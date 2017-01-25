Spectrum customer irate over 'mistaken' activation-fee charge

Spectrum said it does not know how many former Bright House Networks customers may have been mistakenly charged a $9.99 "wifi activation fee" after it acquired Bright House. [Times file photo]

Lara Bartelds has no beef with a broadband company charging new customers a one-time activation fee for brand-new service. Nothing unfair about that.

But what happens when Spectrum is the new guy on the block and connects its network to thousands of its existing Tampa Bay customers?

In Bartelds' case, she still got charged a new customer activation fee.

Spectrum's response Wednesday: Oops, our bad.

Bartelds, 41, a Feather Sound resident in Clearwater, noticed a one-time "wifi activation" fee on her December Spectrum bill and twice called customer service demanding an explanation. Both times, she said, Spectrum told her this was the charge customers faced after its parent company, Charter Communications, bought out Bright House Networks last May.

Though the Bright House acquisition was finalized last May, Charter did not begin rolling out its Spectrum brand locally until November. And Spectrum does charge new Internet-only customers a $9.99 connection fee for new service.

Bartelds is an Internet-only customer.

And Bright House charged her a connection fee when she signed up for that company's service a decade ago.

"I didn't connect with them, they connected to me," said Bartelds, who works as a software technical analyst. "It wasn't my option to go from Bright House to Spectrum. It was their choice to buy Bright House. We're being penalized for their buyout."

But after the Tampa Bay Times asked Spectrum about Bartelds' connection fee, a company spokesman said it was charged by mistake and the fee would be waived.

Spokesman Joe Durkin said Spectrum is investigating what happened, including why customer service representatives may have provided her incorrect information about why the fee was charged.

"I don't know what transpired specifically in her case," Durkin said. "Once it was brought to our attention, the charge was removed. As you know, we've said from the beginning that Bright House legacy customers aren't going to see any change in their service or price package."

Durkin could not say if Spectrum believes any of its more than 1 million Tampa Bay customers may have been charged mistaken connection fees. He also did not have figures on how many of those customers are, like Bartelds, Internet-only customers.

Add another: Tammy A. Sassin, a commercial real estate broker from Lutz. She said she too was charged a $9.99 wifi activation fee on her December bill after she dropped her Spectrum phone service to become an Internet-only customer. She first signed up for Bright House Internet more than a decade ago.

"Mistake?" Sassin said. "No, no, no."

And now Bartelds' case is bringing a modicum of Broadband detente to Tampa Bay.

A Frontier spokeswoman when told about Bartelds' Spectrum bill said even Frontier found it hard to believe that Spectrum would have deliberately charged an existing customer a connection fee.

This, she said, had to be an error or misunderstanding, noting Frontier itself charges no such fee to the customers it inherited from Verizon when it acquired that company's Internet, TV and landline phone customers last year.

"We don't want to push (Spectrum) under the bus," said Frontier spokeswoman Brigid Smith.

Bartelds, however, said she remains skeptical that Spectrum wasn't trying to sneak a charge by her.

"Their customer-service representatives were dismissive of me," she said. "A lot of people don't notice these kinds of charges. I think Spectrum was hoping we're just not paying attention to our bills."

The Tampa Bay Times is interested in hearing from any Spectrum customers who believe they were mistakenly charged an activation or connection fee. Please contact reporter William R. Levesque at levesque@tampabay.com or on Twitter at Times_Levesque.