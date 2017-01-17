Pasco County real estate transactions for Jan. 20, 2016

DADE CITY

33942 Americana Ave., to Christine A. Jarvis by Michele L. Cozzolino, $392,000, 1/3/2017.

11544 Pine Hollow Way, to Michael D. Cummins & Michelle L. Cummins by Fidel L. Lopez & Kelli L. Lopez, $269,900, 12/29/2016.

34706 Heavenly Ln., to Mary N. Ray & William W. Ray Sr. by James D. Whitworth & Karen Z. Whitworth, $260,000, 12/29/2016.

13130 Palmilla Cir., to Isabel M. Perez by Albert S. Martin Jr. & Susan E. Martin, $240,000, 12/30/2016.

37145 Waldo Dr., to Tiffany R. Hobbs & Trevor Simpson Hobbs by Platinum Construction & Associates Inc, $199,900, 12/30/2016.

37906 Crystal Way, to Richard B. Goodall & Richard M. Register by Steven C. Smith, $135,000, 12/29/2016.

39824 State Road 575, to Beth Proudfoot & James Proudfoot by Loralee S. Morrow & Stephen T. Morrow, $88,000, 12/23/2016.

36120 Ruffing Rd., to Rosier John R. Des & David Liebman by Des Rosier John R Trustee & Rosier John Roman Des, $85,000, 12/29/2016.

37708 Trilby Rd., to Caitlin Deboer by Andrea S. Hall, $75,100, 12/27/2016.

38113 Countryside Pl., to Jennifer R. Ferguson & Jere C. Ferguson II by Jeanie Germain, $65,000, 12/30/2016.

36817 Roberts Rd., to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC by Patricia Kay Dautel & Derosia Carl A Unknown Heirs Of, $40,300, 12/27/2016.

HOLIDAY

1910 Oswego Dr., to Antoinette M. Prestino & Jack Prestino by Aziz Fermano & Jina Fermano, $314,000, 12/28/2016.

1023 Orca Ct., to Alan William Barbick & Dale Anne Barbick by Claudia M. Guillory & Lance E. Guillory, $207,000, 1/3/2017.

2006 Barracuda Ct., to Helen Ouellette & Nelson Ouellette by Sharon L. Dresser, $200,000, 12/21/2016.

3333 Ocio St., to Emily Ann Sisti & Jordan Anthony Sisti by Barbara A. Harman & Kenneth J. Harman, $177,000, 1/4/2017.

3540 Allandale Dr., to David Ortiz by Rosa Ortiz & Sonia Marie Ortiz, $105,000, 12/14/2016.

1304 Greenlea Dr., to U S Bank Trust Na by Any & All Unknown Parties & Becky Caple, $100,100, 1/3/2017.

3347 Pinon Dr., to Mirta Santiago & Ramos Manuel Osvaldo Serrano by Gregory Piskopos, $94,000, 12/30/2016.

3825 Elmwood Dr., to Lugo Gerardine Gonzalez by Toni Esposito & Toni K. Josephik, $90,000, 12/30/2016.

1717 Harpoon Dr., to James Weber by Abbie Conroy & Corey Conroy, $85,000, 12/23/2016.

1277 Chelsea Ln., to Bridge Master Construction LLC by Ryan E. Larson, $80,000, 11/18/2016.

3419 Tuckahoe Pl., to Anthony J. Julios by Angela I. Patrikis & Angela Irene Patrikis, $75,000, 12/29/2016.

1409 Yale Dr., to Design Savvy Investments LLC by Sue Grandson, $72,000, 12/29/2016.

3353 Jarvis St., to Paul C. Mossberg by Vittorio Bertucci, $69,400, 12/29/2016.

1251 Jennings Dr., to Richard H. Lane by Ian Boca LLC, $63,000, 12/21/2016.

2048 Melody Dr., to Serena Chunxia Lee by Daniel A. Baker & Lisa Baker, $63,000, 12/19/2016.

3524 Springfield Dr., to Terry Carter by T & S Rental Properties LLC, $55,000, 12/21/2016.

3604 Devonshire Dr., to Hsbc Bank Usa Na As Trustee by Sean Dobbins & Dobbins Sean Unknown Spouse Of, $50,200, 12/29/2016.

