Tanning salon owners expand with new spa

Cabana Spas offers a unique set of services, including numerous skin care and health items. Photo courtesy of Cabana Spas.

Two years ago, husband and wife, Jill and Glen Harrod, were searching for a way to expand their personal service offerings to their clients.

The Harrods currently own three South Beach Tanning Company salons and LaVida Massage Center in Carrollwood.

Wanting to create an environment where guests could relax, refresh, and renew, the Harrods recently opened Cabana Spas in Wesley Chapel.

The new location offers a unique set of services, including an oxygen bar, hydration stations, teeth whitening, photon therapy, red light therapy, hydro-massage, and other infrared options.

There are numerous skin care and health items available that complement each of the services.

Guests receive services in a place that is private, allowing them to make the experience their own.

"Each cabana in itself is an oasis," Jill Harrod said.

Also special to Cabana Spas is a far-infrared studio sauna that is large enough for three guests to exercise in at the same time.

The Harrods worked with Dave Floyd of LuxeSauna to create a unique sauna studio that includes D-rings built into the sides, roof, and floor, providing a much wider range of exercise possibilities.

Cabana Spas is located at 27607 State Road 56, No. 108. It is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call (813) 991-4433, or visit cabanaspas.com.

