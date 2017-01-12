Florida Hospital partners with Walgreens to open express health clinics

Times Staff

Florida Hospital and Walgreens are partnering to offer health clinic services inside Walgreens stores around Tampa Bay.

Florida Hospital will operate and provide all clinical services at 15 retail health clinics located inside Walgreens stores across the region. Later this year, Walgreens will open a pharmacy at the Florida Hospital Tampa campus, located at 3100 East Fletcher Ave.

The clinics will transition to the Florida Hospital banner inside the retail stores beginning this summer. The clinics will then become an extension of Florida Hospital Physician Group. Walgreens will continue to manage the existing health care clinic locations until that time. All of the sites will be named Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens will operate seven days a week, including evenings, and will not require appointments for care.