South Tampa Trading Co. moves to new location

South Tampa Trading Co. moved to a new location on Dale Mabry Highway. Photo courtesy of Anne Bartlett.

When Grace O' Malley Krewe member, Anne Bartlett had a hard time finding materials to make krewe costumes out of, she decided to open her own store, South Tampa Trading Co. in 2014.

During Thanksgiving week of this year, she celebrated a grand opening of a new location at 1916 S Dale Mabry Highway.

"We moved to a center with more parking and for greater exposure," Bartlett said. "Bay to Bay is such a great street, but we have such wonderful pedestrian traffic here at the new location."

Like before at the Bay to Bay location, South Tampa Trading Co. still houses 30 businesses under one roof.

"When I couldn't find any materials, beads or krewe-related items and opened my own store, I pulled all my friends and put them together under one roof," Bartlett said. "I thought it would be so fun to be able to work with my friends."

Though all of the businesses sell Tampa-themed items, the variety is tremendous.

Along with a new location came four new sections: children's, dance essentials, men's and threads.

A unique item in the men's section is a new shaving kit, developed by active military personal that come in cigar boxes, but the threads section is where Bartlett really branched out in updating the store.

"In the threads section customers will find our designers," Barlett said. "There are two full time people who are designing costumes for us. People can come in and get Gasparilla outfits or costumes for dance recitals. Our designers can also do alternations and line work."

Travel to the back of the store and find all the beads seen thrown out of floats on Gasparilla.

With the big Bayshore Blvd. pirate-themed parade only one month away, now is the time to start planning those costumes.

For more information visit, southtampatradingco.com or call (813) 831-7882.

