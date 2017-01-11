Pasco County real estate transactions for Jan. 13, 2017

DADE CITY

13134 Palmilla Cir., to Judith Tibbits Hanson by Fairhomes Quartz Properties LLC, $240,000, 12/14/2016.

37234 Church Ave., to Kimberly Price & Scott M. Price by Frank A. Losee & Linda B. Losee, $230,000, 12/20/2016.

35943 Lynan Farms Dr., to Wendy Jones & William Jones by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $153,000, 12/12/2016.

36534 Jackson Ave., to Jenna C. Coelho by Theresa Stutts Perez, $111,000, 12/19/2016.

HOLIDAY

2529 Grey Dove Ct., to John T. Stahl & Victoria L. Stahl by Lamont E. Bylone Jr. & Bylone Lamont E Trustee, $200,000, 12/15/2016.

3115 Westridge Dr., to Soonja Lee Neumann by Evgeny Shcherbina & Yulia Shcherbina, $199,900, 12/19/2016.

2240 Barracuda Ct., to Stella Bahas by Ervin E. Stankowski & Patricia M. Stankowski, $190,000, 12/16/2016.

2141 Sugarbush Dr., to Brandi Houghtlen & Sean Houghtlen by Xayavone Konesavanh, $175,000, 12/22/2016.

2940 Wood Pointe Dr., to Judith M. Trecartin by Diana Casey, $174,900, 12/15/2016.

3214 Rock Valley Dr., to Michael Forth & Phacharlin Forth by Anna Lopez & Lorenzo Lopez, $174,000, 12/20/2016.

3551 Jackson Dr., to Elizabeth A. Saltigerald by John Stahl & Victoria Stahl, $157,000, 12/16/2016.

3206 Roxbury Dr., to Roger Eduardo Rodriguez Garabote by Dorota Ozog & Piotr Ozog, $134,900, 12/27/2016.

1125 Persimmon Dr., to Amanda K. Hyland & Leslie S. Hyland by Maria Salamakha & Vladimir R. Salamakha, $128,000, 11/22/2016.

4320 Sunray Dr., to Chad A. Kammerling & Debra J. Kammerling by Mary Ann Harris, $110,000, 12/15/2016.

5332 Nancy Ln., to Kyle Davis by Paul A. Cappola Jr. & Cappola Paul A Retained Annuity Trust, $85,000, 12/21/2016.

3616 Delta Pl., to Patricia C. Budz by Brice Anna W Trust & Brice Edwin F Trust, $70,000, 11/29/2016.

1190 Chelsea Ln., to Jdlm Holdings LLC by Jpmorgan Chase Bank National Association & Brian Randol, $68,800, 12/21/2016.

3104 Bixler Ct., to Fletcher Glenda & Fletcher Ronald K by Charlotte Preuss, $68,000, 12/19/2016.

3252 Windfield Dr., to Kim Weaver by Pelekidis Properties Inc, $67,500, 12/21/2016.

3032 Lloyd Dr., to Federal National Mortgage Association & Melendez Helena by Mortgage Company Champion & Nationstar Mortgage LLC, $60,200, 12/20/2016.

4040 Beacon Square Dr., to Andrea Marchese & Vincent Marchese by Helen Steininger, $59,300, 12/14/2016.

5340 Casino Dr., to Boat Link Inc & Wells Fargo Bank National Association by Pauline Bitetzakis & Unknown Party 1, $54,600, 12/16/2016.

2521 Cheval Dr., to Craig Griffin & Dolly Griffin by Lp Dvp, $47,500, 12/22/2016.

3340 Chatford Dr., to William P. Steven & Terry Stevens by Julia Strogie, $43,000, 12/22/2016.

HUDSON

18242 Autumn Lake Blvd., to Jon Mccall & Sarah L. Mccall by Carol A. Mcmullin & James I. Mcmullin, $254,000, 12/15/2016.

13618 Arden Dr., to Gloria M. Brooks & Tobias Enrique Madera by Broda Lora Lavery, $191,500, 12/21/2016.

14337 Pimberton Dr., to Brian A. Fisher & Paulette Tramontano by Julie Ng Lee, $189,900, 12/15/2016.

7803 Scruboak Ct., to Julie A. Hink & Thomas J. Price by Linda J. Fox & Linda J. Gangemi, $176,000, 12/19/2016.

5915 Sea Ranch Dr. Unit 909, to Loretta Mikols & Paul Joseph Mikols by D. Michael Skinner & Daniel Michael Skinner, $175,500, 12/19/2016.

