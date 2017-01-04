Jim Dean leaving Busch Gardens to be president of SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

TAMPA — After six years as park president, Jim Dean is leaving Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island to become park president of SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove in Orlando. Stewart Clark, vice president of Discovery Cove, will take over as president of Busch Gardens.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment owns and operates both Busch Gardens and SeaWorld.

Donnie Mills, current president of the Orlando parks, is retiring after 42 years with SeaWorld Parks. The change will take effect Jan. 16.

Dean, 59, has a challenging path ahead. SeaWorld Parks has struggled financially. SeaWorld announced earlier this year that it will end killer whale shows at its theme parks amid mounting consumer protests. New rides and attractions — including Mako at the Orlando park and Cobra's Curse at Tampa's Busch Gardens — have recently helped boost attendance.

Dean began his career as a financial analyst at the Anheuser-Busch headquarters in St. Louis, Mo. He transferred to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as finance manager in 1990 and Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa. in 1993 as finance vice president. Dean became the head of finance with Anheuser-Busch's European trade office in London in 2000 before returning to the U.S. five years later as vice president of accounting for the U.S. brewing division of Anheuser-Busch. He returned to the company's theme parks in 2008 as head of corporate finance. In 2010, he became park president for both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

Under Dean's leadership, Busch Gardens opened a slew of new attractions including Falcon's Fury, Cheetah Hunt and most recently, Cobra's Curse, which opened last year.

"Jim is an outstanding theme park leader who has led excellence, performance and growth in Tampa. I am pleased to now have him at the helm of our flagship operations in Orlando," said Joel Manby, president and CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., in a statement.

Clark, 52, who will take over as park president of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, began his career at SeaWorld in 1983. Clark, who has more than 30 years of experience in the zoological and theme park arena, was vice president of Discovery Cove and led the development of the park's interactive programs and animal exhibits.

Mills, who is retiring from SeaWorld, began his career at Busch Gardens in Tampa in 1974 in the parks operations department. He served as vice president of park operations at Busch Gardens and general manager of Adventure Island. He was also the vice president of operations at SeaWorld San Diego and then at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va. In 2010, he became chief operating officer for Busch Gardens and Sesame Street branded parks. In 2015, he became the Orlando parks president.

"Donnie has made a lasting contribution to our parks and our people by serving as park president in three of our six markets, leading the operations team and instilling a culture committed to the highest levels of operational execution across this great company," Manby said in a statement.

