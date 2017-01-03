Pasco County real estate transactions for Jan. 6, 2017

DADE CITY

33930 Americana Ave., to Jeffrey J. Powers & Margaret M. Powers by Jane B. Mooney & Wayne F. Mooney, $475,000, 12/13/2016.

13250 Legends Trl, to Gene Provenzano & Gloria J. Provenzano by Allen Smith & Rose Marie Cozzolino Smith, $427,000, 12/16/2016.

12650 Oak Hollow Ct., to Carolyn P. Kersten & Michael J. Kersten by Alvaro I. Pinilla & Pinilla Alvaro I Trustee, $375,000, 12/9/2016.

36831 Open Country Ln., to Heather Mayercak & Troy E. Mayercak by Carl M. Crowe & Crowe Heather L. Eblin, $300,500, 12/15/2016.

17272 Spring Valley Rd., to Beverly J. Elliott & James Elliott Vesta by Barbara Mcnair King & Lynn King, $156,000, 11/28/2016.

28234 Miller Rd., to Dean Brock & Tammy Brock by Philip J. Crummpler & Kelly B. Kelly, $85,000, 12/16/2016.

13535 Embassy Park Ct., to Willment Investments LLC by Dina Brasch & Dina Samara, $61,000, 12/14/2016.

36809 Teresa Rd., to Clyde Roman & Linda Roman by Bank Of New York Mellon Trustee & Bank Of New York Trustee, $47,400, 12/12/2016.

39535 Coit Rd., to Miguel Eduardo De Anda Perez by Laura Mickler, $40,000, 12/8/2016.

29505 Old Darby Rd., to Kas Properties Of Pasco LLC by Diane Marie Williaimson & Diane Marie Williamson, $40,000, 12/14/2016.

HOLIDAY

2603 Jays Nest Ln., to Dennis F. Stillson & Lynne M. Stillson by John Buese & Susan M. Buese, $262,000, 12/13/2016.

2830 Summervale Dr., to Angeliki Koukoulis & Kosmas A. Koukoulis by Raimundo C. Archibold & Sylvia A. Archibold, $255,000, 12/6/2016.

3324 Hearthstone Ct., to Maria Salamakha & Vladimir Salamakha by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $224,000, 12/9/2016.

2817 Windridge Dr., to Ognjan Davidovic & Nada Prusac by Edward S. Meade, $210,000, 12/12/2016.

3021 Westridge Dr., to Dragan Stanisic by Bradford A. Kollar & Susan E. Kollar, $205,000, 12/12/2016.

2906 Plantain Dr., to Leslie T. Coats & Paula Lovern Coats by Amanda Ann Brown & Danielle Riiber, $169,000, 12/17/2016.

5527 Golden Nugget Dr., to M. Canavandonna by Clarane Ashcraft & Leonard D. Ashcraft, $125,000, 11/23/2016.

2931 Matchlock Dr., to William J. Oneal by Cathryn L. Attwood & Attwood Cathryn L Trustee, $92,000, 12/11/2016.

3265 Masonville Loop, to William Arthur Gorman III by Pompa Joseph F Living Trust & Sondra M. Pompa, $88,000, 12/15/2016.

3414 Marshfield Dr., to Freedom Investments Usa LLC by Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A & Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Trustee, $87,000, 12/14/2016.

1500 Linstock Dr., to Susan Cullom by Condogeorge George Estate Of & Lois M. Personal Representative Rosenblatt, $86,000, 12/7/2016.

3510 Wilson Dr., to Dlc Sunshine Investments LLC by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $80,000, 12/14/2016.

3730 Carioca Rd., to Offerpad Spvborrower2 LLC by Clara B. Rodriguez, $75,000, 11/22/2016.

3242 Seffner Dr., to Morgan Gonzalez & Pedro Gonzalez by Elizabeth Stumpf & Walter Stumpf, $70,000, 12/13/2016.

3526 Pinehurst Dr., to Nicholas T. Melucci by Deborah S. Denton & Huiell C. Denton, $68,000, 12/12/2016.

3627 Brookston Dr., to Antoni W. Burda & Helina Z. Burda by Kelly Muriel H Estate Of & Lucretia Ann Ullery, $60,500, 12/8/2016.