8530 Braxton Dr., to Melanie Flannery & Terry Flannery by Ralph E. Morrison & Sandra L. Morrison, $162,500, 12/22/2016.

18554 Hidden Pines Way, to Robert L. Shuster by Charles E. Bridges Jr. & Helen B. Bridges, $150,000, 12/7/2016.

13173 Clock Tower Pkwy., to Karen Rae & Randall Rae by Doris E. Butler & Butler Doris E Trustee, $135,000, 12/12/2016.

8508 Arrowhead Dr., to Matthew A. Ginsburg & Theresa M. Ginsburg by Edith I. Harper & Herbert L. Harper, $119,900, 12/21/2016.

12209 Pepper Mill Dr., to Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust & Us Bank National Association by Beacon Woods Civic Association Inc & Champion Foundation Repair Systems LLC, $97,100, 12/13/2016.

8306 Clover Hill Loop, to Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company & Bank Of New York Trust Company Na by Smith Jonathan D Unknown Heirs Of & Smith Jonathan Dickson Unknown Heirs Of, $71,300, 12/20/2016.

7406 Bellows Falls Ln., to Management Holdings LLC by T. Sullivandaniel & L. Sullivanjanet, $69,000, 12/19/2016.

7203 Greystone Dr., to Shirley J. Fisher by Carol Trese & Paul J. Trese, $60,000, 12/20/2016.

LAND O'LAKES

9043 Lost Mill Dr., to Michael Engle & Michelle Engle by Next Stage Properties LLC, $265,000, 12/19/2016.

22320 Southshore Dr., to Crystal A. Springstead & Michael C. Springstead by Chiara D. Williams, $239,000, 12/19/2016.

4840 Wessex Way, to Robert Lyn Cross by Heather Mayercak & Troy E. Mayercak, $220,000, 12/14/2016.

24030 Geese Cir., to Richard G. Berry by Brian E. Jackson & Lynn J. Jackson, $215,000, 12/22/2016.

3513 Beneraid St., to Jacqueline Bencomo & Juan Carlos Bencomo by Errol Stewart & Sharon Stewart, $209,000, 12/16/2016.

9051 Lost Mill Dr., to Next Stage Properties LLC by Jaye A. Gandy & Patrece Gandy, $200,000, 12/23/2016.

25612 Bruford Blvd., to Duyen Hoang My Nguyen & Vy Hoang My Nguyen by Anthony J. Giordano & Frances M. Giordano, $197,500, 12/19/2016.

5908 Desert Peace Ave., to Triton Real Estate Holdings I LLC by Bank Of New York Mellon Trustee & Bank Of New York Trustee, $188,500, 12/13/2016.

4444 Beaumaris Dr., to Michael E. Bringuier by Laura A. Beegle & Laura A. Gannon, $183,000, 12/27/2016.

4934 Wessex Way, to Melissa Santana by Dennis F. Olson, $177,500, 12/14/2016.

17024 Lixberry Way, to Daniel Velazquez & Eliezer Velazquez by Dominic Colon, $170,000, 12/21/2016.

8249 Fallglo Ln., to Judy Mileti & David W. Witt by Gloria Murphy & Joseph Murphy, $164,000, 12/19/2016.

3961 Lake Joyce Dr., to Tammy S. Amos by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $155,500, 12/19/2016.

4928 Balsam Dr., to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb As Truste by Home Loans Servicing Lp Bac & Of America Na Bank, $65,100, 12/20/2016.

19940 Westwood Ln., to Melvin O. Nelson by Maria T. Croy & Stephen M. Croy, $64,000, 12/21/2016.

22640 Watersedge Blvd. Apt 68, to Ginger Jane King & John Francis King by Loretta Roebuck & Loretta Lynn Scott, $47,000, 12/20/2016.

LUTZ

1745 Pembrooke Way, to David M. Brink by Kathleen A. Roberts & Stephen R. Roberts, $280,000, 12/20/2016.

24410 Summer Wind Ct., to Jenna L. Easterling & Matthew G. Easterling by Michelle D. Fimbel, $180,000, 12/20/2016.

1947 Tinker Dr., to Linda Matthews by Christina Barnes & John Barnes, $168,000, 12/27/2016.

NEW PORT RICHEY

2103 Edelweiss Loop, to John M. Morris & Morris Pamela A. Such by David M. Cunningham & Marian Lynn Cunningham, $375,000, 12/22/2016.

