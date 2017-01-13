Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe opens Carrollwood location

TAMPA — During their honeymoon to Greece in 1997, Keith and Amy Richards were inspired by the small Mediterranean cafes where they saw communities gather.

This vacation ultimately led them to open Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe in 1998, in Birmingham, Ala. Now there are more than 65 locations, and the new Carrollwood location, which opened on Tuesday (Jan. 10), is the second in the Tampa Bay area.

Taziki's restaurants are locally owned and operated, and Bisham Malkani, operating partner, brings 25 years of food industry experience to the new location.

Taziki's is a fast-casual restaurant that offers a large menu of freshly made Mediterranean fare. There are no freezers or fryers, and all of the meat is cut fresh daily. Most of the menu items are gluten free, and there are many vegetarian items.

Menu items include three flavors of hummus, soups, salads, fresh-grilled gyros, and a variety of meat and seafood dishes. Daily specials feature a roasted pork loin sandwich and a spanakopita roll-up.

Fresh, take-home dinners for four include whole baked chicken and grilled lamb served with sides such as classic Greek salad, basmati rice, and roasted new potatoes. The restaurant offers beer and wine, and there is a large, outdoor patio area.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is located at 3825 Northdale Blvd. For more information, call (813) 867-4747, or visit facebook/tazikisnorthdale.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Danielle Hauser at danihauser20@gmail.com.