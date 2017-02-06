Buy a coffee, get a doughnut: Krispy Kreme the latest to market its 'reinvented' brew

Krispy Kreme is using its famous glazed doughnuts to lure customers to try its revamped coffee selection.

The company is giving away a glazed donut to every customer who orders a coffee, coinciding with the release of its two new drip coffees, "Smooth" and "Rich," according to company news release.

The #Freebruary campaign kicked off Monday and runs through the end of the month.

The new brews are both made entirely of Arabica beans, making what company officials call "doughnut-worthy coffee."

"We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers' beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts," Jackie Woodward, the company's chief marketing officer, said in the release.

Krispy Kreme's sale in May 2016 to German conglomerate JAB Holding Co. for $1.35 billion may have foreshadowed its decision to join a number of other companies competing for the morning coffee crowd, along with McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks.

Some recent acquisitions from JAB include Peet's Coffee & Tea and Caribou Coffee Company, according to the company's website.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.