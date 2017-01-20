Shop lets you enjoy a glass of wine while creating your masterpiece

At the Winey Wench, class instructors help guide people of any artistic level to paint a 16 x 20 canvas to take home. Photo by Danielle Hauser.

CITRUS PARK — Whether you like to drink wine while you paint, or just drink wine, a new store at Westfield Citrus Park offers the opportunity to do both.

The Winey Wench is a gift shop that sells wine and wine accessories, it has a wine bar, and it also offers painting classes. The company started in the Orlando area, and now has 10 locations in Florida, including Westfield Countryside.

While the Winey Wench doesn't allow painters to BYOB, it does provide wine in-store during classes.

"We do free wine tasting the entire evening which makes it really fun," said store manager Caitie Hare.

During class, instructors help guide people of any artistic level to paint a 16 x 20 canvas to take home. Classes last two and a half hours and cost $30 per person, which includes all of the supplies. Hare said the classes are family friendly, and there will be special Saturday morning classes for kids.

Shoppers, as well as painters, can sample and purchase wine and wine slushies to drink in the store or while walking in the mall. Hare said they are well known for their wine slushies that come in flavors such as sangria wine mix and strawberry peach wine mix.

The Winey Wench will be moving to a larger space near JC Penney in February. For more information, call (813) 792-5818, or visit wineywench.com.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Danielle Hauser at danihauser20@gmail.com.