4627 Limit Dr., to Aaron C. Kranz by Stanley Gorlitsky & Suzanne Gorlitsky, $315,000, 12/21/2016.

1807 Regal Mist Loop, to Karen P. Echavez by Marianne R. Sanchez, $295,000, 12/21/2016.

11400 Biddeford Pl., to Exclusive Holdings LLC by Bank Of New York Mellon Trustee & Bank Of New York Trustee, $268,100, 10/31/2016.

7922 Fashion Loop, to Lisa Downs & Terry Downs by Linda P. Guffee & Mitchell Sloan Guffee, $242,000, 12/16/2016.

4916 Blue Heron Dr., to Rima Sakr & Ziad Sakr by Edward Forrester, $240,000, 12/16/2016.

2117 Larkspur Ct., to Rbc Bank Usa & Rbc Centura Bank by Paula J. Carroll & Carol G. Elliott, $232,100, 12/15/2016.

9341 Amazon Dr., to David A. Velazquez & Tabitha A. Velazquez by Branch Alex Hunt & Rebecca Schroeder, $220,000, 12/20/2016.

4813 Fort Peck Rd., to Sean T. Reams by Gregory A. Macdonald & Nivia Macdonald, $209,000, 12/9/2016.

1321 Dawsbury Way, to Darienne Marie Hidalgo by Amelia Fontana & Rosa Longetti, $205,000, 12/15/2016.

9247 Green Pines Ter., to G. Frank Parker Jr. & Judy R. Parker by John Gregg Thompson Sr. & Catherine M. Thopson, $190,000, 12/21/2016.

9219 Bearcat Rd., to Robert M. Clark & Peggy A. Williams by Dustin Hurlburt & Nicole Hurlburt, $187,500, 12/18/2016.

8134 Hutchinson Dr., to Ronald R. Just & Susan D. Just by Patricia Lee Atty In Fact & Barbara Leibrecht, $185,000, 12/21/2016.

4937 Pompano Dr., to Douglas C. Traub by Vitori Ann I Trust, $177,500, 12/21/2016.

10645 Marsha Dr., to Mills Bros LLC by Joseph Vincent Oliver Mills & Maria P. Mills, $155,000, 12/21/2016.

3753 Thornbush Ln., to Jva Il LLC by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee & Indymac Indx Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 Ar15, $140,000, 11/21/2016.

8532 Great Egret Trce, to Janine M. Wright by Stage 2 Properties LLC, $137,000, 12/20/2016.

3737 Topsail Trl, to Ratify The Buy LLC by Elizabeth Orphanides & Orphanides Elizabeth Revocable Living Trust, $120,000, 12/16/2016.

9972 Golden Loop, to Parisi Rosalia Billetta & Terry F. Parisi by Steven R. Weeks & Thomas R. Weeks, $112,200, 12/6/2016.

7750 Raintree Dr., to Muriel Dewey & Adam Harden by Denise L. Mudd & Richard E. Mudd, $108,000, 12/22/2016.

7924 Royal Stewart Dr., to Goran Zuber by Amy Jennings & Amy Marie Kelly, $105,000, 12/20/2016.

3700 Mccloud St., to Trans Am Sfe LLC by Alan Luna, $104,900, 12/16/2016.

5637 Chipper Dr., to Max Dwight Collins by John R. Wells & Ruth J. Wells, $103,500, 12/21/2016.

7418 Abington Ave., to Gpc Of Trinity LLC by Bradley M. Hill & Jessica J. Hill, $95,000, 12/20/2016.

7536 Mitchell Ranch Rd., to Yvonne Ponce by Joey A. Wildermuth, $81,500, 12/22/2016.

7147 Daggett Ter., to Jpmorgan Chase Bank National Association by Michelle Hackman & Michelle L. Hackman, $72,300, 12/13/2016.

12534 Moon Lake Cir., to Daniel J. Kumm II by Capco Investments LLC Trustee & Moon Lake Trust, $69,000, 12/6/2016.

3901 Chaffey Dr., to Forte Investments LLC by Of Veterans Affairs Secretary, $60,900, 12/22/2016.

7445 Daggett Ter., to Kmb Investment Holdings LLC by Helga Kolb, $60,000, 12/23/2016.

2934 Wainwright Ct., to 3734 Topsail LLC by Elizabeth J. Schiller, $52,000, 12/12/2016.

5930 High St., to Bank Of America National Association & Us Bank National Association by Bill Stathopoulos & Unknown Tenant In Possession Of Subject Prope, $47,800, 12/13/2016.

