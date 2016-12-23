Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Show-Me's Sports Bar opens near USF

  • By Danielle Hauser, Times Correspondent

Friday, December 23, 2016 12:01pm

The new Show-Me's Sports Bar in the USF area features 58 televisions and an outdoor patio. Photo courtesy of Show-Me's Sports Bar.

TAMPA — Elie Tannous knew that he wanted to open his new sports bar and restaurant in the University of South Florida area.

But with no properties available, he had to turn his sights to other areas of Tampa Bay. Then one day he got a call about a property near USF that had suddenly become available. Tannous renovated and transformed the former McAlister's Deli building into Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill which opened last month.

Show-Me's is a franchise that started in Missouri. This is the second location in Tampa. The restaurant features 58 televisions for watching sports, and offers a variety of seating options, including a large, covered outdoor patio.

A full liquor bar is available, as well as local craft beers such as Big Storm and Coppertail.

Show-Me's menu includes burgers, wings, sandwiches, crab legs, soup and salads. The popular fish sandwich is served blackened, grilled or fried. Chicken wings come in a variety of flavors, such as honey mustard and spicy BBQ. There are daily food and drink specials.

Show-Me's is located at 11402 N 30th St. It is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information, call (813) 999-8280, or visit facebook/show-mesusf.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Danielle Hauser at danihauser20@gmail.com.

Show-Me's Sports Bar opens near USF 12/23/16