1125 Fernwood Dr., to Shawn Miller by Eva Dpiazza & James Dpiazza, $60,000, 12/9/2016.

3252 Peterborough St., to S T Family Homes Inc by Argent Securities Inc & Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, $56,800, 12/13/2016.

5636 Elkhorn Blvd., to Elkhorn Blvd Land Trust 5636 & Jax Property Trust Group LLC Trustee by Anthony Charles Backus, $55,000, 12/14/2016.

3918 Sailmaker Ln., to Efthimia Aceto & Maria G. Case by Xiomara Keller, $50,000, 12/7/2016.

1925 Melody Dr., to Land Trust Service Corporation Trustee & Trust No 1925 M by Claudia M. Jacoby & Brian M. Redding, $50,000, 12/8/2016.

1920 Hacienda Way, to Land Trust Service Corporation Trustee & Trust No 1920 H by Claudia M. Jacoby & Brian M. Redding, $45,000, 12/8/2016.

3055 Pinon Dr., to Equity Trust Company by John Mamouzelos, $42,500, 12/9/2016.

HUDSON

14033 Beechtree Ct., to Colleen Naumann & Lyle Lee Naumann by Colette Detrick & Colette Forget, $244,900, 12/6/2016.

13525 Stacey Dr., to Sandra Reasoner & Karen White by Teresa Dunn & Thomas Dunn, $224,000, 12/19/2016.

8342 Danbury Ln., to Vito Aviolla & Caroline Remo by Gg&g Property Management LLC, $220,000, 12/8/2016.

6525 Leeside Isle, to Dawn R. Weatherwax & James A. Weatherwax by Gilmore Kimberly Ann Long, $220,000, 12/16/2016.

18555 Myrtlewood Dr., to Omer H. Dumais & Pamela M. Dumais by Alfred C. Cramer & Marcella C. Cramer, $181,900, 12/16/2016.

11434 Alden Ct., to Deborah M. Derochemont by Floyd R. Bradley & Eden Jutta Caputi, $169,000, 12/14/2016.

18041 Baywood Forest Dr., to Gripton Charles E Revocable Living Trust & Gripton Charles E Trustee by Egan Janis M Family Trust & Egan Michael E Family Trust, $140,000, 12/13/2016.