5645 Sunshine Park Dr., to Insight Management Solutions Inc by Sheila Dineen Foster, $40,000, 12/20/2016.

ODESSA

16633 Ivy Lake Dr., to Pradeep Durgacharan Marballi & Rukmini Potdar by Paul Beraquit & Rosa D. Beraquit, $585,000, 12/27/2016.

1407 Fishing Lake Dr., to Laurie A. Wiseman & Robert G. Wiseman by Annette J. Noffz & James W. Noffz, $338,000, 12/22/2016.

PORT RICHEY

10800 Fallen Leaf Ln., to Craig S. Wilson & Tammy J. Wilson by Farano Louis Revocable Trust & Margaret Farano, $122,000, 12/13/2016.

9111 Saint Clair Ln., to Ted V. Hughes by Monica D. Hague & William J. Hague, $100,000, 12/7/2016.

7608 Pineapple Ln., to Samuel Vincent Fratto & Tami J. Mitchell by William W. Klemm, $96,000, 12/23/2016.

10230 Willow Dr., to Parks Patricia H Trustee & Parks Patricia Harlan Trust by Thomas R. Bowen & Vicky A. Bowen, $81,000, 12/20/2016.

10518 Laburnum Dr., to Ce Turner Chaves by Susan F. Steeves, $80,000, 12/23/2016.

8231 Lora Del Rio Dr., to William A. Pugh by Carolyn Rogowski, $76,000, 12/19/2016.

8727 Robilina Rd., to Ronald A. Jackson by Thomas M. Pappas, $69,000, 12/20/2016.

6234 Seabreeze Dr., to Wells Fargo Bank Na by Milton Matos Jr. & Matos Milton Unknown Spouse Of, $67,100, 12/14/2016.

6341 Stone Rd., to Samer Alawar by Bethany M. Davis & Mark Jason Keltner, $65,000, 12/12/2016.

7004 Mayfield Dr., to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by Chirco Betty L Unknown Spouse Of & Betty L. Chirico, $64,600, 12/19/2016.

7030 Ivanhoe Dr., to Us Bank National Association As Trustee by Kathryn Ciokajlo & Unknown Tenants, $61,100, 12/13/2016.

11200 Meadow Dr., to Burgess Edna P. Diss by Janet L. Vander Vinne, $60,000, 12/6/2016.

7613 Galahad Rd., to Rafek Nagy Wassef by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Trust & Residential Accredit Loans Inc, $60,000, 12/21/2016.

9004 Shallowford Ln. Apt 201, to Doretta Miller by Brian H. Cunningham, $53,000, 12/15/2016.

7025 Rockwood Dr., to Brian Morris by Mark G. Smith, $40,000, 12/2/2016.

9511 Gray Fox Ln., to 9511 Gray Fox Land Trust & Asset Trust Holdings LLC Trustee by Caroline Hanna, $40,000, 12/16/2016.

SAN ANTONIO

29573 Blackwolf Run Loop, to Lori L. Herro & Michael D. Kasberg by Harris Revocable Trust & Rosalie B. Harris, $315,500, 12/15/2016.

29343 Caddyshack Ln., to Toni L. Hampton by Maria Ann Kramer & Kramer Maria Ann Living Trust, $134,000, 12/20/2016.

29450 Schinnecock Hills Ln., to Carlos Dejauregui & Linda Dejauregui by Toni L. Hampton, $132,500, 12/19/2016.

29335 Marker Loop, to Susan M. Green by Sabine U. Parks & Walter T. Parks, $125,500, 12/15/2016.

SPRING HILL

15231 Camrose Ave., to 15231 Camrose Land Trust & Trinity Management Group LLC Trustee by Negro Frank A. Del Jr. & Negro Teresa J. Del, $45,000, 12/21/2016.

WESLEY CHAPEL

26852 Winged Elm Dr., to Barbara C. Bruno & Cardona Luis A. Bruno by Michael J. Boland & Erin H. Kimmerle, $425,000, 12/22/2016.

27027 Hollybrook Trl, to Louis Philippe Pierre & Louis Sabrina Pierre by Kevin Ahrens & Lynda Ahrens, $305,000, 12/12/2016.

