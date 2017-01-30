Clear47° FULL FORECASTClear47° FULL FORECAST
Starbucks launches voice ordering via app, Amazon's Alexa

  • Associated Press

Monday, January 30, 2017 1:19pm

Starbucks is launching voice ordering though its iPhone app. Starting Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, anyone with a device that has an Amazon device with Alexa, like the Echo smart speaker, is able to place a Starbucks order by just using their voice. Starbucks is also launching a beta test of voice ordering through its iPhone app. The Seattle-based coffee giant says the feature is being rolled out to a limited group of 1,000 people nationwide Monday. [Associated Press file photo]

SEATTLE — Amazon's Alexa is now able to order up a latte.

Starbucks says it's partnering with Amazon's voice platform to offer what it calls "on command" ordering. Starting Monday, anyone who has an Amazon device with Alexa, like the Echo smart speaker, is able to place a Starbucks order by just using their voice.

Starbucks is also launching a beta test of voice ordering through its iPhone app. The Seattle-based coffee giant says the feature is being rolled out to a limited group of 1,000 people nationwide Monday. It plans to expand the feature later this year.

Starbucks chief technology officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger says in a statement that the company expects to "learn a lot from both of these experiences and to evolve them over time."