13352 Norman Cir., to Arlene Meyer & Edward Meyer by Peter N. Buhre, $127,500, 12/5/2016.

13409 Hyacinth Ter., to Oras Rachel L. Manson & Arron D. Oras by Carie L. Oras & David J. Oras, $120,000, 12/9/2016.

9466 Grouse Way, to Debbie L. Dart & Jeffrey E. Dart by Weiler Robin Nolan & Richard Weiler, $112,000, 12/15/2016.

7327 Maryland Ave., to Adair A. Martin by Virginia L. Thompson, $110,000, 12/15/2016.

15843 Adobe Dr., to Danny L. Guy & Heather M. Guy by James F. Kopoian, $80,000, 12/20/2016.

12130 Spartan Way Apt 204, to Leona Blubaugh by Vincent Colantuoni, $62,000, 12/13/2016.

12119 Sunny Glen Ln. Apt A2, to Domingo Bustamante & Maria Herrera by Aquino Margaret D, $52,500, 12/15/2016.

14044 Pimberton Dr., to 132 Encore LLC by Oliver Family Revocable Trust & Joseph W. Oliver, $50,000, 12/5/2016.

10331 Marinette Ave., to William Farley by Deborah A. Brown, $48,800, 12/9/2016.

10325 Kim Ln., to Cindy Dunham & John Dunham by Finance Lp Selene, $41,000, 12/7/2016.

13405 Hicks Rd., to Catherine Wood & George Wood by David A. Casselli, $40,000, 12/13/2016.

LAND O'LAKES

20444 Lace Cascade Rd., to Bruce C. Goodson & Kathryn P. Goodson by Karen Sakaniwa & Mark Sakaniwa, $520,000, 12/9/2016.

7105 Timber Ridge Way, to Margaret Halsey by Altinai Gorrity & Robert Hauber, $443,000, 12/6/2016.

3024 Silvermill Loop, to Michael Clark & Nancy Clark by Bryan Farley & Helen Farley, $317,000, 12/19/2016.

21707 Garden Walk Loop, to Emily E. Anderson & Jason Anderson by Martinez Roxane Bonds & Alexander Martinez, $285,000, 12/15/2016.

18302 Holland House Loop, to Christene Malley by Kted2 LLC, $264,500, 12/19/2016.

25753 Frith St., to Barry J. Mazzoni Jr. & Sarah L. Mazzoni by Loretta M. Chan & Meng Shek Louie, $261,000, 12/2/2016.

17847 Cunningham Ct., to Brian J. Murtha & Catherine A. Wooten by Ryan Nguyen, $260,000, 12/14/2016.

4226 Parkway Blvd., to Ramos Miguel A. Gonzalez by Cobi C. Helms & John T. Helms Jr., $260,000, 12/12/2016.

3800 Olde Lanark Dr., to Cathleen Cancelliere & Sean Cancelliere by Melissa Jefferies & Philip Alan Jefferies, $259,000, 12/14/2016.

21200 Tyrell Way, to John A. Mcguire by Jeffrey L. Mccrory & Mary Katherine Mccrory, $255,000, 12/9/2016.

23630 Forest View Dr., to Sonia Enid Santiago & Javier Moserrate Vazquez by Maureen Johnson & Robert E. Johnson, $253,500, 12/12/2016.

2820 Billingham Dr., to Dennis Esber & Kim Esber by Joanne Esber, $225,000, 12/9/2016.

8202 Lagerfeld Dr., to Kenneth L. Gurne & Margot H. Gurne by Hollie P. Boyles & Luther D. Boyles, $216,500, 12/16/2016.

4715 Wessex Way, to Ivelisse Hernandez by Andrew W. Sistrunk & Meoghan C. Sistrunk, $212,500, 12/16/2016.

5510 Shasta Daisy Pl., to Arizmendiashley & Adam Webb by Alex Cotto & Nessma Cotto, $210,000, 12/14/2016.

9961 Jasmine Brook Cir., to Sandra Binda by Michelle D. Smith & Robert S. Smith, $207,500, 12/9/2016.

8100 Sanguinelli Rd., to Christine Schulze & John R. Schulze by Teri Ann Coffell & Lyndel M. Shanks, $193,000, 12/15/2016.

5618 Sheer Bliss Loop, to Germain Timothy St by Julie Herrin & Robert Herrin, $189,000, 12/15/2016.

19405 Everton Pl., to James Speer & Patricia Speer by Frances Versaggi & Virgil Versaggi, $187,000, 12/12/2016.

18140 Cypress Bay Pkwy., to Offerpad LLC by Andrea M. Jackson & Joseph Jackson, $155,000, 11/18/2016.

24845 Mary Beth Ct., to Alyssandra Venturino & Tiffany D. Venturino by Nicholas A. Venturino II & Nicholas Venturino Jr., $155,000, 12/9/2016.

10831 Wild Cotton Ct., to Of New York Mellon The Bank & Of New York The Bank by Angelina Marie Inc & Carol A. Harris, $127,100, 12/14/2016.

LUTZ

1126 Fox Chapel Dr., to Ronald Allen Henderson & Henderson Leticia Aurora Malagon by Donna J. Mullens & Ronald E. Mullens, $315,000, 12/8/2016.

23047 Cypress Trail Dr., to Monique Davis & Robert W. Davis by Laurie A. Wiseman & Robert G. Wiseman, $310,000, 12/14/2016.

1008 Lake Haven Dr., to Eduardo R. Busquets & Kristina R. Busquets by Rodriguez Rosa Burgos & Erick R. Rodriguez, $181,800, 12/16/2016.

