Spring Hill Vet opens 2nd office in Tampa

Greyhounds are a common sight at the offices of Gulf Coast Veterinary Center. That's because Dr. Ronald Hamilton, veterinarian and owner, has worked with Greyhound Pets of America-Tampa Bay for many years.

The volunteer organization finds great homes for retired greyhounds, and it is just one of the several pet adoption and rescue agencies that he assists.

"Rescue is really what my passion is," Hamilton said.

Gulf Coast Veterinary Center is located in Spring Hill, but Hamilton recently opened up a second location in Tampa.

The new office allows him to better serve his Tampa patients who were driving their pets to Hernando County to see him.

Both offices offer complete veterinary care for cats and dogs, from routine exams to surgery. Petly Preventative Care Plans are available, and includes services such as a yearly exam and vaccines.

Gulf Coast Veterinary Center also offers dental cleaning, full lab work, state-of-the-art digital x-rays, and a fully stocked pharmacy.

Gulf Coast Veterinary Center is located at 6178 Gunn Highway. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. For more information, call (813) 746-3979, or visit gulfcoastvet.com.

