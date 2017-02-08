Sirata Beach Resort sold for close to $80 million

ST. PETE BEACH-- The Sirata Beach Resort and Conference Center has sold for around $80 million.

According to a mortgage and security agreement filed this week, the buyer, GPIF Sirata LLC, assumed an existing mortgage with a $25.3 million balance and borrowed an additional sum for a total of up to $82.25 million."

Texas-based Crescent Real Estate partnered with an Atlanta company to acquire the 382-room hotel in an off-market deal with the original owners, the Nicklaus family. Neither side disclosed the purchase price, nor was it reflected in the taxes on the deed transfer.