Lacrosse, youth sports a big part of Pasco's tourism strategy

Cherokee Xtreme Lacrosse players team prepare to play a match at the Dick's Tournament of Champions in Wesley Chapel. The United States and Canada have converged on Pasco County to compete in the annual Dick's Tournament of Champions, which started Thursday at Wesley Chapel District Park and runs through Saturday.

WESLEY CHAPEL — The license plates came from across North America: Maryland, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico and the Canadian province of Ontario.

Fifty three teams — around 4,000 people — descended upon a Wesley Chapel sports complex Thursday for the first day of a national youth lacrosse tournament. The parking lot was full to the brim. So were hotels from the Suncoast Parkway east to Zephyrhills and across the Hillsborough County line.

It's the tenth time Pasco County has hosted Dick's Sporting Goods Tournament of Champions, a national youth lacrosse tournament. And ensuring the tournament continues its tradition in Pasco County is part of a concerted effort by officials to attract tourism dollars through youth sports.

Pasco doesn't have the traditional tourist attractions that bring people to the Tampa Bay region — think Pinellas County's beaches and Busch Gardens and Ybor City in Hillsborough County. So instead, Pasco is positioning itself as a place where young athletes, their teams and their families can come from near and far to train, compete — and spend money.

"We don't have the beaches and some of the other amenities," Pasco County tourism project manager Ed Caum said, "but we have the dirt and the access to the transportation systems ... we're right on Interstate 75, we have (Tampa International Airport) right there."

So to Caum, it's a "normal progression" for Pasco to use sports tourism to attract visitors.

County officials estimate the lacrosse tournament has a region-wide economic impact of about $3 million. The county contributed a $90,000 incentive package to this year's tournament, which comes out of hotel bed taxes.

The lacrosse championship also represents the lion's share of the economic impact of Pasco County's budding sports tourism bet: 67 percent of the estimated $4.5 million impact generated last fiscal year.

Officials believe that number will keep growing. Florida Hospital Center Ice, a five rink ice skating facility in Wesley Chapel off State Road 56 near I-75, is set to open early next year.

And the county hopes to develop a 98,000 square foot multipurpose indoor athletic facility in the Wiregrass Ranch area of Wesley Chapel with RADD sports of Sarasota.

Five new hotels are already in the works to support those ventures, increasing the county's hotel capacity from 3,200 to about 3,700 rooms.

"The goal is to fill up (hotels) 30 weekends out of the year through sports tourism," Caum said.

Pasco's aim isn't to siphon away tourism dollars from Hillsborough and Pinellas, Caum said. Instead, the county wants to contribute to the region's appeal by focusing on youth sports, and piggyback off the attractions south of the border. The lacrosse tournament is an example of that strategy:

It's scheduled between Christmas and New Year's Day, when students are off from school and parents can take time off from work. That means families can opt to spend an entire week visiting the Tampa Bay area. So they're not just playing lacrosse in Wesley Chapel. They might hit the beaches, visit Winter the Dolphin at the Clearwater Aquarium or get a Cuban sandwich in Ybor City. Their economic impact could be widely felt.

At the same time, holding a tournament in a remote area might not attract a lot of teams. So Pasco's proximity to a major metropolitan area with lots of attractions helps draws tournaments, athletes and their families.

That's why the county is focused on building athletic amenities like the Florida Hospital Center Ice. Caum said if Amalie Arena were to host another Frozen Four — the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship — the ice rink could be used for team practices.

"It makes no sense for Pasco to go out and build beaches," Caum said. "So, together we're better. I can't be Pasco county without Hillsborough being Hillsborough and Pinellas being Pinellas."

Plus, Caum said, visitors don't see county lines. They see one region.

Take Nation United, a lacrosse team composed of kids across the country that promotes socioeconomic and racial diversity in an overwhelmingly affluent and white sport. The whole team — 24 players plus families — and are staying at Aloft, a boutique hotel in downtown Tampa.

They tried to stay at Saddlebrook, the golf and tennis resort in Wesley Chapel, which is hosting the event staff and offered rooms to teams. But Nation United parent Tommy Stallworth, from San Diego, said it was too expensive.

Plus, he said, the appeal of staying in the city was just too much.

"Downtown Tampa's just really cool," he said.

