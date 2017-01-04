Snobachi's owner brings innovation to ice cream to Ybor

Snobachi Handcrafted Ice Cream specializes in dragon's breath and hand rolled ice cream in Ybor City. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Andujar.

YBOR CITY — As a child growing up in a military family, Jonathan Andujar, 27, he did a lot of moving around.

He joined the service himself and served in the Air Force for the past six years.

Once he was finished, he returned to the only city he ever really considered home, Tampa, and decided to open his own business, Snobachi Handcrafted Ice Cream. It officially opened on New Year's Eve and features Dragon's Breath, a liquid nitrogen infused dessert.

"I started looking at ideas with liquid nitrogen and saw a video of the Dragon's Breath from overseas in the Philippines," Andujar said. "I started looking at other things to add and saw the ice cream roll which they started in Thailand. Then I did some research and saw they had some in New York but wanted to bring it here to Tampa, where I live so I could give back to the community."

Andujar cuts up doughnuts, brownie bites, marshmallows or swiss rolls, sticks them on a toothpick and dips it into the nitrogen which makes it freeze instantly.

"It looks like you're smoking like a dragon and it's fun to eat," Andujar said. "But it's not as easy to make as it looks."

Andujar came up with the name Snobachi because customers can watch as they dip the desserts and hand roll ice cream, like diners would see at a Hibachi restaurant where chefs cook the food right in front of the table.

For the hand rolled ice cream, customers can choose a regular ice cream base, or a low fat, sugar free base then add their own toppings.

Snobachi will have a limited edition ice cream flavor of the week so customers can always try something new.

"I have always been surrounded by ice cream," Andujar said. "My family has been selling ice cream in various ways from selling limbers (a Puerto Rican ice popsicle) to having ice cream shops across Puerto Rico."

The new venture is also a family affair.

His wife, Roxanne Andujar and his mother, Marilyn Nieves are co-founders in the new restaurant which is located at 2206 E 7th Ave., across the street from the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City.

Inside, the ice cream shop is decorated in blues, purples and oranges with special lights that brighten the shop at night.

"When people come in they'll see what I'm talking about," Andujar said.

For more information call, (813) 284-6071 or visit, snobachi.com.

