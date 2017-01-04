Tax time brings in new H & R Block location

WESTCHASE — Just in time for tax season, a new H&R Block location opened in Westchase.

"We're very excited to open an H&R Block office on Race Track Road in the Westchase area," said "We wanted to get an opportunity to serve our clients in that area and provide excellent tax advice."

District manager Eddie Acevedo staged an open house Tuesday (Jan. 3), offering people an opportunity to come in and speak to tax professionals.

The new office, which is open year round, offers a variety of services, including tax preparation and financial consulting. The tax professionals at H&R Block can help clients navigate an increasingly complex tax code, including the new PATH Act.

"A lot of folks out there don't know that the PATH Act from 2015 is actually in effect, which is going to affect up to 30 million people," said Acevedo.

Clients can make an appointment with H&R Block online, via phone, or just stop by the office. Also, there is a drop-off service which allows clients to leave their tax filing information in a secure location and then come back at a later time.

H&R Block offers new clients a Second Look review of the previous three years of tax returns, and can assist if a taxpayer gets a letter from the IRS. "One in sixty folks get an IRS letter," said Acevedo.

H&R Block is located at 12950 Race Track Road, Suite C-113. For more information, call (813) 448-2034, or visit hrblock.com.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Danielle Hauser at danihauser20@gmail.com.