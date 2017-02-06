Treasure Island's Gulffront Sands Motel sold for $5.25 million

TREASURE ISLAND — The gulffront Sands Motel has been sold for $5.25 million to a company that plans to renovate the vintage 34-room motel.

Built in 1947 at 11800 Gulf Blvd., the Sands was the first concrete building in Treasure Island.

"This is one of the jewels of the Treasure Island beach properties, and it has been a pleasure to be a part of the sale of such an iconic motel," broker Patrick Calhoon said.

Pride Enterprises LLC of Ormond Beach bought the motel at First Street E from the family that has owned it since the start. The sale includes a parking lot on First Street E.