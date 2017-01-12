Family-owned Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach in sale talks

The Sirata Beach Resort & Conference Center in St. Petersburg is in negotiations to be sold. [Company photo]

ST. PETE BEACH — The Sirata Beach Resort & Conference Center might soon have a new owner.

In a brief interview Thursday, CEO H. Gregg Nicklaus confirmed that talks are underway for sale of the 382-room gulf-front hotel that has been in his family for generations. If the deal goes through, it could be finalized relatively soon, he said, noting that the hotel's staff already has been prepared for a possible change in ownership.

Nicklaus did not disclose the potential buyer's name but said it was not a chain. "This is a boutique hotel, it would not fit into a chain model,'' he said.

The Sirata, at 5300 Gulf Blvd., was started in the early 1960s by Nicklaus' grandfather and repeatedly expanded to its current size. But growth had stopped by 2002 due to local restrictions that have kept the Sirata and other St. Pete Beach hotels struggling to compete with much newer hotels on Clearwater Beach. Among them: the opulent 15-story Opal Sands Resort that opened last year and a luxury Wyndham Grande, set for a ribbon-cutting next Wednesday.

"At Clearwater Beach, they are hitting home runs with a better product," Nicklaus told the Tampa Bay Times in February — even if St. Pete Beach is a wider and more accessible beach.

Related coverage: Amid record tourism, Clearwater Beach hotel boom sparks a rethink in older beach towns

On Thursday, Nicklaus repeated his frustrations and said the potential buyer is also considering the city-imposed limits on what it could do with the property. Even without any major structural changes or expansion, the Sirata spends up to $2.5 million a year trying to keep pace with its newer rivals, Nicklaus said, and a major overhaul could cost what he called an "eight-figure'' amount.

Property appraiser records value the Sirata at $28.5 million for tax purposes. The complex includes low-and midrise buildings overlooking two pools, a beach bar and a free-standing gulf-front restaurant.

Related coverage: The Loews Don CeSar Hotel sold to Host Hotels & Resorts

On the popular travel site TripAdvisor, the Sirata gets generally favorable reviews. "Very well maintained, older complex yet much care given in keeping it clean,'' one reviewer wrote this week.

Contact Susan Taylor Martin at smartin@tampabay.com or (727) 893-8642. Follow @susanskate.