to Eric Kenneth Glass & Katie Ann Glass by Daniel Peled, $199,000, 1/27/2017.

6307 Clark Lake Dr., to Dennis Donegan & Linda Donegan by Irma L. Eckel, $193,000, 1/24/2017.

9818 Nicklaus Dr., to Joshua Bailey & Shara Bailey by Buyers Title Inc & Mae Fannie, $176,000, 1/20/2017.

5611 Sea Turtle Ct., to Robert D. Craig & Stephanie P. Craig by John Vesuvio, $172,000, 1/27/2017.

6129 Canopy Oaks Ct., to Nathaniel J. Hoyt & Yia Hoyt by Dana C. Bossone & David M. Bossone, $166,000, 1/27/2017.

4935 Prince George Cir., to Malcolm S. Paxon & Shirley J. Paxon by Marilyn L. Brown & Richard G. Brown, $165,000, 1/27/2017.

12118 Tournament View Ave., to Joyce Lynn Davis by Carlo Dinardo & Irene Dinardo, $164,000, 1/30/2017.

9235 Estrella Ct., to George Evano Drew by Joan Gavigan, $135,000, 1/27/2017.

9850 Riverchase Dr., to Bank Of America National Association by Home Loans Servicing Lp Bac & Of America Na Bank, $130,000, 1/31/2017.

11822 Castine St., to Kristopher Mcneil by Stephanie Davis, $128,000, 1/26/2017.

6731 Albemarle Pkwy., to Doug Knowles by Janet Gattis, $127,000, 1/31/2017.

3966 Pensdale Dr., to Cynthia A. Moran & Matthew J. Moran by &. Pillar Enterprises Crown & Naftis Construction Co LLC, $122,000, 1/27/2017.

7901 Brodie Dr., to Joseph Hacker by Donald A. Camacho & Margaret D. Camacho, $114,500, 1/27/2017.

7448 Cypress Dr., to Steven Charbonier by Marek Krupinski, $109,000, 1/31/2017.

11711 Rose Tree Dr., to Arthur M. Perry Jr. by Sharon H. Lewis, $107,000, 1/30/2017.

7900 Dundee Dr., to Rachel E. Wilkins by Derek Lawler & Jessica Lawler, $105,000, 1/27/2017.

4842 Lynchburg Ct., to Rena Dyer by Frank M. Sisia & Roxanne M. Sisia, $96,500, 1/27/2017.

7124 Cypress Knoll Dr., to El Woodland Partners LLC by Melody A. Zehetner, $85,000, 1/30/2017.

3818 Greenfield Dr., to Fana Papuckoski & Lube Papuckowski by Corporation To Develop Communities Of Tampa I, $83,500, 1/30/2017.

4025 Claremont Dr., to Sunset Property Management Solutions LLC by Samuel Alan Risol & Samuel Risola, $80,000, 1/30/2017.

6433 Thicket Trl, to Catherine J. A. Stanford & Earl J. Stanford by Lori M. Freitag & Merle Freitag, $79,000, 1/26/2017.

4140 Passport Ln. Apt 202, to Darlene A. Hendershott & Todd H. Hendershott by Hentschel Janice C Est, $76,000, 1/30/2017.

3836 Lanyard Ct., to Jo Anne Ross by Shirley Mary Nelson, $69,900, 1/31/2017.

6719 Pomander Ave., to Harry W. Short Jr. & Linda G. Short by Janet L. Brink & Brink Janet L Trustee, $68,000, 1/30/2017.

3839 Lighthouse Way, to Deborah Juhlin & Raymond Juhlin by Donald E. Ford, $62,500, 1/18/2017.

6013 Elmhurst Dr., to Sandra L. Smith by Sandra E. Brothwell, $61,500, 1/24/2017.

7812 Yucca Dr., to Kozma Llazari by Lisa Curl, $60,000, 1/25/2017.

7035 Cognac Dr. Apt 2, to Rosa A. Fernandez by Jose Luis Sergio Sosa Gonzalez, $42,500, 1/24/2017.

ODESSA

16227 Nikki Ln., to Branch Banking & Trust Company by Bonafide Properties LLC & Jane Doe, $269,000, 1/30/2017.

13939 Noble Park Dr., to James Hillen by Robert Hunt, $199,000, 1/13/2017.

PORT RICHEY

5749 Seabreeze Dr., to Linda A. Hallowell & Thomas A. Hallowell by Bonnie M. Martin & John B. Martin, $425,000, 1/19/2017.

8128 Golden Bear Loop, to Lisette Trujillo Hernandez & Leonardo Reyes Martinez by Laura C. Meil & Vincent M. Meil, $170,000, 1/25/2017.

8141 Aquila St. Apt 337, to Richard Minieri by David C. Schroll & Sandra Dianne Schroll, $140,000, 1/31/2017.

11250 Rollingwood Dr., to Carol Kenney & Robert Kenney by Lois S. Toronto, $124,900, 1/30/2017.

6832 Bottle Brush Dr., to Santa Pagliaro & Alfredo Sardo by Hart Anna Revocable Trust & Hart Wendy Anne Revocable Trust, $116,000, 1/27/2017.

8030 Little Doe Ct., to Edward J. Mckenzie & Jennifer L. Mckenzie by Marilyn L. Myers, $97,500, 1/26/2017.

9437 Richwood Ln., to Marcella Campos Schiro & Thomas Joseph Schiro by Cynthia L. Johnson & Darryl Johnson, $87,500, 1/31/2017.

