321 Books coming to Tyrone Square Mall

ST. PETERSBURG — Amazon bookseller 321 Books will open its first brick-and-mortar location in March in the space that was formerly the Gap at Tyrone Square Mall. The 10,000-square-foot store will stock more than 100,000 used books, all $3 and under.

"We are really excited to have our first store opening at Tyrone Square Mall," Tim Russell of 321 Books said in a statement. Russell said 321 sorts through 25,000 used books a day at its warehouse in Clearwater and can only send about 1,000 per day to Amazon because most are too heavy. Russell said he expects customers to be surprised by the quality of books stocked, some marked down as much as 90 percent. The entire Harry Potter set for example, he said, will be available for $21 or less.