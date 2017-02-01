Tough Love gym opens in Ybor

For professional MMA fighter Sebastian Angel, the hardest part of the fight isn't stepping into the cage, it's the training leading up to the fight.

"The fight shows how hard you worked in training camp," Angel said.

His mixed martial arts career fueled a passion for fitness, and on Saturday, he'll join his wife Jay Angel to celebrate the opening of their new Ybor City gym, Tough Love.

The gym will aim to help others train and learn how to live healthy lifestyles.

Cesar and Maria Gomez are partners with the expectant couple in this new venture.

"We had a smaller gym in Brandon for the last two and half years and now we decided to open a big location and take it to the next level," Sebastian said.

Tough Love will offer traditional boot camps full of challenging strength and cardio training, adult and children's MMA and Jiu Jitsu classes, personal training and a women's self-defense class where Sebastian will teach students how to defend themselves in real life situations.

"The kids' classes, they aren't just a day care," Sebastian said. "We will focus on proper techniques, disciple and conditioning."

Angel's own discipline launched him into professional fighting just one year after he started his MMA career as an amateur in 2010.

During his last fight in Miami in 2012, his jaw was broken and he was medically suspended from fighting for 16 months.

"He ended up homeless very shortly after that for a year and half before he was offered a business opportunity for Herbalife and quickly excelled," Jay said.

Jay and Sebastian met at an Herbalife event in Las Vegas in 2013 and began a journey of fitness and nutrition entrepreneurship together.

"Our gym will have a full nutrition bar where we will help with meal plans, give advice on food groups, what to buy and how to season it," Sebastian said. "We will hold that person accountable to help them out."

The grand opening will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 4)at 2326 E 7th Ave. with the grill going and music playing.

Everyone who comes in for the grand opening will receive 50 percent off memberships.

For more information call, (813) 391-7943 or visit, toughlovegym.com.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Arielle Waldman at awaldman@tampabay.com.