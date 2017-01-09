Hyde Park owner sues and seeks to evict Piquant restaurant

The owners of Hyde Park Village have sued Piquant, aiming to evict the popular French restaurant. [Times file photo]

TAMPA — A popular French restaurant known for its cronuts (croissant and donut hybrid) in Hyde Park Village is being sued by the property management company, who wants it to move out.

WS Asset Management alleged in a lawsuit filed this month that the parent company of Piquant Epicure & Cuisine, located at the corner of South Rome and West Snow avenues, owes about $323,000 in "unpaid license fees and other charges."

WS wrote that it "demanded (Piquant) relinquish possession of the Premises, but (it) refuses to do so."

According to the lawsuit, Piquant's month-to-month lease was terminated on Dec. 31.

Piquant first opened in Hyde Park Village 2012, making it a veteran tenant within the historic outdoor shopping center.

Boston-based WS Development bought the village in 2013 for about $45 million and two years later began investing heavily in a major facelift of the property. The construction, which will continue into 2018, involves tearing out and rebuilding the H building, located across the street from Piquant, as well as replacing the roadways and updating each building's facade.

Despite construction, the village has enjoyed a surge of popularity in 2016 with the addition of two new local restaurant concepts: On Swann and Goody Goody.

Piquant is co-owned by chefs Ricardo Castro and Rosana Rivera. They and a representative for Hyde Park Village did not immediately return requests for comment. An employee for the restaurant confirmed it was open for business today.

