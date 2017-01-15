Retail center planned for area near St. Joseph's Hospital-South

Little Greek, a fast casual Greek chain restaurant known for its greek salads, is one of the companies expected to move into a new retail center on Big Bend Road in Riverview.

RIVERVIEW — New construction continues to pop up in the area surrounding St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview.

Big Bend Retail Center stands as one of the latest projects. Steve Spencer, a Largo-based architect, will be part-owner of a six-unit strip mall that recently broke ground.

Spencer said he and his partners have worked on the project for nearly two years.

Spencer said there's a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into development.

"It's not like you buy a piece of land and start building," he said. "A lot goes on before the shovel hits the dirt. The construction, that's the easy part."

Working closely with Hillsborough County officials, Spencer said the finished product will include little things like green spaces and tree cover.

"Hillsborough County explains it to you," Spencer said of the application and permitting process. "They have been a pleasure to work with and I will do it again."

Spencer said the project, near the current East Coast Pizza and Beef 'O' Brady's, will include Little Greek, Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike's Subs and Sun Country Cleaners. Plans also call for a Thornton's gas station in the adjacent lot.

Since the 1990s, Spencer has completed residential and commercial niche projects for recognizable names such as The Walt Disney Corporation, Checkers Drive Thru Restaurants, Publix Super Markets and Hooter's Restaurants. He survived the housing bubble between 2009-2014 when he said it was "totally dead." He has seen the industry on an uptick since 2015.

"It's a lot better than the last seven years," he said.

According to Spencer, tenants should plan on moving in by March 2017.

Home theater builders come to Brandon

Didn't get that surround sound entertainment system you wanted for your man cave this past Christmas?

Perhaps Titan Home Technologies can help. The company specializing in giving their customers the custom home theater spaces they've always desired has opened a store at 501 S Falkenburg Road, Suite E8.

President Wade Bonilla and his team have nearly 20 years of experience and can demonstrate some of the Titan Home Technologies' products that include audio installations, projectors and home automation.

Visit titanhometechnologies.com or call them at (813) 470-0603.

