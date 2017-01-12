Florida Hospital partners with Walgreens to open express health clinics
Tampa Bay Times
Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:43am
Walgreens is partnering with Florida Hospital Tampa. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa. File) NYBZ135
Times Staff
Florida Hospital and Walgreens are partnering to offer health clinic services inside Walgreens stores around Tampa Bay.
Florida Hospital will operate and provide all clinical services at 15 retail health clinics located inside Walgreens stores across the region. Later this year, Walgreens will open a pharmacy at the Florida Hospital Tampa campus, located at 3100 East Fletcher Ave.
The clinics will transition to the Florida Hospital banner inside the retail stores beginning this summer. The clinics will then become an extension of Florida Hospital Physician Group. Walgreens will continue to manage the existing health care clinic locations until that time. All of the sites will be named Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens.
Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens will operate seven days a week, including evenings, and will not require appointments for care.
Walgreens stores with Florida Hospital Express Care*
1. 11180 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
2. 15602 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
3. 2115 East Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
4. 1801 Gulf to Bay, Clearwater
5. 900 49th Street North , St. Petersburg
6. 33670 US Highway 19 North
7. 1477 Main Street, Dunedin
8. 6560 Ulmerton Road, Largo
9. 128 East Brandon Blvd., Brandon
10. 17511 Bruce B. Downs , Tampa
11. 7420 State Road 54, New Port Richey
12. 7420 State Road 54, Land O Lakes
13. 8706 West Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
14. 3851 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
15. 710 Welch Causeway, Madeira Beach
* Under a transition beginning this summer
