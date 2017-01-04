Will it work here? Winn Dixie CEO doubles down on price cuts after Australia success

Can the "wily Scotsman" who now runs Winn-Dixie stores and several other supermarket chains as CEO of privately owned Southeastern Grocers in Jacksonville achieve the comeback success achieved when he ran an Australian food chain?

Ian McLeod's 2016 strategy of cutting prices on an expanding list of staple food items like bread and milk seems eerily similar to his Aussie days. But McLeod, recruited in 2015, acknowledged in a recent interview the stiff grocery competition in the southeastern states — where his Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo, Harvey's and now Fresco y Mas chains operate. The U.S. market is not only more intense but geographically more complex than the more homogenous shopper population served in Australia.

"Tastes and ethnicities can be very different in stores three miles apart here compared to stores thousands of miles apart in Australia," McLeod says.

That thinking is behind McLeod's decision in 2016 to redesign the Hyde Park Winn-Dixie on Swann Avenue into a more upscale version, while in South Florida converting some existing Winn-Dixie stores into a small chain called Fresco y Mas (Fresh and More) aimed at Hispanics. McLeod is also beefing up the presence of another chain called Harvey's Supermarkets, operating in Georgia and the Carolinas, by converting some Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie stores and adding a Harvey's presence in Florida, starting in Jacksonville.

Consider this all a reminder that Winn-Dixie's future is tied in part to the competitive caliber of its three sister grocery chains run by McLeod. And to the desires of the owner of Southeastern Grocers, a Dallas private equity firm called Lone Star Funds.

For customers of Winn-Dixie, which operates about three dozen locations across the Tampa Bay market, McLeod looks to be going all in on his "Down, Down" campaign to cut grocery prices on basic food items. The CEO must have faith in his strategy, since it bears the same name adopted by Australian grocery chain Coles when McLeod ran it by cutting prices.

At Winn-Dixie, McLeod unveiled the low-price program nearly a year ago on about 400 items and now is expanding that number to more than 600. Among the latest products are SE Grocers Sandwich Bread, dropping to $1 from $2.09; fresh baked French baguette, now $1, down from $1.99; and Hickory Sweet Regular Bacon, now $4, down from $5.99. Winn-Dixie estimates annual savings last year on Down Down product purchases, specified in store signs featuring a finger-pointing red hand, ranged from $700 to $1,000 for a family shopper. That's based on a $500 monthly food outlay for a family of four.

Is that enough to re-energize Winn-Dixie?

In Florida, Publix and Walmart hold far bigger shares of the grocery market. Cutting food prices at Winn-Dixie is certainly welcome news to its shoppers but does not by itself distinguish the grocery chain from such low-price players as Walmart, Aldi, Costco or Save A Lot.

McLeod, who has also run grocery chains in Britain and Europe, is trying to thread a marketing needle. He wants to keep bumping the 518-store Winn-Dixie up with cleaner, freshened locations while emphasizing lower prices on many fundamental food items like sugar and bottled water. The chain's customer reward and "fuelperks!" cards also drive savings.

The CEO says it's about balancing quality and price. You can have the cheapest price on strawberries, he says. But if they rot after two days in the refrigerator, consumers will feel they got a bad deal.

"We must make sure we get quality fresh food and great prices," McLeod says. To help, he notes Winn-Dixie cut five days out of its supply chain.

McLeod's other message is about price stability. He's not big on prices jumping up and down week by week. Stable prices — Down Down prices will not change for at least six months — deliver a sense of value, he says.

To say that grocery CEO McLeod left an impression on Australia is an understatement. Here's what the Daily Telegraph in Australia wrote in 2015 as McLeod was heading to the United States for his new job:

"One person has arguably had a bigger positive impact than any other in recent years on the lives of Australians, of all Australians, and yet would be all-but invisible walking down the street of any town or city."

Yes, that person was McLeod, credited with saving Australians $10 billion a year in groceries — no matter where they shopped — thanks to his relentless pressure to cut food prices.

