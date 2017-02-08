Tampa forum over medical marijuana rules draws nearly 200

It's standing room only during a public hearing on medical marijuana provisions at the Florida Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories, 3602 Spectrum Blvd. in Tampa on Wednesday. The hearing is one of several being held throughout Florida. [CHERIE DIEZ l Times]

TAMPA — A standing room-only crowd of nearly 200 people packed a forum in Tampa this morning to discuss new medical marijuana rules for Floridians.

The gathering at the Florida Department of Health — one of many happening statewide — drew a stream of speakers with personal tales about how medical marijuana can help them and their families.

They peppered state health officials with questions and pleas.

One 16-year-old girl talked about how medical marijuana helps her extreme anxiety, as her mom standing by a back wall wiped away tears. A woman with Crohn's Disease urged that the 90-day waiting period be abolished. Another young man said he has a condition that's not on the list for approved uses, and wondered why his doctor's recommendation isn't sufficient.

In the wake of passage of an amendment allowing medical marijuana, state health leaders have yet to outline rules that will apply to patients, suppliers and doctors. That's expected to happen in this year's legislative session.