NEW PORT RICHEY

9738 Milano Dr., to Patricia Reynolds by Laura J. Ludy, $753,500, 12/2/2016.

4348 Reeves Rd., to Joseph H. Zolton & Linda A. Zolton by Kloszewski Revocable Trust & Stanley R. Kloszewski, $565,000, 11/17/2016.

5215 Leeward Ln., to Wen Li & Yu Wang by Bruce A. Belcher & Joanne M. Belcher, $405,000, 12/12/2016.

1532 Ancroft Ct., to Edward C. Dietz & Janet W. Dietz by Ralph L. Bagnato & Trudy Bagnato, $390,000, 12/13/2016.

2346 Tarragon Ln., to Robert Tavares by David A. Lavine & Susan S. Lavine, $362,500, 12/20/2016.

8548 Lovas Trl, to Daniel Ward & Sara Ward by John F. Doyle & Tracey L. Doyle, $322,000, 12/9/2016.

9047 Callaway Dr., to Delia A. Hyland & Philip J. Rosile Jr. by George Anastassiou & Niki Milazzo, $318,000, 12/15/2016.

2053 Tarragon Ln., to Andreas Boehnke by Brendon L. Miller & Stacy M. Miller, $317,800, 11/12/2016.

8376 Sycamore Dr., to Andrew T. Muniak & Michelle L. Muniak by Richard F. English & Jose A. Font, $291,500, 12/16/2016.

4909 Floramar Ter., to Michael P. Murray by Katherine D. Hier & Wilson J. Hier, $275,000, 12/15/2016.

1017 Arlinbrook Dr., to Ferenc Aladar Bencsath & Ursula M. Bencsath by Beatrice L. Spandonis & Spandonis Beatrice L Trustee, $265,000, 12/2/2016.

1121 Winding Willow Dr., to Patricia M. Hembree & J. Hembreejames by Klopsis Leo Trustee & Klopsis Muriel E Trustee, $262,900, 12/15/2016.

1607 Morning Rose Pl., to Cathy M. Bryant & David Bryant by Jean Greenwood & Peter Greenwood, $260,000, 12/15/2016.

3530 Ferrell St., to Ian R. Andersen & Jennifer M. Andersen by Charles K. Epstein & Willaim Epstein Atty In Fact, $253,500, 12/14/2016.

10729 Firebrick Ct., to Jeffrey Aaron Burrows & Jessica Lynn Burrows by Cheryl G. Fugate & Joseph A. Fugate, $239,900, 12/14/2016.

6030 Oak Ridge Ave., to Martin Bonnie M Trust by Barbara G. Leslie & Gail S. Leslie, $226,500, 12/16/2016.

9620 Trumpet Vine Loop, to Spvborrower2 Offerpad by Aaron P. Roberts & Katie Roberts, $225,000, 11/15/2016.

1532 Arlington Oaks Ct., to Josephine Vendittelli by Brian P. Baker & Michael R. Baker, $215,000, 12/12/2016.

3704 Player Dr., to Brian M. Neil & Kasey A. Neil by Randy L. Harkins & Rhiannon Harkins, $215,000, 12/12/2016.

8512 Siamang Ct., to Geoffrey Frank Wallis & Gillian Elizabeth Wallis by Gg&g Property Management LLC, $213,000, 12/8/2016.

