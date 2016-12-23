All our last-minute online shopping is really putting retailers to the test

If you're still filling up your digital shopping cart in the final hours before Christmas, you're far from alone — and you're also part of a massive test for retailers and shippers of whether their supply chains are equipped to handle our fast-changing buying habits.

According to data from Adobe, whose software runs under many retailers' websites, growth in online sales since Dec. 15 has been higher than expected, suggesting that consumers put off a good bit of their shopping until the last minutes. In fact, sales increases in recent days have been strong enough that Adobe says online holiday season sales could end up surpassing the $91.6 billion the company had projected.

Retailers have made strategic investments this year to gird for this kind of crush. Target, for example, boosted its corps of season workers at its online fulfillment warehouses. Kohl's has been ramping up its "ship from store" program, which aims to get digital orders on customers' doorsteps much faster. And J.C. Penney caught up to many of its retailing counterparts by adding "buy online, pick up in store" services across all of its stores.

Now, these final innings of the holiday shopping season will show whether those moves paid off.

The retail industry, in theory, shouldn't be caught entirely flat-footed by the surge in late shopping. In a presidential election year, experts say that shoppers are typically distracted in the early part of the holiday season: They're glued to the news, and even when they turn away from it, the airwaves are filled with campaign advertising. But they tend to make up for that pause later in December.

Certain retailers seem to be making a particularly concerted effort to court these procrastinators: Wal-Mart, for example, is pledging that customers who placed online orders by 6 p.m. Friday will be able to retrieve their items by 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, Amazon.com is heavily promoting its Prime Now service, which is available in a limited number of cities and promises to deliver gifts to shoppers up until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey Bezos owns the Washington Post.)

Across the online shopping universe, Adobe found that shipping costs Dec. 16-19 were some 10 percent lower than they were during the same period last year. That suggests that plenty of retailers were dangling free shipping offers to lure latecomers.

If retailers succeed in managing a late deluge, it could help pad their total holiday sales haul and win some loyalty from harried customers. But you don't have to look too far into the past to see what a publicity nightmare it can be if a big batch of gifts don't make it to shoppers when promised.

In 2013, there was widespread shopper frustration when UPS and FedEx failed to deliver millions of packages in time for Christmas. Retailers apparently didn't give great estimates of how many packages they'd be funneling to the shippers during the home stretch, and a winter storm added an extra layer of difficulty.

During the holiday season, so far, Adobe says retailers have run up $79.2 billion in online sales, an increase of nearly 11 percent compared with last year. That is significantly stronger than the 3.6 percent sales growth that is expected for the industry overall in November and December.