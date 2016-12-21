If you're one of the 93.6 million people driving somewhere for the holidays, you're going to pay more for gas

Headed home for the holidays? Gas won't be cheap for the 93.6 million Americans who plan to drive to see family this time of year.

Gas prices have spiked recently — as much as 15 cents a gallon around Tampa Bay in the past week — and there's no sign of a decrease any time soon, analysts say. Nationally, gas prices are the highest they've been for the month of December in the past six years, according to data collected by GasBuddy.com.

The rise in prices is attributed to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, agreeing to reduce its output by more than 1 million barrels, according to an announcement made the day after Thanksgiving. Oil prices spiked to more than $50 a barrel after the announcement. The cut will be enough to push oil supplies below demand sooner than expected.

"When (OPEC) announced production cuts, we knew we were likely to see gasoline prices rise almost immediately. There's never a good time to see gas prices rise, but ahead of the holidays just seems like the worst," Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said in a statement. "Oil prices spiked after OPEC's production cut agreement was announced, pushing gasoline prices higher in 41 states. At a time of year Americans are busy opening their wallets to shop for gifts, they'll have to dig deeper to fill their tanks, too."

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Tampa Bay was $2.29 on Wednesday, according to AAA the Auto Group, which tracks gas prices across the country. Prices jumped almost overnight across Tampa Bay last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Tampa Bay last Wednesday was $2.22, which was up 9 cents from the average price the day before and more than 10 cents from the week prior.

The average price per gallon for Florida this week is $2.31. The average price around Tampa Bay a year ago was $1.94, according to AAA.

This rise in prices is an unusual trend for this time of year, analysts say. Since 2011, gas prices have historically dropped in December. In 2014, national gas prices decreased more than 50 cents a gallon over the course of the month, data from GasBuddy.com show.

But still, a record number of Americans plan to travel around the holidays this year.

More than 103 million Americans will fly or drive to spend time with family for the holidays this year, according to AAA. That's a 1.5 percent increase, or 1.5 million more people traveling, compared to last year, according to a news release. The majority of travelers, 93.6 million people, will drive.