3131 Fairmount Dr., to Korissa Dev LLC by Lp Dvp, $50,000, 12/27/2016.

3704 Beechwood Dr., to Lopez Islandy L. Reyes by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $50,000, 12/28/2016.

1401 Maybury Dr., to George Ginakos by Androula Kois & Nikos Kois, $50,000, 12/30/2016.

4367 Tahitian Gardens Cir. Apt H, to Marijo A. Hoecker by Tambasco Anna Trustee & Tambasco Catherine Living Trust, $50,000, 12/26/2016.

2016 Wallace Blvd., to Us Bank Trust Na by Sharron B. Platt & Terry L. Platt Sr., $42,100, 12/27/2016.

4316 Cedar Grove St., to Gloria Salgueiro & Mark Salgueiro by Linear Capital LLC, $40,000, 11/11/2016.

HUDSON

15535 Century Dr., to Chris A. Romeo & Michele S. Romeo by Barbara Williams, $225,000, 12/19/2016.

14203 Pepperwood Ct., to Scott Grella & Grella Leslie A. Wagenberg by Kohnke Anna M Trust, $218,000, 12/23/2016.

8502 Coral Creek Loop, to Ilee Coleman Sr. by Rietzl Hans D Trust & Paula T. Rietzl, $195,000, 12/23/2016.

18420 Fairway Green Dr., to Mortgage Company Champion by Helen T. Campana, $188,200, 12/8/2016.

13726 Lakemont Dr., to Christopher Fraser & Kelly Fraser by Justin Michael Sadler & Rena Elizabeth Sadler, $184,000, 12/29/2016.

12731 4th Isle, to Dawn Goins & Lewis M. Goins by John Grothe & Molly Grothe, $163,000, 12/28/2016.

6035 Sea Ranch Dr. Unit 103, to Arpita B. Patel & Bhadresh M. Patel by Karen King, $160,000, 12/28/2016.

13121 Clock Tower Pkwy., to Daniel Fumano & Maria Fumano by William E. Carper, $160,000, 12/30/2016.

15932 Sea Pines Dr., to Ioannis Papantonakis by Alice C. Cox, $153,500, 1/4/2017.

7806 Rusty Hook Ct., to Kira Megan Valentine by Henry H. Hall & Rosemarie Hall, $152,000, 12/29/2016.

13927 Crater Cir., to Gabriel Vela Cruz by Kenneth Keller, $150,000, 12/22/2016.

11111 Hollander Ave., to Ursula H. Bauka & Robert Frank Markiewicz by Sheila M. Macleod, $144,500, 1/3/2017.

6914 Harbor Dr., to David W. Anderson & Elizabeth A. Anderson by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $139,000, 12/22/2016.

14634 Hicks Rd., to Sunlight Properties LLC by Pamela L. Larsen & Ronald J. Larsen, $135,000, 12/30/2016.

8707 Village Mill Row, to Johnsen Robert Revocable Trust & Johnsen Sharon B Revocable Trust by Melody A. Bristle & Doni J. Doering, $128,000, 12/23/2016.

12700 Cedar Ridge Dr., to Kathleen C. Woeltjen & Kristina K. Woeltjen by Alfred J. Bergen & Debra Bergen, $121,900, 12/30/2016.

12425 Smokey Dr., to Ann M. Curro & Joseph S. Curro by M. Alan Webb, $112,000, 12/27/2016.

12822 Sand Crane Way, to Patricia Ann Mcclanahan by Carlo Dinardo & Irene R. Dinardo, $96,000, 12/16/2016.

15933 Villa Dr., to Rosario Grasso by Gerald J. Polony, $82,000, 12/22/2016.

8512 Seeley Ln., to Kandi Lemaster by David Seabrooke, $75,000, 12/29/2016.

7308 Grand Pine Dr., to Giusto Nicastro by Investments Capco, $49,500, 12/23/2016.

15124 Omaha St., to Wells Fargo Bank by Fareic & County Board Of County Commissioners Pasco, $45,100, 12/29/2016.

14407 Guava St., to Robert Cowen by Federal National Mortgage Corporation, $45,000, 12/21/2016.

6836 Puffin Ln., to Charles A. Howell by Stephen M. Deptula, $45,000, 12/29/2016.

LAND O'LAKES

23649 Gracewood Cir., to Karl Powell & Natasha Powell by Heather A. Hodes & Timothy D. Hodes, $445,000, 12/21/2016.

5283 Shasta Daisy Pl., to John M. Anderson & Sumira A. Salim by David J. Creese & Nicolena M. Creese, $369,900, 12/23/2016.

