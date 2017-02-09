Clear56° FULL FORECASTClear56° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

321 Books coming to Tyrone Square Mall

  • Times staff

Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:29pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

ST. PETERSBURG — Amazon bookseller 321 Books will open its first brick-and-mortar location in March in the space that was formerly the Gap at Tyrone Square Mall. The 10,000-square-foot store will stock more than 100,000 used books, all $3 and under.

"We are really excited to have our first store opening at Tyrone Square Mall," Tim Russell of 321 Books said in a statement. Russell said 321 sorts through 25,000 used books a day at its warehouse in Clearwater and can only send about 1,000 per day to Amazon because most are too heavy. Russell said he expects customers to be surprised by the quality of books stocked, some marked down as much as 90 percent. The entire Harry Potter set for example, he said, will be available for $21 or less.

321 Books coming to Tyrone Square Mall 02/09/17 [Last modified: Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:42pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...