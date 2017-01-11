Survey: most construction companies in Florida are in hiring mode

Construction was well underway late last year on the 41-story St. Petersburg One condo in downtown St. Petersburg. A new survey shows most construction firms are hiring workers and half say they are having a hard time filling both salaried and craft worker positions. [ROBERT TRIGAUX | Times]

The "Help Wanted" sign is popping up at construction sites around Florida.

About 80 percent of construction firms plan to hire workers this year, with nearly a third intending to increase their headcount by more than 25 workers, according to an outlook survey this week by the trade group Associated General Contractors of America. None of the companies surveyed said they planned to cut jobs.

The survey mirrors national results showing 73 percent of construction firms are expanding their payrolls. It also underscores a dramatic rebound of Florida's construction industry, which was hit harder than any other sector during the Great Recession.

"Contractors have relatively high expectations for 2017 as they predict the economy and demands for all types of construction will grow," said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's chief executive officer.

The outlook was based on survey results from nearly 1,300 construction firms from 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Nationally, contractors were bullish for all 13 market segments included in the survey. Topping their optimism was growth in the hospital and retail, warehouse and lodging markets. The only market segment nationally where contractors were slightly less optimistic this year than they were last year is multifamily residential.

In Florida, more than half of those surveyed said they were having a hard time filling both salaried and craft worker positions. To retain and recruit, 50 percent said they had increased their base pay, 14 percent said they were paying more overtime and 36 percent said they were providing incentives and bonuses.