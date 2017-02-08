Overcast70° FULL FORECASTOvercast70° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Sirata Beach Resort sold for close to $80 million

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 5:24pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
[Courtesy of Crescent Real Estate LLC]

Sirata Beach Resort and Conference Center

[Courtesy of Crescent Real Estate LLC]

ST. PETE BEACH-- The Sirata Beach Resort and Conference Center has sold for around $80 million.

According to a mortgage and security agreement filed this week, the buyer, GPIF Sirata LLC, assumed an existing mortgage with a $25.3 million balance and borrowed an additional sum for a total of up to $82.25 million."

Texas-based Crescent Real Estate partnered with an Atlanta company to acquire the 382-room hotel in an off-market deal with the original owners, the Nicklaus family. Neither side disclosed the purchase price, nor was it reflected in the taxes on the deed transfer.

Sirata Beach Resort sold for close to $80 million 02/08/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 5:23pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...