2952 Trinity Cottage Dr., to Phil Crescimanno by Laurel Koss & Ronald P. Koss, $342,500, 12/15/2016.

3203 Canal Pl., to Dylan Denzik & Kendra Denzik by Kevin Scott Cox & Terasa Lynn Cox, $312,500, 12/27/2016.

23856 Plantation Palms Blvd., to John Gerald Elsner III & Patricia Margaret Todd by Peter J. Brevi, $301,500, 12/27/2016.

22149 Red Jacket Ln., to Andrew Walsh & Patricia Walsh by Amber Morgan & Jason Morgan, $297,000, 1/3/2017.

9530 Nathaniel Ln., to Charles L. Straughn Sr. & Fay E. Straughn by Babish C. Ramkeerat & Indola D. Ramkeerat, $280,000, 12/29/2016.

23934 Plantation Palms Blvd., to Pamela Schaible by Michael J. Messenger & Rebecca A. Messenger, $266,000, 12/21/2016.

10703 Ribbon Fern Way, to Daniel Joseph Espinoza & Karla Maria Jim by Richard Michael Foldoe, $245,000, 12/15/2016.

3608 Olde Lanark Dr., to Frederic Brady Williams & Lynzie Denee Williams by Meredith G. Shafley & William K. Shafley III, $237,500, 12/13/2016.

19730 Bellehurst Loop, to Pittman Family Trust & Pittman Vernon Dale Trustee by Cory Branam & Lianna Branam, $230,000, 12/29/2016.

4537 Deerhound Dr., to Joseph D. Alderman & Breann Kay Pieper by Edward Shawn Rayney & Janie A. Rayney, $230,000, 12/21/2016.

10939 May Apple Ct., to Hoa Tran Lam & Nghiep Tan Lam by Renee D. Tucker & Richard A. Tucker, $215,000, 12/29/2016.

23231 Cascade Pl., to Karen J. Santiago & Caicedo James Vargas by Perez Maria Elena Mendoza, $200,000, 11/2/2016.

7444 Trovita Rd., to Irma L. Eckel by Patricia J. Horbett & Thomas R. Horbett, $165,000, 12/29/2016.

17413 Garden Heath Ct., to Jonathan Lord by Peter Desousa, $160,000, 12/27/2016.

17441 Hugh Ln., to Tara Grenon by Carol M. Switzer & Switzer Carol M Revocable Living Trust, $155,000, 12/22/2016.

21228 Diamonte Dr., to Michael J. Kalupa & Susan T. Kalupa by Carolyn Joyce Sciortino & Sciortino Carolyn Joyce Living Trust, $150,000, 12/22/2016.

4325 Longshore Dr., to Quoc Viet Luu & Nguyen Thanh Ha Ngoc by Investway Group Of Florida Corp, $140,000, 12/27/2016.

2237 Tinder Ct., to Wells Fargo Bank Na by Any & All Unknown Parties & Brenna Krauss, $138,100, 12/30/2016.

4401 Dylan Loop Apt 165, to Kurt W. Sudduth by Divine Prosperity LLC, $66,000, 12/30/2016.

LUTZ

4505 Birdsong Blvd., to Diana Kempton by John Gregory Investment Properties LLC, $245,000, 12/29/2016.

2015 Vista Del Sol Cir. Unit 108, to Debbie Chowning & Stephen Chowning by Beth Ann Enwright, $215,000, 12/30/2016.

24305 Silkbay Ct., to Alexis L. Lopez by Matthew Mcclain, $200,000, 12/29/2016.

1510 Canoe Dr., to American Homes 4 Rent Properties Seven LLC by Tammi M. Camara, $181,000, 12/29/2016.

1700 Lullwater Ln., to Valerie Siktar by Hartland Ivnestments Of Tampa Bay LLC, $162,000, 12/1/2016.

NEW PORT RICHEY

6925 Daubon Ct., to Yajie Bergland & Yanxiang Tian by Carlo Parente & Mary Parente, $490,000, 12/29/2016.

5151 Porpoise Pl., to Haden Caroline S. Von & Haden Joel Anthony Von by Deborah A. Walicke & Michael T. Walicke, $420,000, 12/29/2016.

