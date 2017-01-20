South Tampa store specializes in unique gifts

Dixieland Monogram and Gifts moves from Hyde Park Village into a new storefront on Melville Ave. Photo courtesy of Dixieland Monogram and Gifts.

Inspired by her father, Barry Berkelhammer who founded a thoroughbred facility in Ocala, Erinn Berkelhammer, 28, also wanted to be a business owner.

Four years ago, the University of Florida graduate, moved home to Ocala to begin her dream business online.

In the spring of 2013, she moved Dixieland Monogram and Gifts into a storefront in Hyde Park Village.

She sold gifts, jewelry, drinkware, personalized monogrammed items, bags, clothing and more out of that location for the past three years.

On Jan. 7, she officially opened in a larger space at 301 S Melville Ave., next to Mr. Penguin.

"I always liked monogramming and gifts and that kind of thing. I was a sorority girl," Berkelhammer said. "Now, with all of the changes and stuff happening in Hyde Park Village, I decided I wanted more space."

More space means more room for events, which Berkelhammer plans to host plenty of.

"I plan on doing events every other week like sip n shops, some DIY Pinterest parties, college student happy hours with discounts and snacks and a Cocktails and Calligraphy with Old City Calligraphy."

The new space will also have new merchandise, most of which will come in stock throughout the spring including more bridal shower items, bachelorette type things, new baby shower items and birthday gifts geared toward younger children.

"Even though it's not someone's birthday, I'll buy it six months ahead of time just because I see something that reminds of me of that person," Berkelhammer said. "You just have to hope you don't misplace it before you give it to them."

That's the kind of store she opened. One where customers can come in, browse a variety of merchandise and stumble upon a gift they may not even know they were looking for. Something personal.

Many customers who come in however, are there because Pinterest sparked their creative side.

"If you've seen it on Pinterest, we can probably accommodate it," Berkelhammer said. "Either we have it in house or I'll tell them to go to Target and grab what they need and we can make it."

Those getting ready for Gasparilla next weekend can bring in shirts or leggings and get skulls monogrammed on them, or grab a scarf, fish knit stocking and koozies.

Dixieland Monogram even sells toddler onsies already decorated with skulls.

Berkelhammer also plans to host a re-grand opening event in the future.

To stay up to date on events happening in-store visit, facebook.com/dixielandmonogram or call (813) 530-6108.

To order online and pick up in store visit, dixielandmonogram.com.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Arielle Waldman at awaldman@tampabay.com.