10211 Porch St., to Timothy P. Leaver & Maura K. Mcshane by Tanya C. Smith, $207,000, 12/13/2016.

4330 Genesee Ln., to Ryan Kaller by Dwayne K. Lebel & Rebeca M. Lebel, $203,000, 12/20/2016.

1102 Daleside Ln., to Amira A. Davis & John N. Davis Jr. by Karen R. Osman & Osman Karen R Trustee, $200,000, 12/9/2016.

11018 Cobbs Ferry Ct., to Emili Guha Niyogi & Suhas Niyogi by Bashkim Leka & Pellumbeshe Leka, $198,000, 12/16/2016.

6125 Pine Lawn Way, to Joseph Polito & Marianne Polito by Cheryl D. Green, $195,000, 12/15/2016.

7808 Burnet Ln., to James T. Blaney by Allen H. Winning, $194,300, 12/20/2016.

3637 Hogan Dr., to Jamie L. Richter & Jennifer Richter by John Daniel Allgeier Sr. & Judy Allgeier, $192,000, 12/9/2016.

11530 Tee Time Cir., to Carlene Chubbuck & Larry L. Chubbuck by Kelly A. Louwaert & Richard J. Louwaert, $192,000, 12/15/2016.

7801 Summertree Ln., to Thomas W. Dorn & Toni Dorn by James F. Carden & Sharon B. Carden, $190,000, 12/8/2016.

3804 Sarazen Dr., to Peter Ventouris & Victoria Ventouris by Pamela J. Frantz & Robert E. Frantz, $170,000, 12/15/2016.

5514 Indiana Ave., to Conan Dartmao Cheung & Mei Fang Lin by Torcana Usa Inc, $169,900, 12/16/2016.

2727 Oak Bend Ct., to Mary Rubio & Shuang Tung by James P. Oconnor, $150,000, 12/19/2016.

4621 Gingham Ct., to Elaine Martone & Gerard C. Martone by Robert C. Watkins, $140,000, 12/13/2016.

4436 Whitton Way, to Cynthia L. Robinson & Mark Colin Robinson by Bolduc Daniel G Trust & Martha Bolduc, $137,000, 12/14/2016.

5328 Anhinga Trl, to Rhonda L. Schultz by Stage 2 Properties LLC, $136,900, 12/12/2016.

9615 Riverchase Dr., to Joseph Pa Georges & Pleasant Kingdom Investors Group LLC by Bank Of New York Mellon Trustee & Bank Of New York Trustee, $133,900, 12/13/2016.

7804 Putnam Cir., to Marcia A. Eichhorst by Danielle Key & Ryan Key, $130,000, 12/14/2016.

11509 Pampas Dr., to Judy A. Morris by Mary Woodcheke, $123,000, 12/20/2016.

4409 Konga Ct., to Streamline Homes Inc by Marily G. Shaffer, $120,100, 12/8/2016.

5418 Berkley Rd., to Aleksandra Dimitrow & Walentin Dimitrow by Phi Tran, $120,000, 12/9/2016.

7837 Raintree Dr., to Jami V. Stacy by Gina Jenkins & Luke Jenkins, $117,000, 12/6/2016.

3508 Niblick Ct., to Steven Hennessey by Frank W. Fein & Kathleen A. Fein, $110,000, 12/15/2016.

7923 Avenal Loop, to Melissa Alexander & Giovanni Virga by Perry L. Alford, $103,000, 12/16/2016.

4850 Bedford Mall Ct., to Rebeca Lebel by Carmella A. Giannone & Carmine A. Giannone, $100,000, 12/20/2016.

4710 Wellbrook Dr., to Forte Investments LLC by George P. Koletsis & Koletsis George P Trustee, $100,000, 12/14/2016.

3631 Gorman Dr., to Caroline Bremer by Joel Murga, $99,400, 12/13/2016.

7103 Wentworth Way, to Lhf 4 Assets LLC by Patricia A. Fiorello, $96,000, 12/2/2016.

7946 Adelaide Loop, to Debra J. Powers & James M. Powers by Areeya Stacy, $93,000, 12/15/2016.

6014 6th Ave., to Al Salo Ventures LLC by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $88,000, 12/15/2016.

