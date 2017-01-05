Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Tampa Bay area store

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a second Tampa Bay area store in South Tampa this year. Photo courtesy of Sprouts Farmers Market.

TAMPA — Sprouts Farmers Market will open a second Tampa Bay area store in the Plaza at Estrella on Dale Mabry Highway this year.

The new store, located at 1523 S. Dale Mabry Highway, is slated to open during the second quarter of the year. Construction is underway.

This is the second store Sprouts Farmers Market has announced that will open in Tampa Bay. Another Sprouts store will open next month in Carrollwood at 15110 N. Dale Mabry Highway in the Carrollwood Commons shopping center next to a Target, GNC and Party City stores.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a speciality grocery known for its affordable assortment of natural and organic foods. Its stores are about half the size of a typical Publix.

The Phoenix-based company announced 11 new stores that will open across the country during the second quarter this year. Other sites include Sarasota, Colorado, California, Texas and Georgia. Each store will hire around 100 employees.

The Plaza at Estrella in South Tampa is at a busy retail corridor with a Lilly Pulitzer, FitLife Foods, and dozens of other restaurants and retail brands.

Sprouts is one of several new grocery brands that have been eyeing the Florida market in recent years. At the Florida International Council of Shopping Centers conference in Orlando in 2015, Ted Frumkin, Sprouts' chief development officer, told attendees that Sprouts was exploring sites in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Orlando.

Sprouts will also open a 32,500 square foot store at Palm Harbor Commons, at U.S. 19 and Nebraska Avenue later this year. Other spots could be in Brandon and St. Petersburg.

Sprouts enters the Florida market at a time a couple other organic grocery chains are looking to expand here, too. Lucky's Market, a Colorado-based organic chain, will open a store at Tyrone Square Mall in St. Petersburg. Earth Fare, another chain known for its healthy foods, opened its first store in Tampa Bay at the Seminole City Center in September.