9000 Sharon Dr., to Gunnar Helie & Jennifer Helie by F. Gordon Page & Myrna C. Page, $290,000, 12/28/2016.

2112 Tarragon Ln., to Angela Hatziantoniou & Hrisovalantis Hatziantoniou by Toni T. Chen, $272,000, 12/29/2016.

1529 Westerham Loop, to Mary Margaret Webster by Andrew J. Kotowicz & Grace M. Kotowicz, $270,000, 12/23/2016.

3812 Dogtrot St., to David H. King & Susan E. King by Catherine Rathbun & Kenneth Rathbun, $266,000, 12/29/2016.

9633 Patrician Dr., to Christopher N. Tunis & Sabrina Tunis by Dana Sabia & Matthew W. Sabia, $253,500, 12/28/2016.

3537 Pickerell Pl., to Jamie E. Bandel by James H. Flaherty Jr. & Katie E. Flaherty, $235,000, 1/3/2017.

11843 Yellow Finch Ln., to Carolyn Blysick & Dennis Blysick by Esposito Family Trust & Esposito Frances R Trustee, $222,000, 12/27/2016.

4703 Mill Run Dr., to Chad Lee Pardue & Tracy Diane Pardue by Marci J. Geary & Robert C. Geary, $210,000, 12/14/2016.

7117 Hideaway Trl, to Chere M. Goldfeder & Mark A. Goldfeder by Barbara M. Galicz & Stephen M. Galicz, $204,000, 12/30/2016.

9816 Palmer Dr., to Frosh Singleton Katherine Anne Trust No 1 & Singleton Michael Allen Trust No 1 by Lillie R. Hay, $199,000, 12/28/2016.

4421 Whitetail Ln., to Offerpad Spvborrower3 LLC by Glen R. Vogel & Sandra G. Vogel, $190,000, 12/22/2016.

4516 Seagull Dr. Unit 416, to Daryl D. Whitman Jr. & Marjorie C. Whitman by Coleen Branscombe & Derryl Patrick Burke, $190,000, 12/29/2016.

4001 Topsail Trl, to Connery Joseph J Revocable Trust & Victoria L. Connery by Marie P. Falvo & Thomas J. Falvo, $181,000, 12/29/2016.

3535 Hunting Creek Loop, to Jennifer Wood & Richard Wood by Kevin R. Fortunato, $175,000, 12/29/2016.

10403 Dracut Ln., to Hector I. Ruiz Jr. & Monica Ruiz by Christina Corter & Thomas Corter, $170,000, 12/29/2016.

1123 Almondwood Dr., to James E. Primovic & Nancy R. Primovic by Charles F. Hatch & Hatch Charles F Trustee, $165,000, 12/27/2016.

4208 Savage Station Cir., to Anna Maria Batazhan & Nikolay Stashchak by Charlotte A. Tyler, $163,000, 12/27/2016.

11452 Golf Round Dr., to Carl C. Beyer & Sharon A. Beyer by Helen Christiansen, $162,000, 12/29/2016.

9136 Turnberry Ct., to Dolores Ellien by Christopher F. Healy, $160,000, 12/28/2016.

11838 Colony Lakes Blvd., to Alison Sharp & Robert W. Sharp by Jane Jin & Li Sun, $160,000, 12/15/2016.

5447 Tropic Dr., to Holland Holdings LLC by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $157,500, 12/28/2016.

10220 Osceola Dr., to Christopher A. Noyes & Denise R. Noyes by David A. Gautney, $156,000, 12/20/2016.

4928 Hammerhead Dr., to Offerpad LLC by Ruth Romack, $155,000, 11/4/2016.

8435 Aukari Ct., to Capital One Bank & Credit Card Receivables Fund Incorporated by Of New York Mellon Bank, $143,400, 11/16/2016.