10406 Basket Oak Dr., to Stephen Shultz by Ohio Attorney Group LLC, $86,900, 1/20/2017.

7335 Potomac Dr., to Kevin Kubacki & Victoria Kubacki by Joyce Reid Capital LLC, $82,000, 1/13/2017.

11514 Zimmerman Rd., to Barbara Nardini & Michael Potter by Robert S. Jackson Jr., $81,900, 1/27/2017.

8023 San Bernardino Dr., to Aaron Vanmclamar by Rex E. Mclamar & Talleen C. Mclamar, $80,000, 1/31/2017.

8204 Leafy Ct., to Jason Pioli by Johnson Mary L Revocable Living Trust & Claudia Traywick, $78,000, 1/25/2017.

10033 Old Hickory Ln., to Michael Anderson by Mothersead Carolyn A. Garner & Edward W. Springer, $74,000, 1/26/2017.

6430 Hyperion Dr., to Marc R. Ulman by Venerable LLC, $70,000, 1/13/2017.

11040 Tamarix Ave., to Trademark Advantage LLC by Timothy E. Darling & Carolyn T. Young, $60,000, 1/30/2017.

7035 Moravian Dr., to Robert Bello by Meridian Trust LLC, $59,000, 1/27/2017.

7014 Rockwood Dr., to R. A. Rev Separate Property Trst Walker & Timothy D. Walker by Lynn E. Scheu, $56,000, 1/26/2017.

9104 Cochise Ln., to Asam Properties LLC by In God We Trust Investment Properties LLC, $52,000, 1/26/2017.

7810 Ilex Dr., to Livia Fernandes by Rhiannon Jones, $50,000, 1/30/2017.

7104 Fox Hollow Dr., to Tech Remodeling Technologies Of America Remo by Patricia K. Hartwell, $50,000, 1/26/2017.

11821 Meadow Dr., to Terri Stauss by Peggy Goguen, $46,500, 1/20/2017.

10833 Scenic Dr., to Asam Properties LLC by Martin Antonio G Esq Trustee & Scenic Dr Land Trust 10833, $45,000, 1/18/2017.

7035 Moravian Dr., to Robert Bello by Meridian Trust LLC, $43,000, 1/26/2017.

6331 Gainsboro Dr., to Gaha LLC by Fair Fast Buyers LLC, $40,000, 1/27/2017.

SAN ANTONIO

9555 Rolling Cir., to Frances Perez & Nelson Perez by Lori L. Herro & Michael D. Kasberg, $150,000, 1/20/2017.

32603 7th Ave., to Katherine Wade Cook by Ann B. Morphew, $136,800, 1/20/2017.

SPRING HILL

16530 Lynway Ln., to Justin Geronimo & Tiffany Osborne by Aristonica Infante & Aristonico Infante, $85,000, 1/24/2017.

WESLEY CHAPEL

3346 Grassglen Pl., to Milagros Macias by Tammy Calta & Treon J. Calta, $308,000, 1/23/2017.

5605 Cannonade Dr., to Lori A. Schwager & Robert M. Schwager by Melati Minter & Michael G. Minter, $185,000, 1/30/2017.

31039 Bridgegate Dr., to Bank Of New York Mellon The As Trustee & Of New York The Bank by All Unknown Parties Claiming Interests & Bridgewater Community Association Inc, $175,100, 1/27/2017.

31332 Wrencrest Dr., to Andrea S. Yee & Dave K. Yee by Allison V. Callahan, $175,000, 1/27/2017.

1844 Ravenridge St., to Jay Lee by Lena A. Smith, $167,000, 1/25/2017.

31152 Masena Dr., to Robert Curran & Ava Mcdonald by Elbert L. Courtenay & Primilene Courtenay, $158,000, 1/26/2017.

31321 Shaker Cir., to National City Bank & Pnc Bank National Association by All Unknown Parties Claiming Interests & Any & All Unknown Parties, $128,200, 1/31/2017.

1223 Charlesworth Dr., to Daksha Jadeja & Jay Jadeja by Julian E. Davila, $125,000, 1/25/2017.

30430 Eastport Dr., to Ashley L. Tavalaiccio by Robert Gant & Sheovahn Gant, $122,000, 1/27/2017.

ZEPHYRHILLS

5542 Marie Dr., to Gloria A. Parks & William D. Parks by Cherron Joy Douglas & Gregory Douglas, $250,000, 1/31/2017.

5105 Epping Ln., to Theodore P. Kiefer Jr. & Robert L. Welbourn by Jenna R. Dawson, $132,900, 1/31/2017.

6208 11th St., to Samantha Rose by Bay To Gulf Holdings LLC, $110,000, 1/24/2017.

38603 Alpha Ave., to Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc & Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee by Cornerstone Recovery Specialists LLC & Barbara Ann Stover, $92,100, 1/31/2017.

37544 Daliha Ter., to Of America Na Bank by Heather Lynn Bossick & Bossick Heather Lynn Unknown Spouse Of, $60,100, 1/31/2017.

4443 Sentry Palm Loop, to Tonya Sei by Carol Ann Dalton & Carol Ann Russo, $55,500, 1/31/2017.

8116 Lov Ln., to Julie Jones by Donna L. Mccormick, $49,000, 1/23/2017.

37762 Hart Cir., to Michael S. Perry & Michael V. Perry by Green Team Commercial Selling Systems Inc, $45,000, 1/25/2017.

6041 Ridgewood Dr., to Gloria Mae Ogden by Kathleen Finnigan & Finnigan Kathleen Trustee, $40,000, 1/23/2017.