4202 Las Vegas Dr., to Outen L. Kipp & Renate E. Kipp by Cynthia Amborski & Cynthia Sharpe, $86,000, 12/13/2016.

7431 Betula Dr., to Offerpad LLC by Dennis Gonzalez & Melissa Gonzalez, $83,800, 10/26/2016.

4917 Largo Ter., to Daniel A. Arcaro & Kathi Arcaro by Andre Kash & Kash Andre Trustee, $77,000, 12/14/2016.

7716 Antioch Dr., to William Parente by Mae Fannie, $76,500, 12/16/2016.

4321 Stratfield Dr., to Theresa Heller by Brenda L. Odgers & John D. Odgers, $73,600, 12/19/2016.

3446 Trophy Blvd., to Cheryl L. Johns by Lisa Ohannesyan, $69,900, 12/14/2016.

6338 Old Main St., to Shangela Renov LLC by Pasco House Buyer LLC, $56,000, 12/16/2016.

4515 Marine Pkwy. Unit 202, to Marlene Beverley Russell by Anthony R. Gidaro & Jane Gidaro, $54,000, 12/15/2016.

5132 Amulet Dr. Apt 201, to Herbert Bradley & Margaret Bradley by Gina Guth & Walter Guth, $40,000, 12/6/2016.

4600 Marine Pkwy. Unit 204, to Barbara D. Dicioccio & Monique Dicioccio by Dagmar S. Schouten & Lawrence J. Schouten, $40,000, 11/28/2016.

ODESSA

1514 Fishing Lake Dr., to Jennifer Thomasson by Cathleen A. Cancelliere & Sean C. Cancelliere, $352,000, 12/16/2016.

1610 Raena Dr. Unit 220, to Marion Pfannenschwarz by Lisa Papa & Jean C. Ulloa, $125,000, 12/13/2016.

1640 Villa Capri Cir. Apt 205, to Marion Pfannenschwarz by Joseph Ricardo & Susan Ricardo, $99,000, 11/18/2016.

PORT RICHEY

5416 Quist Dr., to Gary Randall Simmons & Kathleen Elizabeth Simmons by Marta Jowita Heston, $288,000, 12/9/2016.

8021 Cedar Run Dr., to Lisa Lorenz by Christine F. Cabral & Jose S. Cabral, $172,500, 12/15/2016.

4550 Bay Blvd. Apt 1211, to Alice Sue Bryant & Michael A. Damico by Florene E. Condon & Robert E. Gageby, $170,000, 12/14/2016.

4620 Bay Blvd. Apt 1144, to Carmen Bornstein & Melvin H. Bornstein by Diane B. Bornstein, $150,000, 12/2/2016.

8420 Briarleaf Ct., to Karen Valdivia & Steven P. Valdivia by Yidiel Sarduy Lopez & Maiyumi Moreno, $144,000, 12/16/2016.

7805 Ilex Dr., to John C. King by Val J. Baker, $142,500, 12/12/2016.

7846 Bahama Ave., to Kimberley A. Kranz & Richard C. Kranz by Christopher J. Christ & Nancy Lynn Christ, $142,000, 12/20/2016.