5643 Charles St., to Savings Fund Society Wilmington by Christina Trust & Of New Port Richey City, $125,000, 12/29/2016.

3242 Carlsbad St., to Robert Falor by Dorothy E. Kemp, $124,000, 12/22/2016.

8225 Fishhawk Ave., to Deborah Hall by Kevin Thomas Kehl, $115,000, 12/29/2016.

7724 Cayuga Dr., to Joan Sebastian & William Richard Sebastian Sr. by Christine T. Kinney, $105,000, 12/22/2016.

3449 Niblick Ct., to Ronald Scott by Robert J. Mayo, $104,000, 12/14/2016.

4045 Grayton Dr., to Peter P. Doukas by Kim Doukas, $100,000, 12/30/2016.

3106 Vanceboro St., to Mnsf Acquisitions LLC by Bjme Properties LLC, $100,000, 12/13/2016.

3344 Vidal St., to Son T. Nguyen by Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC, $100,000, 12/22/2016.

11732 White Ash Dr., to Merrill Rubin by Eleanor Goggin & Goggin Eleanor Trustee, $98,000, 12/30/2016.

5021 Overton Dr., to Andrew Tullo by Brandon E. Mauro, $90,000, 12/19/2016.

3626 Yellowbird Dr., to Terry D. Linton Jr. by Mirta R. Seitz & Seitz Mirta R Trustee, $89,000, 12/24/2016.

5311 Luna Vista Dr., to Eric Spedding by Joan L. Dawson, $83,000, 12/27/2016.

5022 Brookside Ln., to Susan Knotts & Thomas Shea by Donald K. Shea, $80,000, 12/28/2016.

12046 Lacey Dr., to Jason E. Harris by Allan R. Harris & Roseann M. Harris, $77,000, 12/28/2016.

4548 Nimmer Dr., to David J. Hoekstra & Virginia L. Hoekstra by Joyce E. Benson & Benson Joyce E Trustee, $75,000, 12/29/2016.

5023 Tilson Dr., to Nikolaos Vorrias by Amir Farhang Alasti, $68,500, 12/21/2016.

12653 Sapp St., to Cindy S. Poll & Clifford R. Poll by Capco Investments LLC Trustee & Sapp Trust, $68,500, 12/23/2016.

4619 Daphne St., to Alain Haikal by Rosanne Miller Johnson, $67,500, 12/22/2016.

5197 Silent Loop Apt 119, to Jose Antonio Morera & Maggie M. Morera by Margaret Resner, $67,000, 12/30/2016.

4834 Booth Bay Dr., to Christopher Kostas by Carol S. Heggen, $65,000, 12/30/2016.

10042 Arrow Creek Rd., to 10042 Arrow Creek 5m Land Trust & Delaware Federal Protection LLC Trustee by Ralph E. Tabberer, $65,000, 12/23/2016.

7448 Compton Ln., to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company As Trust by Fl Alliance Inc & Gene Leto, $64,300, 12/29/2016.

6650 Devonshire Ln., to Ann M. Howley by Helen H. Holmes, $59,900, 12/28/2016.

12401 Terra Ceia Ave., to Terri Petersen by Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC, $59,000, 12/21/2016.

6005 9th Ave., to Pnre LLC by Land Trust Service Corporation As Trustee, $53,600, 12/30/2016.

3324 Baugh Dr., to Homesale Store LLC by Karen E. Apfel, $50,000, 1/3/2017.

9124 Sunshine Blvd., to P. Sullivandaniel III by Daniel Ryan Turner & Darlene Marie Turner, $50,000, 12/28/2016.

11536 Rose Tree Dr., to Ana Benitez & Samuel Droz by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $48,000, 12/29/2016.

