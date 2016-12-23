Mazzaro's Italian Market in St. Petersburg packs people in for Christmas orders even with increased competition

I don't know why I thought this was a good idea.

At 9 a.m. on the day before Christmas Eve, I decided I would try to sneak into Mazzaro's Italian Market in St. Petersburg to pick up some holiday treats for my family for Christmas. Now I've never been to Mazzaro's where there wasn't a line at every counter and to check out. But I thought maybe, just maybe, if I got there right when the market opened I could be one of the first in line and be on my way to work in no time.

That was my first mistake.

Mazzaro's might as well be an official tourist attraction in St. Petersburg. Its reputation for decadent Italian treats, fresh bread, good wine, butcher counter and handmade pasta, extends well beyond the Tampa Bay area. The market is buzzing on any regular weekday. The closer you get to Christmas, the crowds begin to rival what you'd see at Tyrone Square Mall on Black Friday 15 years ago. That includes the pushing and shoving.

My parents, who live in New Port Richey, assigned me to bring enough dessert for a Christmas dinner of around 15 people this year. A cake and some Italian cookies from Mazzaro's seemed like just the thing. The issue with picking out the right cake is the timing. I didn't want to buy it too many days before Christmas for fear of it tasting stale. But I knew the longer I held out, the more I risked being lost in the last-minute crowds.

When I pulled up to Mazzaro's Friday morning, the doors had just opened. But the parking lot was full and there were at least a dozen cars snaking through it waiting for a space to open up. Cars were lined along the streets for blocks in the neighborhood behind the market. I managed to park five blocks — yes five blocks — away.

It took me 10 minutes to get through the front door and wind my way back to the bakery. A handful of workers behind the counter were shouting "now serving 42" which matched the number etched in red on a sign above the dessert display case. I had to play a game of telephone with at least four people sandwiched directly in front of me to get a ticket from the counter. When it was passed back to me, it read No. 96.

A woman standing next to me, wearing festive blinking reindeer antlers, told me she had gotten to the market just after 7:30 a.m. "I wasn't chancing it," she said, while guarding her cart full of cookies and other goods.

Clearly competition from some of the newest grocery brands in St. Petersburg, like the Locale Market at the Sundial, or even Trader Joe's over on Fourth Street, isn't making too big of a dent in Mazzaro's business.

Feeling defeated, I weaved my way to the exit empty handed. Sorry mom, we'll have to make do with Publix's bakery this year.

Contact Justine Griffin at jgriffin@tampabay.com. Follow @SunBizGriffin.