Self-service Amazon Lockers come to Tampa Bay, offer delivery alternative

During the holiday season and beyond, Tampa Bay residents now have another option for online deliveries other than porches and post offices.

Instead of leaving packages to sit on doorsteps all day that could be stolen, or having to rush to a post office before 5 p.m., people can pick up items at one of the more than 20 Amazon Lockers now in the bay area.

The service launched in the company's hometown of Seattle in 2011. New York and London also got lockers around that time and the program's popularity grew, prompting Amazon to expand it this year, adding stations in metros across the country.

Tampa Bay alone had more than 20 lockers installed over the summer, most being situated outside 7-Eleven and Speedway convenience stores and gas stations.

When completing an order, customers can search for a locker by ZIP code or city. A map will pop up displaying nearby lockers. Amazon then sends customers a personalized code to enter or scan via the locker's touchscreen.

The service can be used for returns, too.

"I thought it was sketchy before I did it," said Molly Curls, 21, of Palm Harbor. "But it was so easy and convenient. It took about 30 seconds total — I walked in, entered the code given to me on Amazon and placed my item in the locker."

The lockers are bright yellow and have personalized names like Snyder, Nell and Kelsey to further assist customers in identifying them, Amazon says.

Most are accessible 24 hours a day.

The service is designed to help fend off 'porch pirates' — people who stalk doorsteps to steal packages.

According to InsuranceQuotes.com, nearly 23 million packages were stolen off doorsteps in the United States in 2015 alone.

"Thieves — or 'porch pirates' — are well aware that, this time of year especially, there are boxes and presents for the taking on front porches and doorsteps," said Tampa police spokesman Stephen Hegarty. "We advise people to have their boxes delivered at a time they are home, or sent to the home of a trusted neighbor, or to require a signature. If people are doing business with Amazon, the lockers are an alternative worth looking into. We support any method that helps keep deliveries safe."

Shipping to an Amazon Locker requires no additional fee. The location of the locker may affect the availability of same-day or one-day delivery, according to Amazon.

Eligible orders have to weigh 10 pounds or less and have product dimensions smaller than 16.5 x 13.8 x 12.6 inches.