4506 Annette St., to Robert Bello by Beva Stevenson Karay & Karay Beva Stevenson Trust, $47,500, 12/29/2016.

10741 Pomelo Ct., to Gary Walker & Sue Walker by Credit Union Suncoast, $43,000, 12/30/2016.

11810 Bayonet Ln., to Christine Sugden & Richard T. Sugden by Carol Schweitzer & James J. Schweitzer, $43,000, 12/14/2016.

ODESSA

15408 Azra Dr., to Dana Casady & Stephen Casady by Daniel E. Thompson & Skylar Thompson, $665,000, 12/16/2016.

16734 Shanlow Ct., to Michael E. Peterson & Jeannine Wilson by James E. Jackson & Vicki L. Jackson, $248,000, 12/30/2016.

16335 Swan View Cir., to Priti N. Patel & Trusharkumar Patel by Kirina K. Patel & Pranav Patel, $125,000, 12/28/2016.

PORT RICHEY

8211 Brent St. Apt 812, to Justin C. Iovino by Martha Royan & Raymond Royan, $152,500, 12/23/2016.

7525 Culberson Dr., to Ryan Christopher Donnelly & Tiffany Renee Donnelly by Tahoe Homes Inc, $126,500, 12/29/2016.

7623 Bramblewood Dr., to Nalene C. Oquendo by Jonna Pretto, $124,000, 12/30/2016.

9111 Prosperity Ln., to Donald A. Batten by Debra Trucks, $120,000, 12/21/2016.

8924 Schrader Blvd., to Nicholas Pavlides & Saumela Pavlides by Eleni Michalopoulos & Panagiotis Michalopoulos, $117,000, 12/29/2016.

11705 Meredith Ln., to Kathryn Walden by Cedar Point Construction LLC & Gpc Of Trinity LLC, $114,000, 12/29/2016.

9808 Glen Moor Ln., to Sf16 LLC by Donna Rae Scanlon, $107,000, 12/29/2016.

8931 Candlewick Ln., to Michael J. Coats by Sophie A. Stefanopoulos, $100,000, 12/14/2016.

7630 Farmlawn Dr., to James Obier & Theresa Obier by Florence Elizabeth Woodson, $100,000, 12/30/2016.

7050 Sandalwood Dr., to Bhoeshwar Singh & Dhanmattie Singh by Brett Joseph, $92,000, 12/23/2016.

7832 Lilac Dr., to Dean Ledford by Antonio Panella & Maria Panella, $85,000, 12/28/2016.

8053 Colton Dr., to Torcana Usa Inc by Ltd Family Trust LLC, $83,000, 12/23/2016.

10901 Hachita Dr., to Donna J. Goecks by George Tsakirgis & Helen Tsakirgis, $79,000, 12/29/2016.

7331 Neva Ln., to Blangiardo S Leonard Trustee & Domaine Realty Advisors Inc 401 K Plan by Cathy D. Searles, $76,000, 12/30/2016.

8203 Leafy Ct., to Blanca Marroquin & Joseph Marroquin by Kathleen T. Lengel & Michael Lengel, $76,000, 1/3/2017.

6421 Gainsboro Dr., to Jim Papastergiou by Andrew Haughn, $75,000, 12/29/2016.

8340 Luray Dr., to Desak E. Mcmullen & Kevin J. Mcmullen by Dempsey Arthur J Trust Agreement & Dempsey Jean Trust Agreement, $70,000, 12/9/2016.

10924 Hillcrest Ave., to Joselyn C. Mcdonald & Mark C. Mcdonald by Amir Farhang Alasti, $67,500, 12/21/2016.

7112 Coventry Dr., to Geb Holdings LLC by Kevin Skair & Skair Fabiola Torres, $55,000, 1/3/2017.

8945 Glen Moor Ln., to Antonia Perrelli & Gianni Perrelli by Celestina Scavuzzo & Giacinto Scavuzzo, $55,000, 12/29/2016.