9345 Dresden Ln., to David Cox & Mary E. Cox by Robert Bello Jr., $130,000, 12/8/2016.

8918 Forest Lake Dr., to Heather Famulari & Michael Semidey by Debbie L. Dart & Jeffrey E. Dart, $110,000, 12/15/2016.

8241 Autumn Oak Ave., to Sf16 LLC by Coppola Family Trust & Jeanmarie Coppola, $93,500, 12/14/2016.

11200 Tamarix Ave., to Darryl Levonne Sweetwine by Anthony T. Culver, $90,000, 12/13/2016.

11105 Areca Dr., to Enes Zepcan & Gordana Zepcan by Gary M. Loeper & Jennifer Michele Loeper, $87,000, 12/21/2016.

7014 Ivanhoe Dr., to Naserodin Hakim Shooshtari by Julie Carazola & Michael James Carazola, $80,000, 12/15/2016.

9715 Richwood Ln., to Steven J. Landreth by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $75,000, 12/16/2016.

11243 Versailles Ln., to Rose Taylor by Edna Ann Jewell & Stephen Jewell, $72,500, 12/15/2016.

11323 Versailles Ln., to David M. Leighton & Jane G. Leighton by Patricia Kelley, $70,000, 12/16/2016.

10316 Amadeus Dr., to Sharon L. Freeman & Joseph M. Gravelle by Freda Smith & Thomas A. Smith, $70,000, 12/19/2016.

11311 Dollar Lake Dr. Apt 6, to Virginia M. Dauphin & Rose M. Mackinnon by Janet R. Arnold, $60,000, 12/13/2016.

8631 Gandy Ln., to Carol M. Cantie & Joseph Cantie by Stancel B. Dabbs, $56,800, 12/5/2016.

8200 Monarch Dr., to Zelman Douglas V Revocable Trust & Zelman Douglas V Trustee by 2015 14att Bcat & Christiana Trust Trustee, $56,000, 11/28/2016.

7235 Lincoln Park Ln., to Sirrom Homes LLC by Of Housing And Urban Development Secretary, $55,000, 12/16/2016.

9135 Haverford Ln., to Torcana Usa Inc by Teresa F. Gray, $52,000, 12/15/2016.

7015 Sandalwood Dr., to Lip Capital LLC by Meridian Trust LLC, $51,800, 12/19/2016.

SPRING HILL

18508 Sugarberry Ln., to Matawin Ventures Reo 2016 2 LLC by Christiana Trust Trustee & Matawin Ventures Trust, $316,500, 11/30/2016.

12707 Drakefield Dr., to Synthia Caez by Michael C. Thomas, $262,000, 12/15/2016.

16316 Falkirk Ln., to David Ruth by Trudy M. Lieberman, $225,000, 12/12/2016.

16747 Caracara Ct., to Joyce L. Avila by Brenda Mull & Gary Mull, $126,500, 12/6/2016.

16244 Tiger Trl, to Karen S. Cox by Carol Solarek & Lawrence Solarek, $119,000, 12/16/2016.

14841 Little Ranch Rd., to Anthony F. Lopinto & Dawn Lopinto by Vincent Mitchell Coratella & Elizabeth A. Gause, $62,000, 12/8/2016.

WESLEY CHAPEL

5151 Pinelake Rd., to Wesley Chapel LLC by Alejandra Lopez Riestra & Alejandro Romanos, $625,000, 12/15/2016.

4314 Wildstar Cir., to Huyen Tran Ngoc Nguyen & Tran Nguyen by Deborah M. Nolin & Debra M. Nolin, $425,000, 12/8/2016.

8939 Shenandoah Run, to Brian Pautler & Terri Pautler by Patrick J. Ciaccio & Ciaccio Patricia Reed, $365,000, 12/12/2016.

5052 Silver Charm Ter., to Donovancindy K Revocable Trust & Donovancindy K Trustee by Joan E. Trenaman & Trenaman Joan E Revocable Trust, $317,000, 12/13/2016.

5302 Spectacular Bid Dr., to Larry Brian Caine & Lisa Beth Caine by Carol L. Nicol & Thomas J. Nicol, $289,000, 12/15/2016.

7400 Bridgeview Dr., to Elizabeth Castro & Urbano Castro by Gonzalo Perez & Mercedes Perez, $249,000, 12/8/2016.

1853 Leybourne Loop, to Brian S. Brooks & Lilia E. Brooks by Robert Fanning, $245,000, 12/15/2016.

6719 Runner Oak Dr., to Kiousha Campbell & Chester Kinder by Jennifer Mary Mcduffie & Marshall D. Mcduffie, $239,900, 12/9/2016.

5215 Culpepper Pl., to Mark T. Mccabe & Stacy A. Mccabe by Denz Inc & Antonio Rebelo, $232,000, 12/16/2016.

27242 Black Hawk Dr., to Anthony Lynn Telese by Sally C. Jaime & Karen E. Rodgers, $229,000, 12/7/2016.

4350 Waterville Ave., to Stephanie A. Dumelle & William J. Dumelle by Richard C. Dei & Susan J. Dumelle Dei, $228,500, 12/16/2016.