4303 Waterville Ave., to Chadis Sansal by Shalonda S. Johnson, $280,000, 12/14/2016.

4533 Pointe O Woods Dr., to Feliciano Mercado by Lizbeth Arroyo, $257,000, 12/19/2016.

1024 Napolean Way, to Michael Ray Adams & Laura Lea Hurst by Donna L. Lemanski & Robert H. Lemanski, $235,000, 12/15/2016.

28615 Fairweather Dr., to Hsbc Mortgage Services Inc & Us Bank Trust Na by Ryan Ablard & Sophia Borja, $235,000, 12/13/2016.

27538 Sugar Loaf Dr., to Jennifer Mckeever & Michael Mckeever by James Mcclurg Mathers & Robert Winston Mathers, $229,000, 12/16/2016.

30631 Nickerson Loop, to Lewis Pettway & Teia Pettway by Byri Hemalatha & Srinivas Katkoori, $205,000, 12/8/2016.

29646 Bright Ray Pl., to Shubha Ramakrishna & Murali Krishna Udipi by David Michael Ames & Patricia S. Ames, $204,900, 12/14/2016.

5052 Culpepper Pl., to Property Florida Lp Ih6 by Jeanette R. Toscano & Salvatore M. Toscano, $195,000, 12/13/2016.

30332 Arrochar St., to Rajesh Ranjan by Sijo Kuriakose, $187,000, 12/20/2016.

30919 Whitlock Dr., to Mardell Franke & Timothy Franke by Anthony G. Mccoy & Rita L. Mccoy, $173,500, 12/15/2016.

30830 Birdhouse Dr., to Jennifer Ann Rivera & Joseph Manuel Rivera by Jakob Z. Andersen & Michelle L. Andersen, $170,000, 12/19/2016.

1048 Tullamore Dr., to Frank Vignera by Erin Dennis & Paul Dennis, $143,000, 12/17/2016.

5613 Cannonade Dr., to Dolphin Group Capital Ventures LLC by B. Scott Taylor, $135,000, 12/15/2016.

1143 Kennewick Ct., to Hans Broel by Albert Fai In Lam & Yauw Chu Lam, $119,900, 12/9/2016.

6312 Saddletree Dr., to Celtic Residence LLC by Evelyn M. Goff & Robert L. Goff, $90,000, 12/22/2016.

34404 Appaloosa Trl, to Maureen E. Murphy by Buyers Title Inc & Mae Fannie, $64,500, 12/21/2016.

ZEPHYRHILLS

37742 Valencia Ave., to Tina Crabtree by Doris M. Parshall & Leslie A. Parshall, $390,006, 12/13/2016.

34824 Arbor Green Pl., to Howard Jared Rich & Sandra L. Rich by Guadalupe A. Arias & Raymond G. Arias, $284,200, 12/14/2016.

7741 23rd St., to Karen Josephine Benitez & Nicholas Benitez III by Barry J. Sanborn & Janet Sanborn, $185,000, 12/20/2016.

5414 Braddock Dr., to James A. Rodgers Jr. & Linda B. Rodgers by William Cleis & Aleyda V. Kasten, $184,500, 12/20/2016.

4942 Timber Way, to David C. Richardson by Almalleli Cruz, $118,800, 12/15/2016.

6142 18th St., to Tracy J. Murphy by Andrea A. Vasquez & Nancy A. Warner, $108,000, 12/19/2016.

37250 Fredricksburg Trl, to Frances Innace & Robert Innace by Alejandro Ramirez & Maria Ramirez, $102,500, 12/19/2016.

37252 Hilltop Dr., to Revolution Holdings LLC by Dale Mark Jones & Tammy Jones, $100,000, 12/21/2016.

5338 Lantana St., to Shane Mccray by Ghou H. Churchill & Richard M. Churchill, $95,000, 12/15/2016.

34611 Petunia Pl., to Wayne Rose & Thomas Stockdale by Deborah M. Mrazek & Rock J. Mrazek, $65,000, 12/20/2016.

35103 Ada Ave., to Madalyn Wylie & Robert Wylie by Fred W. Olive, $63,000, 12/19/2016.

3528 Aquamarine Way, to Mark R. Dezwarte & Dezwarte Mark R Revocable Trust by Barbara L. Tirohn, $61,000, 12/9/2016.