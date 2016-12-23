This week's Tampa Bay business Movers & Shakers features lawyers, doctors and economic leaders moving up

Economic Development

The Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation announced that Mark Segel will be joining its management team as senior vice president and chief administrative officer on Jan. 3. Segel brings nearly two decades of banking industry expertise and eight years of nonprofit leadership experience to his new role in the organization.

Segel will report directly to the CEO and work closely with the senior management team at the EDC. His responsibilities will include providing strategic leadership and operational oversight on the administration and revenue functions of the organization, leading investor development and engagement initiatives, and developing strategic initiatives and special projects.

Before joining the EDC, Segel was South Tampa market manager for Northstar Bank. From 2007 to 2015, he held several leadership roles in the central Florida Jewish Federation system, including serving as executive director of the Jewish Federation of Pinellas and Pasco Counties, the Tampa Orlando Pinellas Jewish Foundation, and the Tampa Jewish Community Center and Federation. Prior to joining the Jewish Federation, he spent 17 years in the banking industry, in business development roles with Bank of America, Bank of Tampa and Fifth Third Bank.

The Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation is the lead designated economic development agency for Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace.

Real Estate

Lee E. Arnold Jr., executive chairman of Colliers International Florida and CEO of Colliers International Tampa Bay, Central & Southwest Florida, has been selected as the 2016 recipient of the Governor's Business Leader Award. The annual award recognizes a deserving member of the Florida Council of 100 who is a successful business executive and is meaningfully involved in the local business community.

The Florida Council of 100 is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of business leaders, which works to promote economic growth in Florida. Arnold has been a member of the Florida Council of 100 for 22 years. He has more than 43 years of experience in commercial real estate and development and founded Colliers International Tampa Bay, Central & Southwest Florida (formerly Colliers Arnold) in 1974. The commercial real estate firm employs over 165 professionals.

Arnold was presented with the Governor's Business Leader Award on Nov. 11 at the Florida Council of 100's annual fall meeting in Palm Beach.

Healthcare

Empath Health has named Lawrence Kay chief medical officer. As CMO, Kay has become a key member of the senior executive team, overseeing medical programs throughout the organization, providing clinical strategic direction, and managing all physicians throughout Empath Health's integrated network of care. Kay is a board-certified family physician with extensive patient care and health care management experience.

Kay was senior medical director for clinical services at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in Pittsburgh, where he managed medical policy and quality. Prior to that he served as CMO for Physicians Plus Insurance Corporation, a largely commercial managed care plan owned by an integrated delivery system in Madison, Wis. He began his career in Baltimore where he practiced a full spectrum of primary care, followed by a long engagement in academic family medicine in Harrisburg, Pa.

Empath Health is a nonprofit integrated network of care that provides health care to those with chronic and advanced illnesses. Empath Health includes hospice, home health and physician services, independent living assistance and day care for seniors, HIV services and advance care planning.

Moffitt Cancer Center has appointed Dr. Robert Wenham as the new gynecologic oncology program chair.

Wenham has served as the interim chair over the past few months. He was recruited to Moffitt in 2004 after completing his fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Duke University Medical Center. He obtained his medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and completed his internship and residency at Harvard's Combined Program of Obstetrics Gynecology.

His research activities include the use of novel drugs for the treatment of gynecologic cancers. He has received the Molly Cade Ovarian Cancer Research Award from the Gynecologic Cancer Foundation. Wenham enjoys the challenge of helping women with complex issues and the opportunity to offer them cutting-edge therapies, from the latest chemotherapy approaches to biological targeted therapies, radical and minimally invasive surgeries, and clinical trials. Wenham sees patients at Moffitt's Magnolia campus and Moffitt Cancer Center at International Plaza.

Moffitt's Tampa-based facility is one of only 47 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's excellence in research, clinical trials, prevention and cancer control.

Management Services

Bisk, a Tampa-based online program management company, announced the appointment of Michael Bisk to CEO. He succeeds Andrew Titen, who continues as senior adviser to the chairman, Nathan Bisk.

Michael Bisk, a 23-year veteran in higher education, has served in several leadership positions at the company, most recently as president since January 2014. Since then, he has spearheaded major strategy and technical shifts throughout the company's portfolio of products and services.

In his new role, Titen will support the chairman and CEO in strategy and new business opportunities.

Founded in 1971, Bisk is a worldwide leader in online program management services that help learners around the world amplify potential. The company is headquartered in Tampa with more than 750 employees.

Law

Kelley Kronenberg, a business law firm, announced that attorneys Stanley M. "Mike" Kurek, III and Stacey-Ann Saint-Hubert have joined the firm's Tampa office. Kurek focuses his practice on mortgage banking and lending services, primarily involving mortgage foreclosure litigation. Saint-Hubert focuses on bankruptcy litigation and creditors' rights.

Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, Kurek handled contested litigation matters in the areas of foreclosures and real property defense and was the founder of Kurek Law Firm, PLLC, in Valrico. He is also experienced in business law, non-profit law and estate planning. Before entering the legal profession, Kurek spent five years as an information technology specialist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

He is admitted to practice law in Florida and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Saint-Hubert has more than 15 years of experience as a business professional in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, she worked for Dennis LeVine & Associates, handling matters involving collections, replevin, commercial litigation, creditor's rights and bankruptcy. Throughout her career, Saint-Hubert has represented financial institutions in bankruptcy proceedings, foreclosures of real property, loan workouts, lender liability counterclaims, eminent domain proceedings and homeowner association foreclosure proceedings across the state.

Kelley Kronenberg provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. It employs more than 115 attorneys and the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of 10 offices in Florida and Illinois.

Fisher Phillips, a national labor and employment law firm, has added Brett Owens as an associate in its Tampa office. Owens advises employers on a wide range of workplace issues, including employment discrimination and wrongful termination.

Prior to joining Fisher Phillips, Owens was an associate with Banker Lopez Gassler P.A., a civil trial firm in Tampa, where he gained experience litigating on behalf of clients in state and federal courts. He also second-chaired several successful jury trials in the first two years of his career.

Fisher Phillips has more than 350 attorneys in 33 offices.

Nonprofit

Frameworks of Tampa Bay announced the unanimous board approval of Amanda Page-Zwierko as executive director. Page-Zwierko began at the organization in 2005 as a participant on the Ophelia Project's Young Women's Leadership Board. Prior to her most recent appointment, Page-Zwierko served as Framework's director of development and marketing for more than two years.

Page-Zwierko's background includes fund development and marketing strategy for both nonprofit and for-profit businesses. She enjoys being an active member of the Tampa Bay community and is a board member of the Professional Philanthropy Network, serves USF as a member of Women in Leadership and Philanthropy and is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She has also served on the executive board of the young professionals' organizations affiliated with the American Advertising Federation, Ad 2 Tampa Bay and Ad 2 National. While president of the local chapter, Amanda was awarded President of the Year at both national and district levels, and was the Pinstripe Service Excellence Award recipient for her dedication to education in the community and the organization.

Frameworks of Tampa Bay is a not-for-profit organization that teaches a core set of social and emotional attitudes, values and skills that help children, teens and adults more effectively handle life challenges to succeed in academic, social and professional environments.

Email Movers & Shakers to biznews@tampabay.com with Biz Movers in the subject line and a photo attached.