1617 Brooksbend Dr., to Faruk Idels by Chong Cha Baker, $208,000, 12/9/2016.

1605 Marumbi Ct., to Ana Maria Bustamante & Botero Luis Carlos Torres by Fatima F. Dechraoui & Fatna Fatima Dechraoui, $198,000, 12/14/2016.

7124 Humber Cir., to Anna L. Pollock & Dwight James Pollock by Jason Alberino & Tina Alberino, $191,000, 12/15/2016.

30617 Casewell Pl., to Shannon S. Robenalt & Steven Joseph Robenalt by Alison Morris, $180,000, 12/12/2016.

29147 Bay Hollow Dr. Apt 3217, to Stephane Bourgault & Kelly Ann Jackson by Lisa Krux, $175,000, 12/15/2016.

4339 Ashton Meadows Way, to Carol Bill Antonio Whitely & Claudine A. Davis Whitely by Elaine Soto & Lorenzo Soto, $174,900, 12/16/2016.

6354 Chapel Pines Blvd., to Laura Iglesias & Ivanr Narvaez by Andre A. Bergeron & Rose Bergeron, $163,000, 12/16/2016.

30225 Swinford Ln., to Ka Hui Bart & Kevin Edward Bart by Joselyn Patacsil & Lester Patacsil, $161,500, 12/9/2016.

27539 Pleasure Ride Loop, to Debra Marie Williams by Christopher B. Phan, $159,900, 12/12/2016.

1143 Wrightswynde Ct., to Reginald Edwards by Mae Fannie & Federal National Mortgage Association, $155,000, 12/9/2016.

2747 Birchcreek Dr., to Oscar E. Arriaga & Victoria Michelem by Vania D. Jenkins, $152,000, 12/14/2016.

1327 Ambridge Dr., to Misleibis Castillo by 41171 Trust & Nelson Alemany, $150,000, 12/7/2016.

30408 Lettingwell Cir., to Mei Hing Ng Kwong by Christine Plumlee, $145,000, 12/10/2016.

5127 Prairie View Way, to Jbf Concepts LLC by 2ws Trustee & Hoa Funding Trust, $135,000, 12/9/2016.

1239 Beckenham Way, to Angela Ferriolo & Frank Ferriolo by Laura K. Houlihan & Thomas F. Houlihan, $122,000, 12/9/2016.

3311 Moocow St., to Moises Segundo Ferrer Gomez & Segunda Milagros Narvaez by Evelyn Mary Clare Kruza & Evelyn M. Slaughter, $55,000, 12/13/2016.

ZEPHYRHILLS

3028 Ranch Place Blvd., to Serenity Investment Group LLC by Gmat Legal Title Trust 2014 1 & Us Bank National Association Trustee, $710,000, 12/9/2016.

3606 Ashmore Rd., to Megan Pragel by Franke Mardell Elsa Trustee & Timothy Franke, $211,500, 12/14/2016.

38609 Camden Ave., to Daniel J. Rohrer & Mary E. Rohrer by Diane Pastora, $149,900, 12/9/2016.

3146 Coats Rd., to Russell E. Jones by Mellisa A. Simms & Terry L. Simms, $149,000, 12/12/2016.

4614 Wisteria Dr., to Adam M. Furman by Gloria Elziabeth Campos & Timothy L. Wolfe, $125,600, 12/15/2016.

7143 Applegate Dr., to Dawn E. Spadaccini & James F. Spadaccini by Erica Ann Mcclellan & John Mcclellan, $119,000, 12/16/2016.

36106 Lake Chase Blvd. Unit 104, to Sherryl Gaye Gordon by Of America Na Bank, $61,700, 12/5/2016.

7136 El Meyers St., to Jo Ann Butera by Jeffrey L. Marty & Starr Marty, $60,000, 12/14/2016.

38501 Willoughby Dr., to John E. Stinchfield by Susan Adams & Susan M. Casey, $54,000, 12/9/2016.

39132 County Road 54 Unit 2176, to John Baum by Pineywoods Florida LLC, $50,000, 12/14/2016.

5323 Comanche St., to David M. Paine by Lois M. Nelmes, $43,000, 12/13/2016.