7615 Karen Dr., to Torcana Usa Inc by Linda Fulton & Linda Schmidt, $54,000, 12/30/2016.

10018 Regency Park Blvd., to Kirby Dulin by 10018 Regency Park Blvd Land Trust & Debora L. Schwab, $51,000, 1/5/2017.

9906 Rainbow Ln., to Piavest LLC by Amanda Davignon, $50,000, 12/27/2016.

7735 Rottingham Rd., to Graystone Investment Group LLC by David M. Henderson, $43,000, 12/19/2016.

SAN ANTONIO

29330 Coharie Loop, to Cynthia L. Leek & Jerold C. Stiles by Adelaide Benvengo & John Benvengo, $232,000, 12/29/2016.

29220 Coharie Loop, to Alberto Venegas by June M. Ball, $155,000, 12/30/2016.

12971 Jan St., to Jared Roger Agle by Linda Janice Hussey & Stephen Earl Hussey, $72,000, 12/20/2016.

SPRING HILL

14628 Spellman Ct., to Bank Of New York Mellon As Trustee by Michael J. Arndt & Jane Doe, $190,000, 1/5/2017.

17050 Dalberg Dr., to Cody Boland by Annamarie Boland, $150,000, 12/30/2016.

15627 Stable Run Dr., to Linda S. Hanley by Judith Gabbard & William Gabbard, $110,000, 12/27/2016.

15746 Stable Run Dr., to Gerald William Zampella II by Lori E. Ragin & Herbert G. Wilgis Jr., $110,000, 12/22/2016.

18200 Normandeau St., to Keith Mott by 18200 Normandeau Street Land Trust & Trustee Investor Services Of Florida LLC Trus, $57,500, 12/22/2016.

17846 Bosley Dr., to Bermar Investment LLC by Jeffrey C. Walker, $54,000, 12/30/2016.

16565 Lawless Rd., to Rrcap Sfr LLC by Dc Residential Acquisition Company LLC, $47,200, 11/9/2016.

WESLEY CHAPEL

29625 Chapel Park Dr., to Grace Elaro by Bluff Oak Properties LLC, $620,000, 12/20/2016.

28042 Lindenhurst Dr., to Debra Brochhausen & Stacey Brochhausen by Melanie Mainwaring & Scott Mainwaring, $490,000, 12/29/2016.

8181 Pimlico Pl., to Cynthia Allgaier & Lloyd Allgaier by Peggy J. Sterling, $450,000, 12/29/2016.

4206 Wildstar Cir., to Anne Marie Markunas & Glenn Markunas by Luis Jimenez & Aishka Lugo, $340,000, 12/22/2016.

27615 Kirkwood Cir., to Darren J. Lawlor & Lisha M. Lawlor by Douglas Blitzer & Valerie L. Blitzer, $325,900, 12/30/2016.

1341 Big Creek Dr., to John Agnes & Sarah Agnes by Diana L. Aubel & Edward L. Aubel, $292,500, 12/30/2016.

2429 Addington Pl., to Andrew J. Perry by Andrew Burnstein & Justine Burnstein, $283,000, 12/30/2016.

27312 Edenfield Dr., to Vania Jenkins & Justin Patterson by Lisha Dong & Houqun Ma, $283,000, 12/28/2016.

27605 Edenfield Dr., to Murat Ozdemir & Tulay Sevim Ozdemir by Jonathan N. Bunag, $260,000, 12/23/2016.

31515 Holcomb Pass, to Branch Banking And Trust Company by Meadow Pointe Homeowners Association Inc & Santa M. Rahola, $251,300, 12/28/2016.

30816 Saint Vincent Ct., to Rebecca G. Dulong & Walter S. Dulong by Brandy N. Riviere & Crisian Riviere, $247,900, 12/22/2016.

28459 Openfield Loop, to Goldstar Investment LLC by American Home Mortgage Assets Trust 2006 6 & Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, $215,600, 12/13/2016.

26821 Agile Ct., to Jeffrey T. Spence by Brian Carl Alvarez & Chonya Girton Alvarez, $215,000, 12/28/2016.

5544 War Admiral Dr., to Marilyn Gonzalez by Giovanni P. Giarraatan & Lisa M. Giarratana, $213,500, 12/27/2016.

1729 Sassafras Dr., to Marcia Levine & Paul Levine by Debra Lynn Diers, $190,000, 12/23/2016.

26934 Juniper Bay Dr., to Ravi Acharya & Thejaswini C. Prakash by Raquel Delgado, $168,000, 12/20/2016.

6112 Sand Key Ln., to Freo Florida LLC by Wendy Lynn Lemontagne & Dennis Enrique Lopez, $156,000, 12/22/2016.

30603 Wrencrest Dr., to Bank Of New York As Trustee & Bank Of New York Mellon As Trustee by Austinsanto LLC & Beneficial Florida Inc, $145,700, 12/30/2016.

28852 Burke Mill Pl., to Ditech Financial LLC & Green Tree Servicing LLC by Aqua Finance Inc & Carmen Bland, $141,400, 12/28/2016.

33827 Coddle Ct., to Evelyn M. Goff & Robert L. Goff by Kirk Bechtel, $133,000, 12/22/2016.

29130 Bay Hollow Dr. Apt 3310, to Bay Hollow Drive 3310 LLC by Denis O. Cole & Linda J. Cole, $120,000, 12/29/2016.

1306 Standridge Dr., to Daniel Flores & Kimberley Flores by Andre J. Melton, $118,500, 12/15/2016.

26419 Brahma Dr., to Frances E. Bergtold & Jeffery Bergtold by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $67,000, 12/16/2016.

4778 Fox Hunt Dr., to Ranjit Pandit by Juliana M. Bell & Bell Juliana M Trust, $56,000, 12/28/2016.

ZEPHYRHILLS

35230 Meadow Reach Dr., to Brittany Barkasi & Daniel Barkasi by Cliff Dana & Lydia Dana, $199,900, 12/29/2016.

5144 Mashie Ct., to James Norman Leach by Thomas Infante, $179,000, 12/21/2016.

34725 Pinehurst Greene Way, to Of New York Mellon The Bank & Bank Of New York Mellon Trustee by Of New York Mellon The Bank & Bank Of New York Successor Trustee To Jpmorga, $172,600, 12/22/2016.

35243 Perch Dr., to Brian Guest Jr. by Skybird Properties Inc Profit Sharing (002) T & Syrop Leroy Trustee, $172,500, 12/30/2016.

34805 Double Eagle Ct., to Theresa S. Perez by Linda Belley & Juin Voltaire, $151,000, 12/30/2016.

4619 Wisteria Dr., to Cobi Helms & John Helms by Emily E. Marsala & Nicholas Marsala, $143,500, 12/28/2016.

37515 Laurel Hammock Dr., to Of New York Bank & Of New York Mellon Bank by Oak Run Homeowners Association Of Zephyrhills & Lorie L. Pratt, $136,100, 12/30/2016.

5024 16th St., to Joshua Ciesicki by Geanean C. Whiddon, $115,000, 12/8/2016.

38528 Ferm Cir., to Antony Yih Chang Cheng by Investors Lp Mtglq & Rushmore Loan Mangement Services LLC, $115,000, 11/30/2016.

6118 16th St., to Kristen N. Abraham by Terence M. Joyce, $113,500, 12/28/2016.

6133 16th St., to Frank D. Wheeler Jr. by Katrine F. Pace, $108,000, 12/28/2016.

36833 Kiowa Ave., to Tacy R. Cobb & Michael Donald Sweet by Karen Emery & Karen S. Emery, $80,000, 12/27/2016.

5619 Dakota St., to Dean A. Bradbury & Frances Bradbury by Elaine M. Cassidy & John F. Cassidy Jr., $78,000, 12/21/2016.

38321 Ironwood Pl., to Donald M. Hyatt by Ramona S. Erwin, $73,000, 12/29/2016.

37024 8th Ave., to Eleanor F. Dacosta & Susan J. Dacosta by Willa House, $67,000, 12/20/2016.

39604 Friends Ave., to Marvin Friedman & Carol Love by Christopher Summers, $64,000, 12/22/2016.

39352 6th Ave., to Health Consulting Systems Inc by Warren L. Errickson & Stephanie Palmer, $63,000, 12/30/2016.

4801 Airport Rd. Apt 203, to Air &. Heat Universal by John Mcdonald Connell, $62,000, 12/13/2016.

7118 Naranja St., to Judy L. Newman & Spanish Trails West Home Owners Association I by George Kretock, $52,000, 12/20/2016.